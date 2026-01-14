Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 of the Best Canadian Stocks Investors Can Buy Right Now

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks Investors Can Buy Right Now

These three Canadian stocks are all reliable dividend payers, making them some of the best to buy now in the current market environment.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Close-up of people hands taking slices of pepperoni pizza from wooden board.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • In uncertain markets prioritize high‑quality dividend payers — Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) offers industrial/logistics exposure with ~4.1% yield and a sub‑70% payout ratio, supporting reliable, growing distributions.
  • For higher income, Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) yields ~5.8% from stable system‑sales royalties, and the BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC) delivers ~5.8% via diversified dividend holdings plus covered‑call income (at the cost of some upside).
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Granite REIT

With markets facing ongoing uncertainty, many Canadian investors are taking a more cautious approach when looking for the best Canadian stocks to buy right now.

There are still questions from investors regarding the future of interest rates, inflation, and economic growth, and that uncertainty has made it harder to feel confident investing in higher-risk growth stocks.

That’s why, in environments like this, high-quality and reliable dividend stocks often stand out as some of the best investments you can make.

Dividend-paying companies are often well-established businesses with strong underlying operations that can help smooth out volatility, generate consistent income, and still deliver solid long-term returns.

The key, of course, is focusing on investments that pay dividends you can actually rely on. That’s why it’s essential to look for companies and funds with durable business models, diversified revenue streams, and a history of maintaining or growing their payouts.

So, if you’re looking for some of the best Canadian stocks to buy now, here are three top picks you can consider today.

A top Canadian REIT to buy and hold for years

If you’re looking for a high-quality stock with reliable operations, an attractive yield, and years of growth potential, Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is a stock you won’t want to ignore.

In fact, Granite is one of the highest-quality REITs on the TSX, with a diversified portfolio of industrial, logistics, and warehouse properties spread across North America and Europe.

Demand for these types of properties has surged in recent years as more businesses shift toward online sales, shut down underperforming brick-and-mortar locations, and invest more heavily in distribution and fulfillment centres.

Because of that, Granite has strong long-term potential, both as existing leases roll over at higher rates and as new development projects come online.

Therefore, not only does the REIT continue to grow its earnings and the distribution it pays to investors, but that distribution has actually become even more reliable over the past five years, even as Granite has increased it annually.

So, if you are looking for a top Canadian stock to buy right now, Granite looks fairly valued, offers a dividend yield of roughly 4.1%, and has a payout ratio of less than 70%.

One of the best Canadian stocks to buy for dividend investors

In addition to Granite, another high-quality Canadian stock to buy, especially if you’re looking to boost your passive income, is Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA).

Pizza Pizza is a unique dividend stock that offers investors a very different type of stability. Rather than operating restaurants directly, the royalty company collects a percentage of system sales from Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 locations across Canada.

That asset-light model results in high margins and predictable cash flow, which is why it’s one of the best Canadian stocks that dividend investors can buy.

Since its revenue is tied to top-line sales rather than operating profits, Pizza Pizza Royalty is less exposed to rising costs than many traditional restaurant operators. In fact, inflation can actually help to increase the royalties it earns as system sales naturally rise.

So, if you’re looking for a higher-yield Canadian stock to buy now that still offers a reliable dividend yield, Pizza Pizza currently offers a yield of 5.8%.

One of the smartest Canadian stocks to buy now.

Given all the uncertainty in the market today, another smart investment for dividend investors to consider is the BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC).

The ZWC ETF is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now because it’s designed for investors who want reliable income without taking on unnecessary risk.

The ETF holds a diversified portfolio of high-quality Canadian dividend stocks at the centre of the economy. That diversification alone makes it a solid option in uncertain markets.

However, what really sets the ZWC ETF apart, though, is its covered call strategy. By using a covered call strategy, the ETF generates additional income, which significantly boosts the yield investors receive.

And while this approach can limit some upside in strong bull markets, that trade-off can make a lot of sense right now, especially when many stocks are already trading at or above fair value and uncertainty remains high.

So, if you’re looking for the best Canadian stocks to buy now, the ZWC ETF and its 5.8% yield is easily a top pick.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Max Out Your TFSA in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Maxing your 2026 TFSA room could be simpler than you think, and National Bank offers a steady dividend plus growth…

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

This 7.7% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Slate Grocery REIT offers “right now” TFSA income with a big yield, but its payout safety depends on cash-flow coverage.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Incredible Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Emera pairs a steady regulated utility business with a solid yield and a huge growth plan that could fuel future…

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Brookfield Stock in 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why Brookfield Corporation is one of the best stocks Canadian investors can buy, not just for 2026, but for…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Returns

| Adam Othman

Add these three TSX growth stocks to your self-directed portfolio if you seek long-term winners to buy and hold forever.

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Secret Tricks of TFSA Millionaires

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA users who became millionaires have revealed the secret tricks in achieving the nearly impossible feat.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Alongside Telus Stock Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock looks like a tempting value buy as the yield stays above the 9% level, but there are…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Contribution Limit Stays at $7,000 for 2026: What to Buy?

| Kay Ng

What you buy with your $7,000 TFSA contribution limit depends on your financial goals, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Read more »