Got $1,000? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

Some things are inevitable. The market uncertainty, wars, tariffs, and supply chain shifts cannot deter the future of artificial intelligence (AI). AI is coming, and it is disruptive. If you’re poised to invest $1,000, consider these two growth stocks – each with the potential to double your money over the next two years as AI continues to disrupt and transform industries.

Top growth stocks to buy that could double your money

Achieving a 100% return within two years means targeting stocks that can grow by 50% annually. And guess which stock just rebounded from a seven-month-long downturn.

Potential to double your money

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) stock has rallied 29% since February 25 after reporting a strong full-year 2025 earnings. The key growth driver was the increase in the fair market value of its biggest acquisition, Asseco Poland.

Topicus.com acquires small vertical-specific software companies that operate in niche markets and offer mission-critical applications with little competition. The key parameter for acquisition is that the company should earn regular free cash flow (FCF) from maintenance and professional fees. AI threatened this very source of FCF.

Anthropic’s new Claude.ai update threatened to replace several software jobs, sending software stocks into a correction zone. The share price of Topicus.com, which acquires such companies, also fell. However, the feud between Anthropic and the US government has made investors cautious around AI applications and their ethical use. An article in Time magazine explains investors’ emotions around AI and Anthropic.

In the meantime, Topicus.com made a bold move to acquire a stake in publicly traded IT services company Asseco. It had purchased a 9.9% stake earlier and derivatives to acquire another 14.8% stake. As the value of the shares increased, Topicus.com realized the derivatives and increased its stake in Asseco to 23.1% after some derivative adjustments.

The year 2026 could see a recovery in the share price as the company adjusts to the AI impact. Now is a good time to invest in the stock as it trades at a 12x book value per share, its lowest since May 2022, when it completed the Topicus.com acquisition. The first year always has high depreciation and amortization from the acquisition. The real returns are visible in later years.

Capitalize on AI growth with Micron Technology

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) experienced a brief dip on February 25 due to escalating Iranian tensions, dropping 14% before quickly rebounding. This volatility reflects underlying strength as the memory chip supply shortage continues to drive up chip prices.

Micron is focusing its capacity on high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for data centres. These are high-margin products, and Samsung and SK Hynix are the only two companies other than Micron that make these chips. The growing demand for AI from hyperscalers and governments worldwide could see triple-digit revenue and profit growth for the next two years.

Remember the Nvidia, Broadcom, and Celestica rally. All three catered to hardware for AI data centres. If you missed their rally, you have got another chance at it with Micron.

Investor takeaway

With the AI-driven future fast approaching, these stocks offer promising avenues for those looking to capitalize on this technological revolution. By investing in Topicus.com and Micron Technology, you stand to benefit from their strategic positions in the AI ecosystem.

