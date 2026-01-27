Motley Fool Premium
2 High Dividend TSX Stocks to Buy for Increasing Payouts

These high dividend TSX stocks are reliable investments and have the ability to consistently pay and increase their payouts.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha Nahata
Key Points

  • Top dividend-paying TSX stocks can provide reliable and growing passive income for years.
  • Enbridge and Canadian Utilities stand out for their strong fundamentals, resilient cash flows, and long records of consistently increasing dividends.
  • Both companies offer attractive yields and regulated or contracted earnings that support continued dividend growth despite market volatility.

Dividend stocks are top investments for investors seeking passive income. Further, the TSX has several high-quality stocks that have been consistently increasing their payouts regardless of market conditions. By holding shares of such companies, investors can collect steady cash that can help cover everyday expenses or supplement existing income. Over time, reinvesting those dividends can significantly boost total returns.

Notably, these Canadian stocks are backed by companies with strong fundamentals and a long history of paying and increasing their dividends. These businesses generate predictable earnings, allowing them to steadily increase dividends while continuing to invest in future growth.

Against this backdrop, here are two high dividend TSX stocks that are financially sound, operationally resilient, generate strong cash flows, and remain committed to enhancing shareholder value. These are attractive investment options for investors seeking a growing income stream.

Top TSX dividend stock #1: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the most reliable TSX dividend stocks as it has been consistently increasing its payouts. The energy infrastructure company has rewarded investors with consistent dividend payments and increased its payouts for 31 consecutive years, even during periods of economic and commodity downturns. In addition, ENB stock offers a compelling yield of about 5.9%.

Enbridge has solid fundamentals and is well-positioned to maintain its dividend growth streak over the coming years, as most of its earnings come from regulated assets and long-term contracts. This structure shields the company from short-term commodity price swings, thereby generating stable earnings. In addition, approximately 80% of Enbridge’s EBITDA is protected against inflation, helping it sustain its payouts over time.

In addition, Enbridge targets a payout ratio of 60% to 70% of distributable cash flow (DCF). This enables the company to reward its shareholders and retain sufficient capital to fund growth projects.

Looking ahead, Enbridge’s diversified revenue base and the ongoing momentum in its core liquid pipeline and utility businesses provide a solid base for continued growth. Management expects earnings and DCF to grow at a mid-single-digit rate over the long term, enabling the company to pay higher dividends.

Top TSX dividend stock #2: Canadian Utilities

For dividend investors, utility stocks are a compelling choice for reliable, growing payouts. The utility companies operate regulated, defensive businesses built around essential services. Thus, they generate predictable and growing cash flows even during economic slowdowns. This supports consistent dividend payments across market cycles.

Within this space, Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is an attractive pick for its stellar dividend growth history. The utility giant has raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years, showing resilience through multiple economic downturns. Its payouts are supported by its highly contracted and regulated earnings base and predictable cash flows.

Canadian Utilities continues to focus on expanding its global regulated rate base. A higher rate base will expand its low-risk earnings base and support higher dividend payments. From 2025 to 2027, it plans to invest about $6.1 billion in regulated utility operations. This will help generate strong earnings and drive its payouts. The company is also pursuing opportunities in clean energy, electricity generation, and energy storage, which should further strengthen its future growth potential.

Overall, Canadian Utilities’ regulated business, low-risk earnings, and solid dividend growth history make it one of the top dividend stocks for income investors. CU stock also offers an attractive yield of 4.2%.

