Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Top TSX Stocks » 3 Stocks Every Canadian Investor Needs to Own in 2026

3 Stocks Every Canadian Investor Needs to Own in 2026

Every Canadian investor needs a diversified portfolio of investments. Here are three stocks to start with.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Diversify Your Portfolio: Building a diversified portfolio in 2026 is crucial, focusing on stocks that balance growth, income generation, and defensive stability.
  • Top Stock Picks for 2026: Key choices include Toronto-Dominion Bank for banking strength, Fortis for utility stability, and Enbridge for energy infrastructure.
  • Reliable Income and Growth: These stocks offer reliable dividends and growth potential, making them ideal for Canadian investors seeking a balanced investment approach.

Building a diversified portfolio is something every Canadian investor needs to do in 2026. That includes picking the right stocks to balance growth, generate income and provide some defensive appeal.

The market gives plenty of options to choose from. Here are three of those top picks to consider in 2026.

Top pick #1: The big bank

Canada’s big bank stocks are appealing choices for any Canadian investor. The reasons for that include offering growing dividends, reliable revenue streams, and wide defensive moats.

Among those big bank stocks, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) emerges as a solid option for investors in 2026.

TD is the second-largest of the big banks. The bank has segments that include retail, wealth management, and wholesale banking units in both Canada and the U.S. TD’s growth focus is on the U.S. market.

TD rapidly established its U.S network in the years following the Great Recession. Today, it stretches from Maine to Florida.

That Canada-U.S. dual setup allows TD to focus on growth in the U.S. while maintaining strong conservative approaches to expansion in the more regulated market at home. Throw in TD’s strong CET1 capital ratio (14.7%), and you have a solid, income-generating option for any portfolio.

Speaking of income, TD offers investors a quarterly payment that it has reliably paid for well over a century. The bank stock has also provided annual upticks to that dividend for over a decade, making it a reliable choice for the Canadian investor seeking buy-and-forget appeal.

As of the time of writing, TD offers a robust 3.36% yield, which includes the 2.9% hike for 2026.

Top pick #2: The utility stock

If 2026 pans out in any way similar to 2025, there will be plenty of volatility for the Canadian investor. This means that investing in a defensive stock such as Fortis (TSX:FTS) is always a good idea.

Fortis is one of the largest utility stocks on the continent. The company provides regulated electric and gas utility service to over 3.5 million customers across the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean.

That regulated utility service provides a recurring and stable revenue stream, which allows Fortis to invest in growth initiatives while paying out a handsome dividend.

The predictable nature of that revenue stream also means that planning that growth over several years is an easier task when compared to other businesses.

Fortis’ current capital plan includes a whopping $28 billion over several years to fund grid upgrades and transitioning some facilities over to renewables.

Turning to income, Fortis really shines. Fortis builds off its reputation as a reliable and consistent payer, offering investors a quarterly dividend with a yield of 3.5%. Not only is that dividend well-covered, but it continues to grow.

In fact, Fortis has provided annual upticks to that dividend for an incredible 51 consecutive years without fail. This makes it one of just two Dividend Kings in Canada, and a top investment for the Canadian investor looking for stable income.

Top pick #3: Diversified energy infrastructure

The third stock for any Canadian investor seeking to build a diversified portfolio is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Enbridge is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies on the planet.

The company operates several different segments, including a pipeline business, a renewable energy operation, and a natural gas utility.

The pipeline business generates the bulk of Enbridge’s revenue, offering a fee-based model that is similar in operation to a toll road. More importantly, the business is insulated from the volatile price of oil.

The renewable energy business comprises approximately 40 facilities in Europe and the U.S., generating a recurring revenue stream backed by long-term regulated contracts. That defensive-contract appeal extends to the natural gas utility, which is one of the largest by customer count in North America.

Each of those businesses generates ample revenue for Enbridge to invest in growth from its multi-billion-dollar backlog while paying out one of the best dividends on the market.

As of the time of writing, that yield works out to 6%.

Every Canadian investor needs these stocks

No stock is without risk. Fortunately, the trio of stocks mentioned above can provide ample growth, defensive appeal, and income-generation to build a well-diversified portfolio.

Buy them, hold them, and watch your portfolio grow.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Enbridge, Fortis, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Top TSX Stocks

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian REIT Offering an Outstanding Yield

| Demetris Afxentiou

REITs offer investors a unique way to invest in real estate without many of the associated costs. This Canadian REIT…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Top TSX Stocks

Buy 370 Shares of 1 Dividend Stock, Create $85/Month in Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to build passive income? This monthly dividend stock can generate about $85 per month from a $35,000 investment.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Top TSX Stocks

1 Reason I Am Buying Canadian National Railway Stock to Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a great stock to buy and hold forever? Here's a superb everyday pick that can provide growth and…

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Lean On in Uncertain Times

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investing in reliable dividend stocks can provide a stable income and protection from market volatility.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Stocks for Beginners

Telus Stock Has a Nice Yield, But This Dividend Stock Looks Safer

| Demetris Afxentiou

Telus is widely regarded as a great dividend stock for investors. But with the recent freeze, does that opinion still…

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Stocks for Beginners

Got $1,000? 3 REITs to Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some REITs to buy and hold? This trio offers stable income, long-term growth appeal, and durable real estate…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Long-Term Gains

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for where to allocate your TFSA contribution? Here are two options to direct that $7,000 where it will give…

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Top TSX Stocks

Enbridge: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Enbridge stock is a divisive pick among investors. Here’s a look at whether investors should buy, sell, or hold in…

Read more »