Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » BCE Inc: Buy, Sell or Hold in 2026

BCE Inc: Buy, Sell or Hold in 2026

BCE Inc (TSX:BCE) has a lot to prove before investors will be comfortable owning it.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
man looks worried about something on his phone

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • BCE Inc was one of the TSX's worst performing large caps over the last five years.
  • Today, the company seems to be turning things around, after slashing its dividend and putting out a decent earnings release.
  • Still, risks remain, so BCE stock appears to be a good but not "great" opportunity today.

BCE Inc (TSX:BCE) was one of the worst-performing TSX large caps over the last five years. In that period, BCE declined 40% in price, while the TSX gained 84%. Also in that period, BCE delivered a negative-16.4% total return, while a typical TSX index fund delivered a 107.64% total return. It was a period of considerable underperformance for BCE.

The drivers of BCE’s underperformance are pretty straightforward. The company’s revenue is barely growing; its adjusted earnings are down over the trailing 3, 5 and 10 year periods; and its dividend payout ratio is usually very high. All of these factors contributed to a period of massive underperformance for BCE.

Can BCE turn it around?

The question is, can the company turn things around?

After slashing its dividend in half, BCE has more flexibility to retire debts or invest in its operations than it had in the past. The company also has achieved a pretty respectable free cash flow (FCF) growth track record in recent years, with FCF compounding at a remarkable 56.7% per year over the last three. That fact looks very good on the surface but, as we’ll see shortly, it comes with a major “but” attached to it.

At today’s price, BCE stock trades at 11.6 times adjusted earnings, 5 times reported earnings, 1.7 times book value and 3 times operating cash flow. It certainly looks like there’s an opportunity here from a value perspective. But if the company’s revenue and adjusted earnings keep declining, then the “value” we see today could easily prove to be a mirage.

Let’s take a look at the company’s most recent earnings release to see what’s happening.

Recent earnings

BCE Inc’s most recent earnings release was mixed, with a miss on revenue but double beats on reported and adjusted EPS. Headline metrics included:

  • Revenue: $6.1 billion, up 1.3%.
  • Reported earnings: $4.5 billion, up from a loss.
  • Adjusted earnings: $733 million, up 6.5%.
  • Cash from operations: $1.9 billion, up 3.9%.
  • Free cash flow: $1 billion, up 20.6%.
  • Capital expenditures (CAPEX): $891 million, down 6.6%.

Broadly, these numbers are better than those seen in most of BCE’s quarters over the last three years. The quarterly revenue growth rate, while slow, is up compared to the three year average; earnings are growing rather than shrinking; FCF is rising while CAPEX falls. These look like decent trends for a company trading at just 11.6 times earnings.

One thing that’s worth scrutinizing is BCE’s apparently high FCF growth. As I mentioned earlier, the company’s FCF compounded at 56.7% over the last three years and grew 20.6% in the most recent quarter. These are impressive growth rates.

However, it’s important to remember that BCE is winding down a major investment period. From 2020 to 2023, BCE was spending heavily on building out its 5G infrastructure. The peak of that spending came in 2023 and it has been trending down since then. CAPEX is a cost that gets subtracted from FCF, and infrastructure spending is a form of CAPEX. So, BCE’s high FCF growth is mostly due to a certain cost coming down rather than top line strength. Once the 6G era begins, BCE’s FCF will start falling again.

The bottom line

Taking everything into account, BCE stock looks like a reasonable hold today. After slashing its dividend and falling nearly 50% in the markets, it has reached a valuation that makes sense given its limited growth opportunities. However, I don’t expect anything truly massive here – just a satisfactory, utility-like performance.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any stock mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock or Telus the Better Buy for Canadians?

| Puja Tayal

Explore the current dividend landscape with Telus and Enbridge. Assess the risks and rewards of accumulating these stocks.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Wealth

| Jitendra Parashar

Building long-term wealth does not require constant trading, and these two top Canadian stocks highlight how growth and stability can…

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this defensive growth stock with a dividend yield sitting above 5% is one of the best long-term investments…

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Buying This ETF Like There’s No Tomorrow, and Never Selling

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this income-generating ETF is perfect, not just for the environment in 2026, but as a long-term holding.

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Telus Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Puja Tayal

Is the worst over for Telus? See how the new recovery roadmap could shape the next five years of Telus’s…

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 2 TSX Stocks With Decades of Dividend Growth

| Robin Brown

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) and Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) have decades-long histories of dividend growth.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $10,000 in 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

These two large-cap Canadian stocks can help deliver outsized returns to shareholders over the next 12 months.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Combining just three low-cost index ETFs results in a diversified TFSA portfolio.

Read more »