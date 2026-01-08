Top Small-Cap Stocks for Higher-Risk Investors

Small-cap companies typically have market capitalizations ranging from $300 million to $2 billion. These firms are often in the earlier stages of their growth journeys and may not yet have fully established business models. As a result, they tend to offer higher growth potential than large- and mid-cap peers. However, small-cap stocks are also more sensitive to market volatility, economic cycles, and changes in investor sentiment, making them inherently riskier investments. That said, investors with a higher risk tolerance and a long-term investment horizon can capitalize on these opportunities to generate outsized returns. Against this backdrop, let’s take a closer look at two top small-cap stocks that I am bullish on right now.

Extendicare

Extendicare (TSX:EXE) provides a broad range of care and services to seniors across Canada under several well-recognized brands. Supported by strong financial performance over the first nine months of the year and continued strategic acquisitions, the company has delivered an impressive return of more than 108% over the past 12 months. Extendicare generated revenue of $1.2 billion in the first three quarters, up 10.3% year over year. Excluding out-of-period funding in both periods, revenue growth was even stronger at 13.2%. Contributions from recent acquisitions, increased long-term care (LTC) funding, higher average daily volumes in home health care, and favourable rate revisions more than offset the impact of closing three Class C LTC homes, driving its revenue.

This topline growth translated into robust profitability. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 28.9%, while net income rose by 28.6% year over year. The company also generated adjusted funds from operations of $67.3 million (excluding out-of-period funding), up 27.2% from the prior-year period. Extendicare’s balance sheet remains healthy, with cash and cash equivalents of $165.7 million at the end of the third quarter and access to an additional $154 million through its revolving credit facility.

Looking ahead, demographic tailwinds from Canada’s aging population should continue to support rising demand for Extendicare’s services. At the same time, the company remains active on the acquisition front to expand its national footprint. In November, its subsidiary ParaMed entered into an agreement with CBI Health to acquire CBI Home Health, which provides a comprehensive suite of home health care services across seven Canadian provinces and generated adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 million over the previous 12 months. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Extendicare’s presence in Western Canada while enhancing its growth profile. Management also expects to realize approximately $7.4 million in annualized run-rate synergies over the next two years through IT integration and other cost efficiencies.

Despite its strong share price performance over the past year, Extendicare continues to trade at a reasonable next-12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 18.5. In addition, it pays a monthly dividend of $0.042 per share, yielding 2.4% on a forward basis. Considering its solid fundamentals, attractive valuation, and favourable long-term growth drivers, I remain bullish on Extendicare.

5N Plus

Another small-cap stock that I believe offers an attractive buying opportunity is 5N Plus (TSX:VNP), a producer and marketer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. Supported by strong quarterly results and the rapidly expanding semiconductor industry, the company has delivered a return of more than 130% over the past 12 months. In its most recently reported third quarter, revenue and net income surged by 33% and 284%, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA rose 86% to $29.1 million, while net debt declined significantly from $100.1 million at the start of the year to $63.3 million, resulting in a healthy net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.74.

Looking ahead, management remains optimistic about sustained demand for its specialty semiconductors, driven by customers in the terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power markets seeking advanced materials from reliable partners. Backed by a global sourcing network and well-established manufacturing capabilities, 5N Plus is well-positioned to benefit from these favourable industry trends. Despite its strong recent performance, the stock trades at a reasonable next-12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 21.8, reinforcing its appeal as a compelling small-cap investment.