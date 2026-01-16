Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $30,000 in 2 TSX Stocks and Create $1,937 in Dividend Income

Invest $30,000 in 2 TSX Stocks and Create $1,937 in Dividend Income

These TSX stocks have high yields and sustainable payouts, and can help you generate a dividend income of $1,937 annually.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Investing in high-quality dividend stocks can help build a dependable income stream.
  • Canadian investors should focus on stocks backed by strong fundamentals, sustainable yield, and commitment to returning cash to shareholders.
  • These TSX stocks pay monthly dividends and offer attractive yields.

Investing $30,000 in dividend-paying stocks can be an effective way to build a dependable income stream. Investors should focus on TSX stocks with strong fundamentals, sustainable yield, and commitment to returning cash to shareholders.

One particularly attractive strategy is to focus on high-quality TSX-listed companies that pay consistent monthly dividends and maintain sustainable payout ratios. Reliable monthly distributions can provide a steady cash flow, helping cover everyday expenses or systematically reinvest dividends to accelerate portfolio growth over time. When supported by resilient business models and disciplined capital management, dividend income can remain durable even in uncertain market conditions.

With this objective in mind, here are two TSX stocks that can turn a $30,000 investment into approximately $1,937 in annual dividend income.

Dividend stock #1: Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation

Firm Capital (TSX:FC) is a top stock to generate steady dividend income. It is a boutique real estate and financial services investment company that focuses on generating consistent income through a conservative lending strategy. The firm deploys capital opportunistically across both debt and equity investments in private and public real estate markets.

The company’s payouts are supported by its diversified portfolio. Most of its investments are conventional first mortgages with loan-to-value ratios below 75%, and the majority of individual loans are under $2.5 million. The portfolio is primarily tied to residential construction and land, sectors that are relatively resilient during periods of economic uncertainty. By focusing on short-term lending and maintaining a rigorous underwriting and recovery process, the firm protects capital while generating steady returns.

Firm Capital has uninterruptedly paid a regular dividend since 2013 and supplements it with a special year-end distribution. Its monthly dividend of $0.078 per share translates into a yield of 7.7%.

Its attractive yield is supported by recurring lending fees and stable interest income. By targeting smaller, lower-risk loans that are often overlooked by traditional lenders, Firm Capital generates steady cash flow, supporting its payouts.

Dividend stock #2: Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is another compelling dividend stock. The REIT specializes in industrial real estate and owns a diversified portfolio of modern logistics and distribution assets. Its broad geographic and sector exposure helps reduce risk, with no single industry accounting for more than 18% of annualized gross rental income.

As of September 30, 2025, Dream Industrial held interests in and managed 340 assets comprising 552 buildings, leased to approximately 1,465 tenants. This broad tenant base supports stable cash flow and reduces exposure to tenant-specific disruptions. Operational performance has been strong, driven by solid leasing activity that continues to lift occupancy levels and rental rates. The REIT generates steady net operating income and funds from operations, supporting its distributions.

Dream Industrial currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.058 per unit, yielding about 5.2% annually. The sustainability of this payout is supported by contractual rent escalators embedded in most leases. In Europe, roughly 85% of leases are indexed to inflation, providing additional protection against rising costs. Complementing this, the REIT is investing in value-enhancing initiatives, such as solar installations, EV charging, and cell towers, to create incremental income streams. Collectively, these factors position Dream Industrial REIT as a resilient dividend stock.

Earn Over $1,937 in dividend income

Firm Capital and Dream Industrial REIT are reliable dividend-paying stocks that provide monthly income and attractive yields. A $30,000 investment between these two TSX stocks could produce approximately $161.43 monthly or $1,937.16 in annual dividend income.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutsFrequency
Firm Capital$12.131,236$0.078$96.41Monthly
Dream Industrial REIT$13.371,121$0.058$65.02Monthly
Price as of 01/15/2026

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Utility Stocks in 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how much potential Canadian utility stocks have in 2026, and whether they're the right investments to help shore up…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

1 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Dividend-Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Daniel Da Costa

With this top dividend-growth stock trading 40% off its 52-week high, and offering a yield of 4.4%, it's easily one…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Much a 40-Year-Old Canadian Needs Now to Retire at 65

| Andrew Button

If you invest in iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU), you'll likely be able to retire at 65.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Income Stocks to Start Your 2026

| Robin Brown

If you are looking for income-producing stocks on the TSX, here are four growing dividend stocks to buy.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Limit for 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors should consider gaining exposure to blue-chip dividend stocks such as Waste Connections and Stantec in 2026.

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Dividend Stocks

The Average RRSP at 40 Isn’t Enough: Here’s How to Boost it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you’re 40 and feel behind, the average RRSP balance is only $49,014, so a consistent plan can still catch…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Dollarama Stock in 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why Dollarama has been one of the best Canadian stocks over the last decade, and whether it's worth buying…

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

Yes, a 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Enough to Generate Massive Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This “boring” TSX dividend stock has quietly surged, and its next earnings report could change expectations again.

Read more »