Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Bricks to Dividends: Are Investors Moving From Homes to Yields?

With housing affordability stretched and interest rates reshaping the market, many Canadians are shifting from real estate to dividend stocks.

Demetris Afxentiou
Key Points
  • As mortgage rates remain high and carrying costs increase, Canadians are shifting from real estate to dividend stocks for potential returns.
  • Income-generating investments like dividend stocks offer liquidity and diversification advantages over real estate.
  • Canadian stocks like Enbridge, Bank of Nova Scotia, and RioCan Real Estate provide attractive dividends and stability against the financial constraints of property ownership.

Even as interest rates begin to ease, mortgage rates remain elevated. This has many Canadians reconsidering the traditional path of building wealth through real estate. Additionally, carrying costs remain elevated and rental incomes can’t keep pace. This limits potential returns from property ownership and is prompting more investors to consider dividend stocks instead.

Income-generating investments can offer attractive yields and defensive appeal, without the liquidity constraints of property ownership.

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property

Source: Getty Images

Housing is losing its appeal

Real estate has always been considered a key aspect of building wealth in Canada. But that view and the environment have changed in recent years.

Mortgage rates still remain elevated at levels that push monthly payments higher and create affordability barriers. Adding to that, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance costs have also surged.

And while the costs associated with owning a home have surged, appreciation of the homes themselves has stalled. This further weakens the case for direct real estate ownership and pushes investors towards dividend stocks.

Income-producing stocks offer something real estate can’t match. That’s predictable, liquid income without leverage. And unlike owning a single property, dividend stocks allow investors to diversify while maintaining liquidity.

Fortunately, there are several great options for dividend-seeking investors to choose from.

The reliable income generator

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a name known by most investors. The company is one of the largest energy infrastructure businesses on the planet. The energy firm derives the bulk of its revenue from its pipeline business.

That segment, which contains both crude and natural gas elements, generates a recurring and stable revenue stream backed by long-term regulated contracts. The sheer volume of natural gas and crude transported makes Enbridge one of the most defensive picks on the market.

Enbridge also boasts a growing renewable energy business and natural gas utility. Both contribute ample revenue that leaves room for growth and a stellar quarterly dividend.

As of the time of writing, Enbridge’s dividend carries a yield of 5.5%. The company has also amassed an impressive three decades of consecutive annual increases to that payout.

That fact, along with the impressive yield and defensive business, makes Enbridge one of the must-have high-yield Canadian stocks for any portfolio.

The big bank that provides big income

You can’t mention dividend stocks in Canada without noting at least one of the big bank stocks. Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is the big bank stock that investors should consider right now.

Like its peers, Scotiabank offers an enviable defensive moat from its domestic business and an international segment that fuels growth. Where Scotiabank differs from its peers is the focus on international markets, leading to it being known as Canada’s most international bank.

That mix fuels Scotiabank’s impressive quarterly dividend, which currently yields 4.2%. And like Enbridge, Scotiabank has provided annual bumps to that dividend going back over a decade.

Scotiabank’s strong international diversification, strong capital ratios, and consistent profitability support its impressive payout, even in periods of economic transition.

For those investors seeking a mix of income and long‑term growth potential, Scotiabank offers a compelling alternative to the slower returns of today’s housing market.

Consider real estate, but without the mortgage.

For investors who still want real estate exposure but not the ongoing costs and complexities of ownership, investing in a REIT offers a compelling alternative. Specifically, RioCan Real Estate (TSX:REI.UN) is a superb option for investors seeking a reliable dividend.

RioCan’s portfolio comprises commercial retail and mixed-use residential properties. The mixed-use properties are situated in major metro markets, offering short commute times and strong demand.

As a result, RioCan can offer investors a reliable monthly income, fueled by its attractive 5.9% yield.

In short, RioCan provides monthly distributions, lower capital requirements, and far greater liquidity than direct property ownership. It’s real estate investing without the mortgage.

Generate a dividend instead of paying a mortgage

A well‑diversified portfolio blends defensive appeal with long‑term growth potential.

Dividend stocks like RioCan, Enbridge, and Scotiabank provide stable income, liquidity, and sector diversification. And that’s without the financial strain of today’s housing market.

For investors looking beyond bricks, dividend-paying stocks like the above offer the more compelling path forward. Canadian dividend stocks remain a compelling alternative to real estate in today’s market.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Bank of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

