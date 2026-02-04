Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is a reasonable buy here for immediate income and long-term growth, but investors should be ready to add on dips with dry powder.

A 5% Dividend Stock is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

When it comes to generating immediate income without sacrificing long-term growth, few Canadian-listed securities check as many boxes as Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX:BIP.UN).

With a cash distribution yield near 5%, a long-term track record of distribution growth, and exposure to powerful global megatrends, this infrastructure giant is my top pick for income-focused investors right now.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners just raised its distribution again, marking its 17th consecutive year of growth of at least 5% annually. That kind of consistency is rare — especially in a market where many high-yield stocks struggle to protect payouts during economic downturns.

Built for reliable and growing cash flow

The foundation of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s appeal lies in its highly defensive cash-flow profile. The partnership owns and operates a diversified portfolio of long-life infrastructure assets across utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure.

Roughly 85% of its funds from operations (FFO) are indexed to inflation and either contracted or regulated, which provides strong downside protection while allowing cash flows to grow steadily over time.

This structure is exactly what income investors want: predictable, inflation-resilient revenue streams that support dependable distributions.

In 2025, BIP grew FFO per unit by 6.4%, comfortably supporting its latest distribution increase while maintaining a reasonable payout ratio of about 66% of FFO. That leaves room for both future growth and financial flexibility.

Capital recycling and operational edge

Another key driver of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s long-term success is its capital recycling strategy. The partnership regularly sells mature, lower-growth assets and redeploys that capital into higher-return opportunities.

In 2025, it successfully recycled US$3 billion of capital, and management is targeting another US$3 billion this year, signaling a continued pipeline of attractive investments.

BIP doesn’t just buy assets — it improves them. Its operational expertise allows it to enhance efficiency, boost cash flow, and unlock value after acquiring assets.

In 2025 alone, the company commissioned US$1.5 billion in new capital projects from its backlog and completed over US$1.1 billion in acquisitions, reinforcing its growth engine even as it continues paying a healthy income.

Positioned at the centre of the digital boom

While BIP may be viewed as a traditional utility investment, its exposure to digital infrastructure is becoming increasingly important. More than 60% of its FFO is now generated by businesses tied to digitalization, including data, midstream, and utility platforms.

Its fastest-growing segment in 2025 was data infrastructure, where FFO surged over 50% year over year to US$502 million. The platform boasts approximately 3.6 GW of development potential, including 1.2 GW operating capacity, 1.1 GW contracted projects, and a land bank of 1.3 GW for future expansion — much of it linked to rising demand for data storage and AI-related infrastructure.

Valuation

The market has responded positively with the stock ticking up after BIP reported solid 2025 results and raised its cash distribution. The units trade around $50, offering a discount of roughly 13% to the consensus analyst near-term price target. While it carries more volatility than a traditional regulated utility, that volatility can work in investors’ favour over time.

Investor takeaway

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners combines a 5% yield, 17 years of consistent distribution growth, inflation-protected cash flows, and exposure to powerful digital megatrends.

For investors seeking immediate income with long-term growth potential, it earns its place as a top pick — especially when bought on market pullbacks for long-term investing.