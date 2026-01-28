2 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

The Toronto Stock Exchange introduced the TSX30 in 2019. This flagship program is an annual ranking of the 30 top-performing TSX stocks over a rolling three-year period. Investors can use the curated list as both a guide and a filter for their next purchases.

With more elevated market volatility expected in 2026, a pair of TSX30 winners last year that have demonstrated fundamental strength are sound investment options.

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) and AtkinsRéalis Group (TSX:ATRL) ranked 15th and 16th, respectively, in the 7th edition of the annual program. The former had a plus-340% dividend-adjusted share price performance over a three-year period, while the latter delivered plus-334%. You can buy these brilliant growth stocks now and hold for the long term.

Global standard

MDA Space set the global standard for space robotics when it deployed the Canadarm into space in 1991. The Canadian Space Agency has selected MDA Space to design and build the third generation of highly autonomous systems with advanced AI robotics, or Canadarm 3.

The $4.6 billion company provides advanced space technologies, including geointelligence solutions. Its CEO, Mike Greenley, notes the high level of customer interest in MDA’s space technology. As of the end of Q3 2025, the total backlog is $4.4 billion, nearly equal to the company’s market cap.

According to Greenley, MDA Space is uniquely positioned to serve the emerging and evolving needs of the rapidly growing space economy. The aerospace stock is an opportunity for investors to participate in a high-growth technology investment.

At $36.70 per share, MDA’s total three-year return is plus-447%, indicating exhilarating growth. Had you invested $6,500 three years ago (TFSA annual limit in 2023), your money would be worth $35,551.40 today.

Nuclear powerhouse

AtkinsRéalis was formerly SNC Lavalin, a risky construction company involved in a major scandal several years ago. However, after undergoing a transformation, an engineering and nuclear services leader emerged, replacing the high-risk construction profile.

Today, AtkinsRéalis is a $15.7 billion engineering services and nuclear company. The complete business transformation was due to the successful three-year “Pivoting to Growth” strategy (2022–2024). Besides focusing on high-margin professional services and project management, it has expanded to become a nuclear powerhouse.

AtkinsRéalis has entered the second year of its “Delivering Excellence, Driving Growth” strategy (2025-2027). The next phase of the growth journey strategy aims to optimize the business, accelerate value creation, and explore untapped potential. Seeking accretive acquisitions and investments to bolster its global footprint is also a core pillar of the strategy.

The company is the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for CANDU Nuclear Technology and holds the exclusive license. In March 2025, the federal government extended a $304 million loan over four years to support the next-generation development of the nuclear technology.

At the end of Q3 2025, the total backlog is $20.8 billion, a 24% increase versus Q3 2024. The nuclear backlog is $2.4 billion. In the same quarter, net income rose 41% year-over-year to $146.7 million.

Expect AtkinsRéalis to be at the forefront of the global nuclear resurgence for years to come. At $94.93 per share, ATRL’s three-year return is plus-239.7%.

Success stories

MDA Space and AtkinsRéalis are suitable for long-term investing. Both are “Made in Canada” success stories with strategic importance to the country.