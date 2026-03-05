Motley Fool Premium
How to Structure a TFSA With $14,000 for Lifelong Monthly Income

If you got $14,000 to invest in your TFSA, these four dividend stocks earn you a safe and growing stream of income for the years to come.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Use the $14,000 TFSA boost to buy monthly‑paying dividend stocks and harness tax‑free compounding for retirement income.
  • Put $3,500 each into Granite REIT (GRT.UN, ~4% yield), Chartwell (CSH.UN, ~2.8%), First Capital (FCR.UN, ~4.3%), and Exchange Income (EIF, ~2.6%) for steady monthly distributions.
The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is the perfect place to hunt for long-term, sustainable passive income. Any income you earn in the account is tax-free. Likewise, anytime you need to withdraw that income, it remains tax-free.

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Compound income inside a TFSA

If you don’t plan on using that income immediately, it has a great opportunity to compound value over a lifetime. You invest, earn income tax-free, and then you can plow that income into more investments. The more stocks you own, the more income you earn. By the time you hit retirement, even a small starting amount can be substantial.

You can multiply the compounding effect by picking stocks that are regularly increasing their annual dividend rate. You get a growing income stream from your stocks growing their payout and from you reinvesting the proceeds into more stocks.

Say you saved up the combined total of the 2025 and 2026 TFSA limit contribution increases (both $7,000 for a total of $14,000). If you were looking to earn monthly income, I would deploy that total into four dividend stocks. Here is how it would work.

A safe, steady TFSA dividend stock

I would firstly put $3,500 into a position of Granite Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN). Granite stock earns a 4% yield. It pays a $0.2958 per unit monthly distribution. Your TFSA investment would earn around $11.54 monthly.

Granite is an extremely defensive stock. It has large institutional quality logistics and manufacturing properties across Canada, Europe, and America.

It has a low-risk balance sheet, long-term leases, high occupancy, and a modest payout ratio. Granite has raised its distribution for 15 consecutive years, so you are likely to see your income compound over time.

A leading Canadian retirement home provider

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) is another real estate stock I’d put $3,500 into. This stock yields 2.8% right now. It pays a $0.052 per month distribution. Your investment would earn $8.32 tax-free every month.

Chartwell just announced it will be resuming its dividend growth posture with a 2% distribution increase. Chartwell has a huge tailwind as baby boomers age and look for seniors’ accommodation. Demand is starting to heavily outweigh supply, and that is creating very positive results for Chartwell.

A top retail REIT

Another monthly dividend stock I’d buy with $3,500 in my TFSA is First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:FCR.UN). This stock yields 4.3% today. It pays a $0.076 per unit monthly distribution. You would earn $12.54 of tax-free income every month.

First Capital is one of Canada’s premium grocery-anchored retail property owners. It has some of the best urban locations where top tenants want to be. Consequently, occupancy is high and rental rates are rising. It just raised its distribution by 2.5%. That is its second consecutive annual distribution increase

A diversified services provider

Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF) is the final stock I would buy with $3,500 in my TFSA. It yields 2.6% today. It pays a $0.23 per share monthly dividend. You would earn $7.59 monthly.

While its yield has compressed, its stock certainly hasn’t. It is up 104% in the past year! However, the company has been performing on all cylinders.

Major aviation acquisitions have really given it a dominant presence in Canada’s north. With defence and infrastructure investments accelerating in the arctic, Exchange has a major tailwind of growth.  It has raised its dividend 18 out of the past 20 years, so you are likely to get a growing monthly income stream in your TFSA with this stock.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Granite REIT$89.0339$0.2958$11.54Monthly
Chartwell Retirement Residences$21.85160$0.052$8.32Monthly
First Capital REIT$21.10165$0.076$12.54Monthly
Exchange Income Corp.$103.5333$0.23$7.59Monthly

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

