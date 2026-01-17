Member Login
Home » Investing » Why I’m Letting This Unstoppable Stock Ride for Decades

Why I’m Letting This Unstoppable Stock Ride for Decades

Brookfield (TSX:BN) is a stock worth owning for decades.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • It's not easy to find stocks worth holding for decades, but the pursuit of such stocks is worth it, because it spares you the hassle of having to buy and sell stock regularly.
  • One telltale sign that a stock will last for decades is it has a durable competitive advantage.
  • Brookfield Corp is a diversified financial conglomerate with an excellent reputation and deep relationships worldwide, that I plan on holding for decades.

What makes a stock worth holding for decades?

It’s hard to give a “one-size-fits-all” answer to that question, but competitive strength would have to be one of the desired characteristics. If a company has some asset or quality that keeps its competitors at bay (e.g., a patent or high switching costs), then it could last for a very long time. That is doubly the case if the industry in which the company operates has a long future ahead of it.

In recent years, I have been trying to weight my portfolio ever more aggressively in “long-term holds.” My reasons for doing this include the fact that inactive investment strategies tend to outperform active ones long term, and the fact that holding a stock long term incurs less trading costs and task-related time sink than active trading does. In keeping with that observation, here’s one unstoppable stock I plan on letting ride for decades.

Brookfield

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) is a company with so many things going for it that it’s hard to imagine it not lasting for several decades. Its advantages include strong brand recognition (among the high net worth global investors it courts); excellent leadership; operational synergies (different segments complementing one another’s strengths); and excellent positioning.

One of the biggest things Brookfield has going for it is the simple fact that it is so important to North America’s economy. The company owns countless valuable infrastructure assets across the continent, and indeed around the world. These include energy generation facilities in Canada, artificial intelligence (AI) data centres in the U.S., and real estate in both countries. In addition, the company owns cell towers, wind and solar farms in various countries worldwide.

Brookfield’s edge

Because it builds and invests in “hard assets” that nations need — not “want,” need — Brookfield has an enviable reputation with governments and organizations worldwide. In October, the company’s CEO, Bruce Flatt, helped broker an $80 billion deal between the U.S. government and Westinghouse to build a fleet of nuclear reactors (Westinghouse is jointly owned by Brookfield and Cameco). Before that deal was announced, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) struck deals to supply clean power to Alphabet and Microsoft. On top of all that, the company is currently working on a $20 billion AI investment fund with the government of Qatar.

The above is just a small sampling of the large, prestigious entities that do business with Brookfield. Brookfield got these impressive contacts basically through an emphasis on building hard assets, which was unusual a few decades ago, when Bruce Flatt was getting started as CEO. At the time, the idea was that software businesses were better because they incurred less maintenance costs, depreciation, etc. Now, however, a lot of the fancy tech companies look an awful lot like they’re all focused on building “commodity” AI chatbots, while Brookfield’s hard asset investments are looking more and more important to the world’s governments, which are obsessed with catching up with China in heavy industry.

The bottom line

The bottom line on Brookfield is that it’s a company with an extremely enviable competitive position that will last for decades. With a great reputation, a synergistic ecosystem and hundreds of billions in capital to invest, it is likely to be a major player in global finance for some time to come.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Alphabet and Brookfield. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Brookfield Corporation, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Cameco, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Long-Term Gains

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for where to allocate your TFSA contribution? Here are two options to direct that $7,000 where it will give…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons I’ll Never Sell This Cash-Gushing Dividend Giant

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this dividend stock is one of the most reliable companies in Canada, and a stock you can hold…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge in 2026 and Beyond

| Aditya Raghunath

Open Text is a Canadian tech stock that is down 40% from all-time highs and offers a dividend yield of…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

Invest $30,000 in 2 TSX Stocks and Create $1,937 in Dividend Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have high yields and sustainable payouts, and can help you generate a dividend income of $1,937 annually.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Utility Stocks in 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how much potential Canadian utility stocks have in 2026, and whether they're the right investments to help shore up…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

1 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Dividend-Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Daniel Da Costa

With this top dividend-growth stock trading 40% off its 52-week high, and offering a yield of 4.4%, it's easily one…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Income Stocks to Start Your 2026

| Robin Brown

If you are looking for income-producing stocks on the TSX, here are four growing dividend stocks to buy.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Limit for 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors should consider gaining exposure to blue-chip dividend stocks such as Waste Connections and Stantec in 2026.

Read more »