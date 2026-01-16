Looking for where to allocate your TFSA contribution? Here are two options to direct that $7,000 where it will give your portfolio a boost.

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Long-Term Gains

When the calendar turned to January, it unlocked an extra $7,000 for Canadians to invest in their TFSAs. Investors who choose the right allocation for that TFSA contribution can realize substantial growth over the longer term.

Making the most of your TFSA contribution each year can meaningfully accelerate long-term wealth building.

First, a note about TFSAs

All retirement accounts are not built the same. TFSAs offer tax-free growth to investors. Even better, that growth also includes any capital gains and dividends. This makes the accounts great picks for buy-and-hold investments.

More importantly, it means that investors who opt for low-volatility compounders will gain the added defensive appeal that is often missing from more volatile investments.

For 2026, investors can allocate $7,000 towards their TFSA contribution. That makes the decision of what to invest in much more important.

So then, where should investors look to allocate their TFSA contribution in 2026? Here are two options to consider.

Option 1: A defensive compounder

Some of the best, most defensive stocks on the market are utility stocks. Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one of the largest utilities in North America. The company operates in 10 regions across the continent, with facilities in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean.

The defensive appeal of a utility stock is significant. Utilities like Fortis generate a recurring and stable revenue stream that is backed by regulated long-term contracts. The sheer necessity that utility services provide furthers that defensive appeal.

That predictable revenue stream allows Fortis to invest in growth and pay a handsome quarterly dividend. More specifically, it allows the company to provide annual upticks to its dividend and invest in large, multi-year capital improvement programs.

As of the time of writing, Fortis offers a yield of 3.5% with 51 consecutive years of dividend increases.

That fact alone makes this a worthy option for any 2026 TFSA contribution.

Option 2: Banking on a long-term financial engine

When considering the best options to allocate your 2026 TFSA contribution towards, Canada’s big bank stocks are always high on the list.

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) offers investors a unique mix of defensive stability, growth, and income-earning capabilities.

BMO is the oldest of the big bank stocks. The bank has been serving Canadians and paying out dividends for nearly two centuries without fail. That’s an unprecedented amount of time in the market and speaks to the stability the bank offers.

BMO’s operations include both its domestic branch network in Canada and its growing presence in the U.S. That U.S. presence is the bank’s primary growth driver following its acquisition of Bank of the West.

That deal expanded BMO’s presence in the U.S. to 32 state markets, making it one of the largest financial stocks in that market.

Turning to income, BMO offers investors a tasty quarterly dividend. As of the time of writing, that dividend works out to A 3.6% yield. BMO has also offered investors a generous annual bump to that dividend going back more than a decade.

For investors looking at where to allocate their 2026 TFSA contribution, BMO should be high up on any shortlist.

Where will you invest your TFSA contribution?

No stock is without risk. And despite the broader market returning a whopping 33% last year, there is still plenty of market volatility.

Fortunately, both BMO and Fortis can provide that defensive appeal while continuing to offer stellar, growing dividends.

In my opinion, one or both should be key options for any 2026 TFSA contribution.

Buy them, hold them, and watch your portfolio grow.