A 4.4% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

Killam’s monthly TFSA payout is built on a simple idea: Canadians always need a place to live.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
| More on:
A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city

Key Points

  • Killam earns steady rent from apartments, supporting monthly distributions backed by essential housing demand.
  • Rate fears can push REIT prices down, potentially boosting yield for patient buyers.
  • Key risks are higher refinancing costs and rules or job markets that slow rent growth.

Your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) does not need a miracle. It needs a paycheque. That’s why monthly dividend stocks feel so appealing, especially when life runs on rent, groceries, and car payments. A strong monthly dividend stock does not rely on luck. It sells something people keep buying, it produces steady cash after expenses, and it keeps debt sensible so one bad year does not force a dividend cut. If the dividend grows slowly over time, that monthly cheque can start to feel like a second Canada Pension Plan (CPP).

KMP

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) sits in a simple corner of the market: housing. It owns and operates a large portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities, with a big footprint in Atlantic Canada and a growing presence in Ontario. It focuses on well-located properties that attract long-term renters, not short-term fads. As vacancy is the enemy of a real estate investment trust (REIT), stable demand supports stable rent.

Recent performance reflected the wider REIT mood, not a broken business. Higher interest rates cooled enthusiasm for income trusts, and unit prices across the sector sagged as investors compared yields to bonds. KMP.UN moved with that tide. It also showed pockets of resilience when rate expectations softened, as apartment demand stayed firm and rent growth did not disappear. For long-term buyers, that push and pull can create chances to buy a steady business during a noisy stretch.

Into earnings

In its latest reported results, Killam kept occupancy high and continued to benefit from rent increases as leases renewed at higher levels. Expenses rose as well, but it managed them through operating discipline and ongoing property upgrades. It also kept investing in development and redevelopment, which can lift future cash flow as new units come online. Those aren’t flashy headlines, but matter for a REIT that aims to pay you every month. Killam also spreads debt maturities, uses a mix of fixed and floating rates, and targets conservative leverage.

Valuation usually comes down to two questions: how stable is the cash it pays out, and how cheap do the units look versus the real estate behind them. In tougher rate environments, apartment REITs often trade at discounts to estimated net asset value, even when the properties perform well. When that happens, the distribution yield tends to rise, which can improve long-term return potential for new investors. You still need patience, but the entry price starts to work with you instead of against you.

Earning income

KMP.UN can be a strong TFSA income holding as it pays monthly and builds its cash flow on a basic need. Inside a TFSA, that monthly payment arrives without tax drag, which makes reinvesting feel powerful. Small, steady reinvestments can quietly add units over time, and that can lift future income without extra contributions. If you prefer to spend the income, the monthly cadence can also smooth budgeting.

It also has a practical growth angle. Canada still faces tight housing supply in many markets, and purpose-built rentals often benefit when buying a home feels out of reach. Killam can raise rents over time, improve suites, and add units through development. This supports gradual distribution growth and net asset value. The path will not look perfect each quarter, but a steady climb often wins in a TFSA.

Bottom line

No income stock comes without trade-offs, and you should treat KMP.UN like an income tool, not a guaranteed bond. Interest rates still matter, because refinancing can cost more and unit prices can swing when yields move. Local job markets and rental rules can also affect rent growth. Still, here’s what $7,000 can earn for investors on the TSX today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
KMP.UN$16.34428$0.72$308.16Monthly$6,993.52

In short, if you want a simple monthly dividend plan backed by real homes and a business Canadians understand, Killam can fit nicely as a patient, long-term TFSA holding.

