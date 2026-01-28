Monthly Dividend Leaders: 3 TSX Stocks Paying Dividends Every 30 Days

For investors who prefer regular cash flow, these three TSX stocks continue to reward shareholders every 30 days.

It’s not very difficult for long-term investors to stay patient when reliable dividend income shows up month after month. Regular payouts help smooth market volatility and make reinvesting or covering expenses easier. Fortunately, the Toronto Stock Exchange has several monthly dividend stocks listed that offer consistent payouts and appeal to income-focused investors. In this article, I’ll highlight three top TSX stocks paying dividends every 30 days.

Whitecap Resources stock

Speaking of monthly dividend stocks in Canada, Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) could be worth considering from the energy sector due mainly to its ability to generate steady cash flow. This Canadian oil and natural gas producer has operations across Western Canada.

Following a 30% jump over the last year, WCP stock now trades at $12.66 per share with a market capitalization of $15.4 billion. It offers an annualized dividend yield of roughly 5.8%, paid monthly.

The recent surge in WCP stock could mainly be attributed to the company’s improving fundamentals, supported by higher production and stronger execution following its combination with Veren. In the third quarter of 2025, Whitecap generated $897 million in funds flow and $350 million in free funds flow, even after funding its capital program. More importantly, its production exceeded internal expectations, encouraging management to raise full-year 2025 guidance.

Going forward, Whitecap’s 2026 plan focuses on disciplined capital allocation, operational synergies, and moderate production growth, all of which strengthen its ability to continue paying monthly dividends.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock

If you want to receive dividends every 30 days, you should consider adding Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY) to your portfolio. This Canadian natural gas producer mainly focuses on Alberta’s Deep Basin. After climbing nearly 53% over the last 12 months, its shares recently traded at $24.52 per share, giving it a market cap of roughly $5 billion. The stock pays a monthly dividend that offers an annualized yield of about 5.4%.

The recent strength in Peyto’s stock comes from its declining costs and effective risk management rather than commodity price spikes alone. During the September 2025 quarter, the company posted $198.9 million in funds from operations and generated $69.1 million in free cash flow. For the quarter, its cash costs averaged just $1.21 per thousand cubic feet equivalent, among the lowest in the Canadian energy space. Similarly, Peyto’s net debt also fell to $1.2 billion, improving its balance sheet flexibility.

For 2026, Peyto wants to focus on a $450 to $500 million capital program to offset natural production declines while supporting ongoing monthly dividend payments backed by stable cash generation.

Northland Power stock

Beyond oil and gas companies, Northland Power (TSX:NPI) could be another great monthly dividend stock to consider now. As a global power producer, it has assets across offshore wind, onshore renewables, energy storage, and natural gas segments. The stock recently traded around $19.16 per share, with a market capitalization of nearly $5 billion. Also, it currently offers a dividend yield of roughly 3.8%, with monthly payouts.

In the latest reported quarter ended in September 2025, Northland’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose on a year-over-year basis to $257 million as its free cash flow climbed to $45 million. While the company’s reported net income was impacted by non-cash impairment charges, its operating performance remained solid.

With more than $1 billion in available liquidity, Northland looks well-positioned to support its monthly dividends while expanding long-term generating capacity.