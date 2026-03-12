Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A Year Later: This Monthly Dividend Stock Still Pays Like Clockwork

A Year Later: This Monthly Dividend Stock Still Pays Like Clockwork

Granite REIT quietly delivered exactly what monthly-income investors want: higher occupancy, rising rents, and growing cash flow.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Granite’s occupancy jumped to about 98%, and renewal rent spreads were strong, supporting future cash flow.
  • FFO and AFFO per unit rose in 2025, and 2026 guidance points to another step up.
  • The yield is around 4%, signaling a trusted payout rather than a distressed one.

If you bought Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) a year ago for its monthly income, here is the honest update: It kept its promise.

When the stock market gets wobbly, getting paid on a predictable schedule can help you stay calm and stay invested. And one way to judge whether a stock can keep delivering is straightforward — look at what the company actually did. That’s exactly what we’re doing today.

Colored pins on calendar showing a month

Source: Getty Images

GRT

Granite REIT owns industrial and logistics real estate across North America and Europe. Think warehouses, distribution hubs, and the kind of buildings companies need to move stuff from point A to point B. It doesn’t rely on one tenant or one market, and it has spent years diversifying away from being overly tied to Magna. Over the last year, that steady, practical portfolio has done exactly what you want a monthly dividend stock to do. It kept leasing space, collecting rent, and paying distributions without drama.

The past year also brought a few corporate housekeeping moves that signalled focus. Granite simplified its market footprint by stepping away from its New York listing and leaning more into its Canadian base. It also kept tuning the portfolio through acquisitions and dispositions rather than swinging for headline-grabbing deals. In early 2026, it highlighted about $292 million of acquisitions and $190 million of dispositions.

Operationally, the recent leasing update looked like a flex. In-place occupancy reached 98% at the end of 2025, up sharply from the year before, and committed occupancy sat at 98.6% in late February 2026. Even better, Granite achieved average rental rate spreads of 24% over expiring rents on roughly 1.2 million square feet of renewals in the fourth quarter. That is the kind of quiet win that supports a “pays like clockwork” reputation, because rent growth is what keeps cash flow moving in the right direction.

Into earnings

On the earnings side, Granite posted clean, income-investor-friendly numbers for 2025. Funds from operations (FFO) totalled $363.0 million for the year, and diluted funds from operations per unit came in at $5.91, up from $5.44 in 2024. Adjusted FFO totalled $319.8 million, and diluted AFFO per unit reached $5.21, up from $4.86. In the fourth quarter alone, diluted FFO per unit rose to $1.59 and diluted AFFO per unit came in at $1.30, which shows the year ended with momentum rather than a limp.

Valuation also looks reasonable for a REIT that is executing this cleanly. The cash yield looks like a classic “paid to wait” level rather than a distressed level, since the $3.44 annualized distribution works out to about a 4% yield at that price. That isn’t a screaming bargain yield, but it signals something better: The market still trusts the payout.

The forward outlook keeps the clockwork narrative intact. For 2026, Granite forecast FFO per unit of $6.25 to $6.40 and AFFO per unit of $5.40 to $5.55, which implies another step up from 2025. It also forecast constant currency same property NOI growth of 5.5% to 6.5% on a four-quarter average through 2026. That suggests growth that comes from rent and operations, not just financial engineering. The main risks still exist, of course. A deeper U.S. slowdown can hit tenant demand, and higher-for-longer interest rates can make refinancing less fun. But with high occupancy, visible rent spreads, and a sensible payout ratio, Granite has more shock absorbers than most.

A year later, Granite passes every check a monthly dividend investor should run: occupancy up, rent spreads up, FFO per unit up, payout ratio intact, and a 2026 forecast that implies more of the same. That is what “pays like clockwork” actually looks like under the hood.

Bottom line

The investment case here is simple, and it hasn’t changed. Granite does the boring things well, and boring is exactly what you want from a monthly dividend stock. It raised its distribution, improved occupancy, grew FFO and AFFO per unit, and kept the payout ratio in a range that looks sustainable. The share price has risen about 30% over the past year while Granite remained a smart choice for yield-seeking investors. Here’s how much income you could earn with a $7,000 position today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARES YOU COULD BUY WITH $7,000ANNUAL DIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTPAYOUT FREQUENCY
GRT.UN$88.3579$3.44$271.76Monthly

If your goal is passive income that shows up like a metronome, Granite still earns its spot on the “buy it and stop fussing” list. If that’s the kind of income investing you want to do more of, I recommend checking out Stock Advisor Canada.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Dividend Stocks

Retiring Soon or Already There? These 3 REITs Can Boost Your Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirement REIT income is safest when occupancy stays high, rent keeps rising, and AFFO comfortably covers the monthly distribution.

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn $10,000 in Your TFSA Into a Steady Cash Flow

| Andrew Walker

Investors are using their TFSA to build income portfolios to complement pensions and other earnings.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Holding for at Least a Decade

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks still offer great dividend yields.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Superstars Poised to Outperform the Market in 2026

| Chris MacDonald

These three TSX superstars aren't just superstars for today and this year. I think these companies could provide consistent double-digit…

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian REITs for an Income Portfolio That Holds Up in Any Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend income feels most reliable when housing demand stays steady and the payout is clearly covered by FFO or AFFO.

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

The Average TFSA Balance for Canadians at 55

| Puja Tayal

Discover the significance of turning 55 for CPP payout decisions and strategies for maximizing your TFSA in Canada.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

Down 10% From Its High, Could Now Be an Opportune Time to Buy Restaurant Brands Stock?

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) might be the perfect breakout play for 2026.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,000 Shares of 1 Dividend Stock, Create $58/Month in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Its solid fundamentals, consistent monthly distributions, and a high yield make this dividend stock an attractive option.

Read more »