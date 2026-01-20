Member Login
Home » Investing » What’s the Average RRSP Balance for a 20-Year-Old in Canada

What’s the Average RRSP Balance for a 20-Year-Old in Canada

At 20, most Canadians aren’t even contributing to an RRSP yet, so starting small can put you ahead quickly.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Only about 5.1% of Canadians aged 0–24 contributed to an RRSP in 2022, and the median contribution was $1,800.
  • Emera is a regulated utility that generates steady cash flow and pays dividends, which suits long-term RRSP investing.
  • Its dividend looks supported by earnings and a large capital plan, but storms, rates, and regulators are real risks.

If you’re 20 in Canada, your average Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) usually looks tiny, and that’s normal. Many people at that age focus on school, rent, and first jobs, so RRSP saving starts slowly. Statistics Canada shows only 5.1% of tax filers aged 0 to 24 reported an RRSP contribution in 2022, and the median contribution for that group sat at $1,800.

Your room also starts small because it links to earned income, and unused room carries forward year after year. So, is it enough? If your RRSP sits at $0, you’re still in good company at 20. The real goal involves starting, even with a small amount, and building a habit you can scale with your income. If you carry student debt or credit card debt, tackle the high-interest stuff first so investing can actually work for you. So, let’s look at how to get started.

EMA

Emera (TSX:EMA) sits in the boring but beautiful corner of the market. It runs regulated utility businesses, so customers flip switches and pay bills in good times and bad. Emera’s portfolio includes big operations in Florida through Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas, plus Canadian utilities like Nova Scotia Power. When you buy Emera, you buy a steady cash-flow engine that leans on regulators and long-lived infrastructure, not on hype.

The dividend stock acted like a classic defensive name lately. Over the past year, shares have risen about 28%, which stands out for a utility. It also avoided the wild swings that hit trendier corners of the TSX. That matters for young investors, as a calmer ride makes it easier to keep contributing when headlines turn messy.

Zoom out a bit more, and you can see why the market treats Emera like a “sleep-at-night” holding. Utilities usually move with interest rate expectations and regulation headlines, not with sudden product cycles. Emera also tends to reward patience through dividends and modest growth, rather than through fireworks. That profile fits an RRSP mindset, where you want consistency, reinvestment, and time working in your favour.

Earnings support

Now for the part investors actually care about: the latest numbers. In its third-quarter 2025 results, Emera reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 and reported EPS of $0.76. The dividend stock also posted adjusted net income of $263 million in the quarter. Those results matter because they show operational momentum, and they help support the dividend.

Valuation looks reasonable for a utility that the market trusts. At writing, the dividend stock trades at 18.5 times earnings, with a dividend yield at 4.3%. You should not buy a utility for a bargain-bin multiple, but you also should not overpay for stability. Emera sits in the middle, and that often works fine for long-term RRSP compounding.

The forward story hangs on investment, regulation, and execution. Emera laid out a five-year $20 billion capital plan for 2026 to 2030, and it extended its rate base growth guidance at 7% to 8% through 2030, with roughly 80% of that spend heading to Florida. That sort of plan can grow earnings over time, but it also brings risks such as cost overruns, storm events, higher interest costs, and regulators pushing back on rate increases.

Bottom line

So, why does Emera help a 20-year-old “boost” an RRSP? It gives you a simple playbook: buy a real business, collect dividends, and reinvest while you build your career. Emera’s regulated model can support steady cash returns, and that can feel motivating when your RRSP starts small. If you set up automatic contributions and reinvest distributions, you turn that $1,800 median contribution into a repeatable habit that compounds into something much bigger. In fact, here’s what it could earn in dividends alone!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
EMA$67.89103$2.91$299.73Quarterly$6,992.67

You keep it simple while you focus on the biggest driver at 20: growing your income and contributions over time. It also gives you a dividend you can reinvest automatically, which helps you buy more shares without thinking about timing or headlines today.

More on Dividend Stocks

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Bank of Nova Scotia Stock in 2026

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia soared in the second half of 2025. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

It’s a Whopping 8.8%, but Is Telus’s Dividend Safe?

| Puja Tayal

Understand the current situation of Telus Corporation and its impact on dividend yields amid high debt challenges.

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

Telus Stock vs. Fortis: Which Dividend Giant Wins in 2026?

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) has a towering dividend yield, but there are better names to own as well in 2026.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

The Ideal TFSA Stock: A 7.5% Yield Paying Constant Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This 7.5%-yield monthly payer looks great in a TFSA, but you need to know what’s really funding the cheque.

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Rocket in 2026

| Adam Othman

Add this TSX tech stock down significantly from its all-time highs and leverage its success as it soars to new…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued Canadian stocks such as West Fraser Timber should help you deliver outsized returns over the next three…

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

This 7.7% Dividend Stock Pays Every. Single. Month.

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This 7.7%-yield monthly REIT gets paid by grocery shoppers, not market hype, which can make TFSA income feel steadier.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

Want Safe Dividend Income in 2026 and Beyond? Invest in These 3 High-Yield Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

These three TSX stocks offer both high yields and reliable dividend income, making them three of the top picks to…

Read more »