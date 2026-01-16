Invest $30,000 in 2 TSX Stocks and Create $1,937 in Dividend Income

These TSX stocks have high yields and sustainable payouts, and can help you generate a dividend income of $1,937 annually.

Investing $30,000 in dividend-paying stocks can be an effective way to build a dependable income stream. Investors should focus on TSX stocks with strong fundamentals, sustainable yield, and commitment to returning cash to shareholders.

One particularly attractive strategy is to focus on high-quality TSX-listed companies that pay consistent monthly dividends and maintain sustainable payout ratios. Reliable monthly distributions can provide a steady cash flow, helping cover everyday expenses or systematically reinvest dividends to accelerate portfolio growth over time. When supported by resilient business models and disciplined capital management, dividend income can remain durable even in uncertain market conditions.

With this objective in mind, here are two TSX stocks that can turn a $30,000 investment into approximately $1,937 in annual dividend income.

Dividend stock #1: Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation

Firm Capital (TSX:FC) is a top stock to generate steady dividend income. It is a boutique real estate and financial services investment company that focuses on generating consistent income through a conservative lending strategy. The firm deploys capital opportunistically across both debt and equity investments in private and public real estate markets.

The company’s payouts are supported by its diversified portfolio. Most of its investments are conventional first mortgages with loan-to-value ratios below 75%, and the majority of individual loans are under $2.5 million. The portfolio is primarily tied to residential construction and land, sectors that are relatively resilient during periods of economic uncertainty. By focusing on short-term lending and maintaining a rigorous underwriting and recovery process, the firm protects capital while generating steady returns.

Firm Capital has uninterruptedly paid a regular dividend since 2013 and supplements it with a special year-end distribution. Its monthly dividend of $0.078 per share translates into a yield of 7.7%.

Its attractive yield is supported by recurring lending fees and stable interest income. By targeting smaller, lower-risk loans that are often overlooked by traditional lenders, Firm Capital generates steady cash flow, supporting its payouts.

Dividend stock #2: Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is another compelling dividend stock. The REIT specializes in industrial real estate and owns a diversified portfolio of modern logistics and distribution assets. Its broad geographic and sector exposure helps reduce risk, with no single industry accounting for more than 18% of annualized gross rental income.

As of September 30, 2025, Dream Industrial held interests in and managed 340 assets comprising 552 buildings, leased to approximately 1,465 tenants. This broad tenant base supports stable cash flow and reduces exposure to tenant-specific disruptions. Operational performance has been strong, driven by solid leasing activity that continues to lift occupancy levels and rental rates. The REIT generates steady net operating income and funds from operations, supporting its distributions.

Dream Industrial currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.058 per unit, yielding about 5.2% annually. The sustainability of this payout is supported by contractual rent escalators embedded in most leases. In Europe, roughly 85% of leases are indexed to inflation, providing additional protection against rising costs. Complementing this, the REIT is investing in value-enhancing initiatives, such as solar installations, EV charging, and cell towers, to create incremental income streams. Collectively, these factors position Dream Industrial REIT as a resilient dividend stock.

Earn Over $1,937 in dividend income

Firm Capital and Dream Industrial REIT are reliable dividend-paying stocks that provide monthly income and attractive yields. A $30,000 investment between these two TSX stocks could produce approximately $161.43 monthly or $1,937.16 in annual dividend income.