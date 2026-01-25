Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 6% to Buy and Hold for Decades

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 6% to Buy and Hold for Decades

This company has increased its dividend annually for more than three decades.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
top TSX stocks to buy

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Investors can still find high-yield stocks trading at reasonable prices.
  • Enbridge has a large capital program on the go to drive cash flow growth.
  • Rising demand for natural gas should benefit Enbridge in the coming years.

Canadian investors are looking to take advantage of pullbacks to add top TSX dividend stocks to their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolios focused on dividend income and long-term capital gains.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) trades near $66 per share at the time of writing, compared to $70 at the end of the third quarter (Q3) last year. The stock is up in recent days as bargain hunters moved in after the share price slipped below $63, pushing the dividend yield above 6%.

Enbridge is best known for its oil and natural gas transmission pipelines. The company moves roughly 30% of the oil produced in Canada and the United States and about 20% of the natural gas used by American homes and businesses.

Political and public resistance to the construction of new large oil and gas pipelines forced Enbridge to pivot its growth strategy in recent years. The company expanded into the export business through its purchase of an oil export terminal in Texas. On the natural gas side, Enbridge is a partner on the Woodfibre liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal being built in British Columbia.

Utilities now make up a larger part of the revenue mix, as well. Enbridge spent US$14 billion in 2024 to buy three natural gas utilities in the United States. The deal made Enbridge the largest natural gas utility operator in North America. These assets, when combined with the core natural gas transmission network, position Enbridge to benefit from the anticipated surge in natural gas demand as new gas-fired power generation facilities are built to supply power to AI data centres.

Enbridge also bulked up its renewable energy division through the acquisition of an American solar and wind developer. Tech companies prefer to source some of their data centre electricity from renewable sources. This is leading to the construction of new solar and wind projects in areas where new data centres are being built.

Growth

The broadening of the asset base has led to diversified revenue streams while opening opportunities for growth projects. Enbridge is currently working on a $35 billion secured capital program. Management expects to see adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rise by 5% annually starting in 2027 as the new assets are completed and go into service. This should support ongoing dividend increases. Enbridge raised its distribution in each of the past 31 years.

In Canada, the desire to reduce reliance on the United States for energy sales could lead to new oil and natural gas pipelines being built to carry production to the coast for shipment to international buyers. If new capacity gets the green light, Enbridge would potentially be a partner on the projects, given its expertise in the sector.

Additional acquisitions are also possible as the industry consolidates. Enbridge has the size and balance sheet strength to pursue large deals.

Risks

Increased oil production from Venezuela could eventually replace some supplies that are currently flowing along Enbridge’s network from Canada to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Investors will want to keep an eye on Enbridge’s updates on the situation in the coming quarters.

The bottom line

Near-term volatility is expected, but Enbridge pays an attractive dividend that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a portfolio focused on dividend income, this stock deserves to be on your radar today.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Single Stock That I’d Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Adam Othman

Here is why this Canadian stock’s defensive business model makes it a compelling buy-and-hold investment for TFSA investors.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks With Ultra-Safe Dividend Yields

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian dividend stocks offer solid long-term growth potential, and all have payout ratios of 75% or below.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Backed by strong underlying businesses, reliable dividend payouts, and healthy growth prospects, these three dividend stocks appear to be compelling…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

Use a TFSA to Make $500 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 7% monthly TFSA payout sounds great, but the real question is whether the rent engine can keep it growing.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Aditya Raghunath

Own high-dividend stocks such as QSR and Cenovus Energy in a TFSA to create a tax-free passive-income stream for life.

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

Is Rogers Stock a Buy Under $40?

| Daniel Da Costa

Rogers may be one of the best blue-chip stocks you can buy on the TSX, but is it worth owning…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA

| Jitendra Parashar

Building a stronger TFSA starts with owning Canadian companies that can deliver steady results and long-term growth through different market…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Top TSX Stocks

3 Stocks Every Canadian Investor Needs to Own in 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Every Canadian investor needs a diversified portfolio of investments. Here are three stocks to start with.

Read more »