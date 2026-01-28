The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

These stocks offer attractive yields and dividend growth, making them some of the best and most reliable Canadian stocks to buy in your TFSA.

When it comes to investing for the long haul in Canada, it’s no secret that the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is an incredibly powerful tool that Canadians have at their disposal. That’s why you’ll want to ensure that any stocks you buy in your TFSA, especially dividend payers, are some of the best Canadian stocks on the market.

Too often, Canadians treat the TFSA like a trading account or fill it with speculative stocks, hoping to get lucky instead of letting the account do what it’s best at.

The real advantage of a TFSA is long-term compounding. When you own high-quality dividend stocks inside a TFSA, every dollar of income is tax-free, and when those dividends are reinvested, that compounding effect can quietly snowball over decades.

That’s why the best TFSA investments are businesses with reliable and often defensive operations, predictable cash flow, and a long history of paying and growing dividends. These are the kinds of stocks you can buy, hold through different market environments, and have confidence in their long-term potential.

So, with that in mind, if you’re looking for high-quality Canadian dividend stocks to buy in your TFSA today, here are four top picks that you can confidently own for the long haul.

Utility companies are some of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy in a TFSA

When it comes to finding reliable dividend stocks for your TFSA, high-quality defensive businesses are often some of the top picks to consider. That’s why two of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy in your TFSA are Emera (TSX:EMA) and Fortis (TSX:FTS).

You don’t have to buy both, although you can for diversification purposes, but each of these stocks offers strong reliability and defensiveness while also consistently increasing their dividends each year.

Emera, for example, owns electric and gas utilities across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean, and the majority of its earnings come from regulated operations with allowed returns.

Fortis, meanwhile, also owns regulated utility assets across North America and the Caribbean. In fact, both stocks are incredibly reliable for exactly that reason. Not only are utility companies heavily regulated, which makes their future cash flow and earnings highly predictable, but demand for electricity and natural gas also doesn’t disappear during recessions.

The main difference between the two, if you’re deciding right now, is that over the next few years, Fortis offers higher dividend growth potential. However, at the same time, Fortis has a forward yield of just 3.5%, which is below Emera’s current forward yield of 4.3%.

So, if you want a higher yield in exchange for lower dividend growth potential in the near-term, Emera is your best bet. If you prefer growth potential over a higher initial yield, Fortis is the stock for you. Either way, though, these two top TSX stocks are easily some of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy in your TFSA right now.

Two reliable dividend stocks you can comfortably own for years

In addition to Fortis and Emera, two more high-quality Canadian dividend stocks to buy in your TFSA today are Nutrien (TSX:NTR) and Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN).

Nutrien is ideal because it’s the largest producer of potash in the world and a major supplier of nitrogen and phosphate, making it a critical player in global food production.

Demand for fertilizers can be cyclical, but Nutrien is a solid TFSA pick because, over the long run, the industry’s expansion will be driven by population growth and the need to increase crop yields. That gives Nutrien real long-term growth potential.

The stock also pays a solid dividend, which currently yields roughly 3.1% and generates strong cash flow from its vertically integrated operations, making it one of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy and hold for years in a TFSA.

Meanwhile, Choice Properties is a top REIT to buy for dividend investors since its portfolio is anchored by necessity-based retail and industrial properties.

That’s crucial because it gives Choice extremely stable occupancy and predictable rental income, which is exactly what you want from a dividend stock in a TFSA. People still buy groceries and essentials regardless of the economy, and that demand supports consistent cash flow.

So, with Choice offering a forward yield of roughly 5% and continuing to make increases to its distribution, it’s easily one of the best Canadian stocks to buy in a TFSA.