Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » This 3.6% Dividend Stock Could Be a TFSA Workhorse in 2026

This 3.6% Dividend Stock Could Be a TFSA Workhorse in 2026

Northland Power’s dividend reset was a wake-up call, and 2026 is about proving the cash-flow rebuild is real.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Northland cut its dividend to $0.72 annually to protect the balance sheet and fund projects more safely.
  • Big offshore wind projects drive the story, but delays can hit near-term cash flow and confidence.
  • The yield is now modest, so the investment case depends on execution and buying at a sensible price.

A solid high-yield dividend stock needs three things that can survive a bad year without drama: cash flow that comes in with real consistency, a balance sheet that does not force “emergency” financing, and a payout level that management can defend even when production, pricing, or interest rates move the wrong way. The yield number alone never tells the full story. A true workhorse pays because the business can, not because investors demand it.

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky

Source: Getty Images

NPI

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is a Canadian renewable power producer with a portfolio that spans offshore wind in Europe, onshore renewables, natural gas facilities, and a growing energy storage footprint. Over the last year, the dividend stock’s narrative has revolved around two big build-outs: Hai Long offshore wind in Taiwan and Baltic Power offshore wind in Poland. Investors watched every construction update as timing drives cash flow, and cash flow drives the dividend story.

The biggest headline was not a turbine, but the dividend reset. In November 2025, the board approved an adjustment to the common share dividend to $0.72 per share annually, effective with the Jan. 15, 2026 payment. That move signalled a shift from “stretch for growth” to “build flexibility,” with management framing it as a way to self-fund value-accretive opportunities while protecting an investment-grade balance sheet.

Project updates remained mixed, which explains why the market still debates them. In its Q3 2025 release, it said Hai Long remained on track for full commercial operations in 2027, but it flagged slower-than-anticipated turbine commissioning that could reduce pre-completion revenues by about $150 million to $200 million in 2026. Baltic Power, meanwhile, stayed on track for full commercial operations in the second half of 2026, with costs aligned with original expectations.

Into earnings

On earnings, the recent quarters show why “headline net income” can mislead with this kind of business. In Q3 2025, revenue from energy sales rose to $554 million from $491 million a year earlier, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved to $257 million from $228 million. Free cash flow per share increased to $0.17 from $0.08. Yet it still reported a large net loss for the quarter, tied to items that can swing in capital-intensive power portfolios.

Valuation and yield now sit at the heart of the 2026 case, because sentiment already did a lot of the work. With the dividend reset to $0.72 annually and the dividend stock trading at 94 times earnings, with a 3.6% yield, this becomes a “buy it at the right price” story, not a “set it and forget it at any price” story. If the dividend stock dips during another bout of rate fear, the yield can look meaningfully better for new buyers, and the upside from restored confidence can matter as much as the income. Today, here’s what the dividend could bring in from a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NPI$20.09348$0.72$250.56Monthly$6,991.32

Bottom line

Northland Power can be a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) workhorse in 2026 if you treat it like a cash-flow rebuild story with a side of patience, not a magic dividend coupon. The dividend stock has real assets, real demand for clean power, and major projects that can change the earnings profile as it comes online. But it also has real execution risk, especially around commissioning and timing, and that risk can show up quickly in both the share price and investor confidence. If you want the income, focus on sustainability, not nostalgia, and let the price you pay do some of the heavy lifting.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

A meter measures energy use.
Energy Stocks

3 Utility Stocks That Could Actually Beat the TSX This Year

| Chris MacDonald

These three Canadian utility stocks look supercharged for big gains (and big dividend yields) over the long-term. Here's why.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Is This TSX Dividend Yield Too Good to Be True? Here’s What the Numbers Say

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this impressive dividend stock with a yield of 6.1% might be one of the best investments that Canadians…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy: Should You Invest in the Stock in March 2026?

| Adam Othman

A week away from the third month of 2026, here is a better look at Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) to see…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Energy Stocks

A Hands-Off Canadian Energy Stock That Cuts You a Cheque Every Month

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Owning shares of FRU is like striking oil in your backyard, but better.

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Energy Stocks

Enbridge: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge's dividend yield of more than 5% and backlog of growth projects are supported by strong energy demand and record…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Energy Stocks

Energy Stocks Could Be Canada’s Secret Weapon in 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Energy stocks like Enbridge, Suncor, and Canadian Natural Resources may be Canada’s secret weapon in 2026.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

What’s Ahead for Enbridge Stock in 2026?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge still looks like a dividend machine in 2026, but the real question is whether today’s price leaves enough upside.

Read more »

data analyze research
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Energy Play Just Moved Onto My Buy List

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tourmaline looks like a buy-list gas stock because its low costs and scale can keep cash flowing even in choppy…

Read more »