Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Dollarama or Waste Connections a Better Defensive Stock in 2026?

Is Dollarama or Waste Connections a Better Defensive Stock in 2026?

Let’s compare these two stocks to find out which one offers the stronger defensive investment opportunity this year.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Dollarama stands out as a compelling defensive growth play, supported by resilient same-store sales, aggressive domestic and international expansion plans, and increasing earnings contributions from its Dollarcity investment.
  • Waste Connections offers steady defensive stability through essential services, benefiting from strong pricing power, a robust acquisition pipeline, and operational efficiencies driven by technology and disciplined cost management.

Last year was impressive for the Canadian equity markets, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index climbing roughly 29% amid broad-based gains. However, concerns about lofty valuations after this strong run, the risk of an AI-driven market bubble, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and persistently sticky inflation remain top of mind for many investors. If you share these concerns and are looking to fortify your portfolio against volatility, it’s prudent to focus on quality defensive stocks that can deliver stable performance in any market environment.

Against this backdrop, let’s assess two noteworthy defensive names on the TSX — Dollarama (TSX:DOL) and Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) — to determine which of these two stocks would be a superior defensive bet this year.

Dollarama

Dollarama is a leading discount retailer operating 1,684 stores in Canada and 401 stores in Australia. Its superior direct-sourcing capabilities and highly efficient operations help keep costs low, enabling the company to offer a wide range of products at attractive price points. As a result, Dollarama consistently generates healthy same-store sales growth, largely independent of broader economic conditions.

In addition to strong same-store performance, the company has steadily expanded its store footprint, growing from 652 locations in fiscal 2011 to 1,684 stores today. This combination of organic growth and expansion has translated into robust financial performance, with revenue and net income increasing at annualized rates of 11.5% and 18%, respectively. Supported by these solid fundamentals, Dollarama has delivered returns of over 695% during the past decade, representing an impressive annualized return of 23.1%.

Looking ahead, the Montreal-based retailer continues to pursue an aggressive growth strategy. Management expects to increase its Canadian store count to 2,200 and expand its Australian footprint to 700 stores by the end of fiscal 2034. Given its cost-efficient, growth-oriented business model, these expansions should support continued growth in both revenue and earnings.

Further strengthening its long-term outlook, Dollarama owns a 60.1% stake in Dollarcity, which operates 683 stores across five Latin American countries. Dollarcity plans to expand its store count to 1,050 locations by the end of fiscal 2031, and Dollarama holds an option to increase its ownership stake to 70%. As Dollarcity continues to scale, its contribution to Dollarama’s net income is expected to rise meaningfully in the coming years. Overall, Dollarama’s growth prospects remain strong and well supported.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections operates across the United States and Canada, providing essential services such as the collection, transfer, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste. The company faces limited competition, as it primarily operates in secondary and exclusive markets, which allows it to command stronger pricing power and maintain healthier operating margins.

In addition to steady organic growth, WCN has consistently expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions. Over the past five years, the company has completed more than 100 acquisitions, contributing approximately $2.2 billion in annualized revenue. Supported by this disciplined growth strategy and solid financial performance, Waste Connections has delivered total returns of over 485% during the past decade, translating into an impressive annualized return of 19.4%.

Looking ahead, the Toronto-based waste management company maintains a robust acquisition pipeline of private operators across the United States and Canada, representing roughly $5 billion in annualized revenue. Backed by a strong balance sheet and healthy free cash flows, management expects to continue pursuing an active acquisition strategy in the years ahead.

Beyond acquisitions, WCN is leveraging technological advancements to enhance efficiency and profitability. The company is deploying robotics and optical sorters in its recycling facilities, along with AI-driven tools to optimize commercial overage charges and strengthen pricing discipline. Additionally, declining voluntary employee turnover amid improving employee engagement and safety metrics should further support margin expansion over the long term.

Investors’ takeaway

Supported by strong underlying businesses and consistent financial performance, both companies have delivered impressive returns over the past decade. However, I am more bullish on Dollarama, given the greater visibility into its long-term growth prospects and its consistently solid financial execution.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Bank Stocks

1 Dividend Stock I’ll Be Checking in On Closely in 2026

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock had a year for the record books, but shares are not yet overpriced.

Read more »

man in business suit pulls a piece out of wobbly wooden tower
Dividend Stocks

1 Excellent TSX Dividend Stock, Down 33%, to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

West Fraser’s 30% drop looks ugly, but its steady dividend and tough-cycle moves could set up long-term gains.

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Investing

3 Top Canadian REITs for Monthly Income in 2026

| Chris MacDonald

For those looking for top-notch quality in the real estate investment trust space, here are three REITs I think are…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Investing

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Saputo’s “boring” dairy business has quietly staged a big comeback, and it could be a smart $1,000 TFSA starter stock.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend’s Growth Potential Is Seriously Underrated

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock might be a dividend steal to start off 2026.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

It’s Time to Buy Fairfax Financial While It’s Still on Sale

| Joey Frenette

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) stock looks like a standout value stock for 2026.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Pair Will Power Canada’s Nation-Building Push in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s infrastructure plan in 2026 is a strong tailwind for a pair of TSX industrial giants.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A falling price doesn’t automatically mean “buy more,” but these three dividend payers may be worth a closer look.

Read more »