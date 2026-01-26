Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in 2026 and Beyond

2 Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in 2026 and Beyond

Backed by favourable market conditions and clear growth drivers, these two stocks offer strong potential for superior long-term returns.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Rocket lift off through the clouds

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Promising Growth Stocks: Celestica and 5N Plus: Celestica and 5N Plus offer robust growth potential, driven by strong demand in AI, semiconductors, and renewable energy, positioning them well for substantial future returns.
  • Attractive Valuations and Strong Financials: Despite recent gains, both stocks trade at discounts to recent highs and are supported by solid financial performances and growth outlooks, making them attractive investments for growth-focused investors.

Growth stocks are companies with the potential to grow their revenues and earnings faster than the industry average, often translating into superior long-term returns for investors. Due to this higher growth potential, such stocks typically trade at premium valuations and carry elevated risk, particularly as their business models continue to develop.

Meanwhile, Canadian equity markets have maintained their upward momentum, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index gaining 3.6% year to date as of January 21. Strength in metal prices and expectations of supportive monetary policy have improved investor sentiment and created a favourable environment for growth-oriented investments. Amid these conditions, let’s examine two growth stocks that have the potential to deliver outsized returns over the next three years.

Celestica

After delivering an impressive 206% return last year, Celestica (TSX:CLS), a leading electronics manufacturing services provider, has maintained its upward momentum, rising a further 5.5% so far this year. Improving investor sentiment, supported by strong business fundamentals, appears to have driven the stock’s recent performance.

A key growth catalyst for Celestica is the accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). Companies are increasingly moving beyond pilot AI initiatives and embedding AI into their core strategies and day-to-day operations, while individuals are adopting AI tools to boost productivity. This rapid uptake has significantly increased demand for computing power, prompting hyperscale cloud providers to step up infrastructure investments – directly benefiting Celestica’s product demand. In parallel, the company continues to expand its product portfolio with innovative offerings such as advanced networking switches and next-generation storage solutions, further strengthening its competitive position and market share.

Supported by these favourable trends, management expects robust financial growth to continue. Revenue and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are projected to grow by 26.4% and 52.1%, respectively, in 2025, followed by additional growth of 31.1% in revenue and 39% in adjusted EPS in 2026. The company also expects to generate strong free cash flow of approximately $425 million in 2025 and $500 million in 2026, underscoring the strength of its operating model.

Despite its substantial recent gains, Celestica’s shares continue to trade at more than a 16% discount to their November highs. The stock currently trades at NTM price-to-sales and price-to-earnings multiples of 2.3 and 39.7, respectively. While these valuation levels appear elevated, they are supported by the company’s superior growth outlook and solid financial performance, making Celestica an attractive growth stock at current levels.

5N Plus

Another growth stock that I believe has the potential to deliver superior returns in the coming years is 5N Plus (TSX:VNP), a producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. After generating an impressive 140% return last year, the stock has continued its upward momentum, trading 6.6% higher year to date. Strong quarterly performances, combined with the rapid expansion of the global semiconductor market, have supported the company’s share price appreciation.

Looking ahead, management remains optimistic about sustained demand for its specialty semiconductors, particularly from customers in terrestrial renewable energy and space-based solar power markets, who increasingly require advanced materials from reliable, long-term partners. Backed by an expanded sourcing network and well-established manufacturing capabilities, 5N Plus enjoys a competitive advantage, positioning it well to capitalize on these secular growth trends. As a result, I expect the company’s financial performance to continue improving, further supporting its stock price.

Despite its substantial recent gains, 5N Plus currently trades at approximately a 16% discount to its November highs. The stock also appears reasonably valued, with NTM price-to-sales and price-to-earnings multiples of 2.9 and 22.9, respectively. Given its solid growth outlook and attractive valuation, I believe 5N Plus is well-positioned for continued growth and the potential to deliver superior returns over the coming years.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Demetris Afxentiou

Did you buy Shopify stock yet? Here’s why investors looking for a tech growth pick should consider this tech darling.

Read more »

visualization of a digital brain
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on NVIDIA? My Best AI Stocks to Buy and Hold

| Andrew Button

Here are three top AI stocks to buy and hold -- not one of which is NVIDIA.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Tech Stocks

3 Under-the-Radar Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2035

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Turning $100k into $1M requires 26% annual growth. Here are 3 Canadian stocks riding massive secular trends that could hit…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Tech Stocks

Got $10,000? Should You Invest in an RRSP or TFSA

| Puja Tayal

Thinking about an RRSP? Discover how investing can lead to significant tax savings and impact your retirement planning.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Tech Stocks

Meet the Canadian Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian stock has grown at a CAGR of more than 107% over the last five years, crushing the broader…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Tech Stocks

2 Bargain TSX Stocks to Buy While They Are Still Cheap

| Robin Brown

Even though the TSX is charging higher in 2026, here are two beaten-down stocks that could have substantial upside once…

Read more »

chip glows with a blue AI
Tech Stocks

Outlook for Celestica Stock in 2026

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Celestica (CLS) stock is riding the massive AI wave. Is it too late to buy this soaring Canadian tech stock…

Read more »

AI concept person in profile
Tech Stocks

Down 30%: Buy This TSX Tech Stock Hand Over Fist

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 30% from all-time highs, Descartes Systems is a TSX tech stock that offers significant upside potential to shareholders.

Read more »