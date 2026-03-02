Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy if I Only Wanted to Check My Portfolio Once a Month

2 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy if I Only Wanted to Check My Portfolio Once a Month

These two Canadian transport giants are built for “check once a month” investors who want real assets and steady execution.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an irreplaceable rail network and is boosting efficiency, even in a softer shipping market.
  • TFI International is more cyclical, but it still generates meaningful cash flow and could rebound with freight demand.
  • Both stocks aren’t bargain-priced, so returns depend on continued execution and a normalizing economy.

Investing does not require a dozen charts and a daily refresh habit. Most people do better with a few high-quality businesses that can keep performing while the news spins in circles. The trick sits in picking Canadian stocks with real assets, steady demand, and managers who treat costs like it is their own money. When you own that kind of stock, checking once a month can feel less like neglect and more like sanity.

delivery truck leaves shipping port terminal

Source: Getty Images

CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) fits the once-a-month test as it owns a network you cannot replicate. It runs a rail system that connects Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, moving grain, autos, energy products, and everyday goods. Over the last year, the story has stayed focused on execution. It kept tightening its operations, ran longer and heavier trains, and pushed productivity higher even while some shipping markets stayed soft. Investors also watched trade policy headlines and shifting industrial demand, but the business kept doing what great railways do best: move more with less.

Its latest results showed that discipline clearly. In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenue rose 1% to $3.9 billion, while it delivered a record operating ratio of 58.9%, which tells you it spent less to earn each dollar. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.20, while core adjusted diluted EPS rose 3% to $1.33. For the full year 2025, revenue increased 4% to $15.1 billion and reported diluted EPS rose to $4.51, with core adjusted diluted EPS at $4.61. That mix suggests it can grow earnings even when volume growth does not look flashy.

All this, and the Canadian stock still trades around 26 times trailing earnings, so the market still expects steady growth. Management’s 2026 outlook leans into that expectation, calling for low double-digit growth in core adjusted diluted EPS and mid-single digit volume growth. It also plans capital spending of $2.7 billion, about 15% lower than 2025, which can help free up cash if the cycle stays uneven.

TFII

TFI International (TSX:TFII) also earns a spot on a “check monthly” list, even though transportation can look cyclical. It runs a large set of trucking and logistics businesses across North America, including less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics services. Over the last year, the Canadian stock dealt with softer freight demand and a market that kept pricing tight. It also created its own headline moment when it floated the idea of moving its corporate domicile to the U.S., then backed off after pushback from investors.

The latest earnings reflected a softer freight backdrop, but also real cash generation. In the fourth quarter of 2025, total revenue came in at US$1.9 billion, down from US$2.1 billion a year earlier. Diluted EPS was US$0.87, while adjusted diluted EPS was US$1.09. Full-year 2025 revenue totalled US$7.9 billion, with net income at US$310.6 million and diluted EPS US$3.72. So not a blowout year, but it shows the transport firm still makes serious money in a tougher tape.

The valuation looks like the market cannot decide whether to trust the cycle. On recent figures, it trades around 31 times trailing earnings, but the forward sits near 14.5, which implies analysts expect earnings to rebound. Management’s near-term guidance stays cautious, with first-quarter 2026 adjusted diluted EPS expected in a $0.50 to $0.60 range, assuming no major change in the operating environment.

Bottom line

If you only wanted to look once a month, these two names offer a clean mix. CP gives you a hard-to-copy rail network with improving efficiency and a steady long-term runway. TFI gives you a diversified transportation operator that can throw off cash and buy smart assets when the cycle feels uncomfortable. Neither one will glide in a straight line, but both have the kind of real-world backbone that can make long-term investing feel simpler than the internet makes it sound.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Kansas City and TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Energy Stocks

This 3.6% Dividend Stock Could Be a TFSA Workhorse in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland Power’s dividend reset was a wake-up call, and 2026 is about proving the cash-flow rebuild is real.

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Thrive if the Loonie Weakens

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If the loonie slides again, these three Canadian names can get a built-in tailwind because so much of their revenue…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

Everyone’s Talking About Them: How to Invest in Precious Metals in 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Miners and streamers offer different ways to invest in precious metals. Here’s how investors can approach gold and silver in…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Pair These Stocks Together for Both Growth and Safety

| Demetris Afxentiou

A mix of defensive and growth‑oriented stocks can help investors build a portfolio that performs well in both stable and…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks That Look Built for Uncertainty

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three TSX names can handle volatility because their cash flows come from essentials, regulation, or royalties.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Stocks for Beginners

The Emotional Toll of Checking Your Portfolio Daily (And Why You Do It Anyway)

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why having the right mindset and staying disciplined is paramount to successful long-term investing.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

5 Tricks of TFSA Millionaires

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFSA millionaires aren’t chasing a secret stock. They’re using simple habits and low-fee ETFs like VGRO to compound tax-free for…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Energy Stocks

Energy Stocks Could Be Canada’s Secret Weapon in 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Energy stocks like Enbridge, Suncor, and Canadian Natural Resources may be Canada’s secret weapon in 2026.

Read more »