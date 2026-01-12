This TSX stock has a steady dividend payment history, offers monthly distributions, and has a high and sustainable yield.

This 6.9% Dividend Stock Is My Pick for Immediate Income

Investing in dividend stocks can put cash in your pocket right away. When you buy a dividend-paying stock before its ex-dividend date, you qualify for the next payout, allowing your investment to start generating income almost immediately.

Notably, high-yield dividend stocks with monthly payouts are especially attractive for generating immediate income. Because they pay every month, they function much like a paycheque and can help offset regular expenses. However, yield alone should never drive an investment decision. The most reliable dividend stocks have solid fundamentals, a proven history of consistent dividend distribution, resilient cash flow, and sustainable payout ratios.

Against this backdrop, here is a TSX stock that offers monthly dividend payments, an attractive yield of 6.9%, and a proven track record of steady payouts. Its uninterrupted monthly dividend payments, regardless of market conditions, make it my top pick for immediate income.

Top dividend stock for immediate income

Among the top dividend stocks for immediate income, SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) is a top option. With a steady dividend payment history, monthly distributions, and a high yield, the real estate investment trust (REIT) is a compelling investment option to generate regular income.

SmartCentres’ monthly payouts are supported by its high-quality real estate portfolio that generates steady net operating income (NOI). The REIT owns 197 mixed-use properties in some of Canada’s high-traffic markets. These prime locations witness steady tenant demand. As a result, occupancy levels, customer retention, and rental income remain relatively stable, providing a solid base for consistent dividend distributions.

In addition, SmartCentres REIT’s portfolio is primarily weighted toward essential retail, anchored by well-known national brands. These high-quality tenants have defensive businesses that remain relatively stable even during economic downturns, supporting steady rent collection and high occupancy year after year.

The REIT distributes a monthly dividend of $0.154 per unit, yielding 6.9%.

SmartCentres REIT to sustain its monthly payouts

SmartCentres REIT is well-positioned to sustain its monthly dividend payments. The resilience of its retail portfolio and the growing contribution from its mixed-use development will likely drive its financial performance and dividend payouts.

The REIT has been consistently delivering steady NOI and maintains solid operating metrics. Notably, the demand for SmartCentres’ properties remains robust, allowing the REIT to maintain high occupancy. As of the end of the third quarter, the REIT’s occupancy stood at 98.6%, highlighting the demand for its locations. Higher leasing demand supports current rental income and gives management flexibility to enhance the tenant mix over time, which can further lift revenues.

During the last reported quarter, its NOI increased by 4.6% when excluding anchor tenants. Leasing fundamentals remain favourable, reflected by strong renewal activity. The REIT has been renewing its contracts at a higher rent. Further, rent collection remains highly reliable at approximately 99%, adding stability to its cash flow.

Moreover, SmartCentres continues to upgrade its portfolio. By attracting higher-quality retailers and expanding store formats within existing centres, the REIT is positioning itself to generate consistent income growth that will support monthly payouts.

In addition, SmartCentres is steadily growing its mixed-use developments. This strategy broadens its income base. Further, its large land bank and a solid balance sheet will drive its cash flows, supporting its monthly distributions.

Overall, SmartCentres REIT’s high occupancy, strong NOI, and diversified growth initiatives position it well to sustain its monthly dividends year after year.