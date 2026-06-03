Discover whether this ETF with its ultra-high TSX dividend yield is truly sustainable from its payout, strategy, and underlying numbers.

This TSX Dividend Yield Looks Almost Too Good – Here’s What the Numbers Actually Show

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While attractive for income-focused investors, the fund's reliance on market volatility for yields introduces risks, making it suitable as a supplementary holding in a diversified portfolio for those comfortable with some market risk.

The ETF generates income by holding other covered-call ETFs, stacking multiple income-generating strategies and amplifying yields through premium income from call options.

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV) offers an exceptionally high TSX dividend yield of 9.68%, far surpassing typical Canadian dividend stocks and other high-yield dividend ETFs.

If there’s one thing that income investors absolutely love, it’s a high yield. But Canadian income-focused investors need to look beyond that tasty TSX dividend yield.

If that payout is too high, it can raise questions about whether the number is supported by its underlying assets. If the payment is too low, it may lag behind other income-focused options.

Fortunately, there’s one ETF for investors to consider that offers a TSX dividend yield that is almost too good to be true. The question for investors is whether that yield reflects genuine income strength or if it is hiding bigger risks. That’s especially true when evaluating a TSX dividend yield that appears unusually high.

That ETF to consider right now is Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV).

Let’s try to answer that question by taking a closer look at that ETF.

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HDIV’s TSX dividend yield really stands out

The first thing that investors are going to notice about the Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Covered Call ETF is that the yield comes out to 9.7%. That is far beyond what’s offered by other Canadian dividend stocks, and even other High-yield dividend ETFs.

In fact, the average blue-chip stock carries a yield in the 3% to 5% range. This makes the payout of this fund roughly double what is on the market. That’s reason enough to raise a few eyebrows.

Part of the reason for that is that high yields often come with certain assumptions. That includes the view that the payout is risky, the underlying assets are under pressure, or the distribution isn’t sustainable. That is, after all, what we’ve seen recently with some of Canada’s big telecom stocks, and even some under-pressure utility stocks.

So then, what’s in the ETF that makes this TSX dividend yield so high?

What the ETF actually holds and how it works

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Covered Call ETF isn’t a traditional equity ETF. Instead, it’s a fund‑of‑funds that holds other covered‑call ETFs. This setup lets the fund stack several income‑generating strategies together.

It’s also a major reason why the fund consistently ranks among the higher‑yielding TSX income ETFs.

Covered‑call ETFs generate income by selling call options on their holdings. This creates steady premium income, which is then paid out to investors. Because this ETF holds several of these ETFs at once, that premium effect is amplified.

The result is a yield that looks much larger when compared to traditional TSX dividend stocks. Instead of relying on dividends alone, the fund pulls income from option premiums, underlying ETF payouts, and market volatility.

That volatility component is key. When volatility rises, option premiums increase, boosting income potential. When volatility falls, premiums shrink, resulting in a reduced payout. This means that the distribution isn’t fixed and can fluctuate depending on the market.

Should investors view this TSX dividend yield as an opportunity or a warning?

The Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Covered Call ETF can be attractive for income‑focused investors who prioritize cash flow. The fund’s strategy is designed to generate high monthly income and deliver on that objective.

However, the same strategy introduces the risks that come from prolonged market weakness. That’s why investors compare this ETF to other high‑yield ETFs in Canada before deciding how it fits into their income strategy.

For those investors who understand and have an appetite for some risk, the yield may represent an opportunity as a small addition to a larger, well-diversified portfolio.