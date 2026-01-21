Member Login
Home » Investing » These Are My 2 Favourite ETFs to Buy for 2026

These Are My 2 Favourite ETFs to Buy for 2026

I’m personally bullish on real assets for 2026. Here are two TSX ETFs that could provide exposure with decent dividends.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Real asset ETFs provide exposure to physical infrastructure and property with contractual cash flows.
  • ZGI offers global infrastructure exposure with inflation sensitivity and moderate yields.
  • ZRE delivers higher Canadian real estate-linked income with monthly payouts.

While many investors continue to pile into artificial intelligence or energy plays tied to headlines like regime change in Venezuela, I am looking elsewhere. My preference is for investments backed by real assets. A real asset is something with a physical footprint that generates cash flow through ownership, leasing, or long-term contracts.

Two areas that fit this definition particularly well are infrastructure and real estate. They operate in different corners of the real asset universe, but they share common traits: tangible assets, regulated or contractual revenue, and cash flows that tend to hold up across economic cycles. Institutional investors like the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) love them!

What many retail investors overlook is that both are easily accessible through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Here are two options from BMO that I like for 2026.

Global infrastructure exposure

My first pick is BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF (TSX:ZGI).

This ETF tracks the Dow Jones Brookfield Global Infrastructure North American Listed Index. To qualify for inclusion, companies must be based in Canada or the U.S., and at least 70% of their cash flow must come from the development, ownership, leasing, concession, or management of infrastructure assets.

In practice, that leads to a portfolio of about 50 holdings concentrated in energy and utilities. You will find companies involved in oil and gas storage and transportation pipelines, electric, gas, and water utilities, telecom towers, and select airport and marine port operators. These businesses tend to have inflation-sensitive revenue, which can help during periods when prices rise, as seen in 2022.

Performance has been solid. Over the past five years, ZGI has delivered an annualized total return of 11.27% with dividends reinvested. As of January 8, the ETF offers an annualized yield of 2.67% after accounting for its 0.61% management expense ratio.

Canadian real estate exposure

For real estate, my preference is diversification via BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSX:ZRE).

Canadian real estate has cooled meaningfully after the post-COVID frenzy, which makes this a more interesting entry point. ZRE currently holds 21 Canadian REITs across retail, multi-family residential, industrial, diversified, healthcare, and office properties. You get exposure to the entire REIT landscape, and not just a single rental property.

The equal-weight structure is important. Each REIT is capped at roughly a 5% weight at rebalance, which prevents one or two large names from completely dominating the portfolio and creating concentration risk.

Income is a major feature here. ZRE currently offers an annualized yield of 4.73%, paid monthly. Keep in mind that this income is not eligible Canadian dividends. It is mostly treated as ordinary income, which matters more outside registered accounts.

Fees are in line with ZGI at 0.61%. Given the relatively small number of holdings, some investors could replicate this exposure themselves, but for a hands-off approach with automatic rebalancing, ZRE is a clean solution.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

A 7.2% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Upgrade from quarterly payouts. This 7.2% dividend stock sends you a cheque every single month, and its payouts are growing.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

2 Reliable ETFs to Boost Income Without Doing Any Work

| Daniel Da Costa

These two ETFs are some of the best and most reliable investments to buy if you're looking to boost your…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2026 Investing Playbook: Balance High Growth With Stability

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A tactical approach to navigate the headwinds in 2026 is to balance high growth with stability.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

| Daniel Da Costa

This high-quality Canadian real estate stock is reliable and trading ultra-cheap, making it one of the best stocks to buy…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal TFSA Stock With a 6.6% Payout Each Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 6.6% monthly yield looks tempting, but the real story is whether the payout is getting safer.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Top TSX Stocks

1 Reason I Am Buying Canadian National Railway Stock to Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a great stock to buy and hold forever? Here's a superb everyday pick that can provide growth and…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect for TFSA Contributions in 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

If you’re looking to boost the passive income your TFSA is generating, here are three reliable high-yield dividend stocks to…

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

What’s the Average RRSP Balance for a 20-Year-Old in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

At 20, most Canadians aren’t even contributing to an RRSP yet, so starting small can put you ahead quickly.

Read more »