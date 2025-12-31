Member Login
Home » Investing » My Favourite Dividend Stocks for Canadians to Buy in 2026

My Favourite Dividend Stocks for Canadians to Buy in 2026

Make 2026 your year for investing in stocks. Find out how to create a profitable investment strategy for optimal returns.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
four people hold happy emoji masks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Investment Strategy for 2026: Plan and execute your 2026 investment strategy by focusing on dividend stocks that offer stability and growth during market fluctuations, leveraging insights from global trends and market conditions to optimize returns.
  • Favored Dividend Stocks for 2026: Tourmaline Oil and Power Corporation of Canada stand out due to their strong cash flows and ability to provide attractive dividends; Tourmaline benefits from increased natural gas production while Power Corporation capitalizes on robust income growth from its holding companies.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Tourmaline Oil.

It’s that time of year! A new year brings new resolutions and a fresh start. Let the mistakes of 2025 become the lessons of 2026, and make it a point to work on the unfinished things. Make it your resolution to start the first day of the year by investing in stocks that will make money work for you. But don’t leave the research until 2026. When you already have your 2026 investment strategy planned, execution is a piece of cake.

Now is the time to decide and plan where to invest, and January 1 is the date of execution.

My favourite dividend stocks for 2026

For 2026, my investing strategy is to book profits on seasonal stocks and invest that money in dividend stocks that will grow even in a market downturn. The rising global tensions, tariffs entering the second year, and Canada’s move to diversify export markets could create new opportunities. However, every change is accompanied by a pullback before the rally. At such times, dividend stocks with steady cash flows can give immediate returns.

Tourmaline Oil

Some dividend knights are evergreen stocks to accumulate. However, 2026 will likely have an interesting growth cycle for natural gas. The energy industry’s transition to lower-emission substitutes has made natural gas the preferred choice for heating, electricity, cooking, and transportation.

Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) is Canada’s largest natural gas producer and fifth largest in North America. At a time when energy and telecom infrastructure companies are pausing dividend growth to repay debt, Tourmaline is giving a special dividend and dividend growth. The company is developing its most profitable resource inventory in Northeast British Columbia (NEBC). The NEBC project is expected to add 1.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) of new gas production and over 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) of condensate and natural gas liquid (NGL) over the next six years. Higher production increases free cash flow and dividends.

Tourmaline has been giving special dividends for the last five years as natural gas prices have increased. It can fund the base dividend of $2/share when the natural gas price is at US$2.15/thousand cubic feet (mcf) NYMEX & $2.15/mcf AECO. Assuming the natural gas price remains $4.01/million British thermal units in 2026 NYMEX US, the producer will have surplus cash to grow its base dividend, give special dividends, fund capital expenditure, invest in exploration, and buy back shares.

The company aims to increase natural gas production and use the excess cash flow to repay debt and become net cash positive in the next three years. Once the debt is repaid, the surplus cash will go towards exploration, buybacks, and dividends. The strong balance sheet and low-cost natural gas reserves make Tourmaline Oil my preferred dividend stock.

Power Corporation of Canada stock

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) is my second favourite because of the double-digit income growth in its holding companies. Its biggest source of income is dividends from Great-West Lifeco and IGM Financial, which earn money from premiums and asset management fees.

Power Corporation’s share price increases when the share price of the holding companies increases. And the share price of the holding company is dependent on the fair market value of the portfolio. When the equity markets are doing well, POW’s share price rises, and when there is uncertainty, dividends rise as more people buy insurance.

The stock has surged 62% in 2025 and is trading near its all-time high. Despite this, it is a buy as its share price could benefit from a recovery in the stock market in the second half of 2026. The company can continue to grow dividends by 5-10% in 2026 and beyond as it keeps buying back shares.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Year-End Investing: The Top 2 Stocks I’d Buy Before 2026 (and Why)

| Chris MacDonald

These two Canadian blue-chip stocks look well-positioned for another big up year in 2026. Here's why.

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

A Decade From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

| Puja Tayal

These companies may not have the most stringent dividend policies, but they put your money to work and give you…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend-Growing Canadian Stocks for Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Backed by solid underlying businesses, reliable cash flows, and a proven track record of dividend growth, these three Canadian stocks…

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stars Set for Strong Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two “dividend stars” can pay you monthly while their steady, cash-generating businesses quietly work on long-term total returns.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Fund Has a 9%+ Yield With Monthly Payouts

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

HDIF is best suited for income-first investors with a high risk tolerance inside a registered account.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Beyond Telus: These Dividend Heavyweights Look Like Better Buys Today

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock might be a safer, steadier bet than the higher-yielding telecom titans.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Buy 100 Shares of This Premier Dividend Stock for $183 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You don’t need a massive portfolio to build TFSA income. Even 100 shares of Canadian Utilities can start a steady,…

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

This 4.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Each Month

| Daniel Da Costa

This high-quality Canadian dividend stock is highly defensive and offers a growing and sustainable yield.

Read more »