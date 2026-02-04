Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » A 5% Dividend Stock is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

A 5% Dividend Stock is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is a reasonable buy here for immediate income and long-term growth, but investors should be ready to add on dips with dry powder.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
pig shows concept of sustainable investing

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners offers a ~5% yield backed by 17 straight years of distribution growth, supported by inflation-protected, contracted cash flows across global infrastructure assets.
  • Solid FFO growth, disciplined capital recycling, and increasing exposure to fast-growing digital infrastructure make it a compelling pick for immediate income with long-term upside.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

When it comes to generating immediate income without sacrificing long-term growth, few Canadian-listed securities check as many boxes as Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX:BIP.UN). 

With a cash distribution yield near 5%, a long-term track record of distribution growth, and exposure to powerful global megatrends, this infrastructure giant is my top pick for income-focused investors right now.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners just raised its distribution again, marking its 17th consecutive year of growth of at least 5% annually. That kind of consistency is rare — especially in a market where many high-yield stocks struggle to protect payouts during economic downturns.

Built for reliable and growing cash flow

The foundation of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s appeal lies in its highly defensive cash-flow profile. The partnership owns and operates a diversified portfolio of long-life infrastructure assets across utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure. 

Roughly 85% of its funds from operations (FFO) are indexed to inflation and either contracted or regulated, which provides strong downside protection while allowing cash flows to grow steadily over time.

This structure is exactly what income investors want: predictable, inflation-resilient revenue streams that support dependable distributions. 

In 2025, BIP grew FFO per unit by 6.4%, comfortably supporting its latest distribution increase while maintaining a reasonable payout ratio of about 66% of FFO. That leaves room for both future growth and financial flexibility.

Capital recycling and operational edge

Another key driver of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s long-term success is its capital recycling strategy. The partnership regularly sells mature, lower-growth assets and redeploys that capital into higher-return opportunities. 

In 2025, it successfully recycled US$3 billion of capital, and management is targeting another US$3 billion this year, signaling a continued pipeline of attractive investments.

BIP doesn’t just buy assets — it improves them. Its operational expertise allows it to enhance efficiency, boost cash flow, and unlock value after acquiring assets. 

In 2025 alone, the company commissioned US$1.5 billion in new capital projects from its backlog and completed over US$1.1 billion in acquisitions, reinforcing its growth engine even as it continues paying a healthy income.

Positioned at the centre of the digital boom

While BIP may be viewed as a traditional utility investment, its exposure to digital infrastructure is becoming increasingly important. More than 60% of its FFO is now generated by businesses tied to digitalization, including data, midstream, and utility platforms.

Its fastest-growing segment in 2025 was data infrastructure, where FFO surged over 50% year over year to US$502 million. The platform boasts approximately 3.6 GW of development potential, including 1.2 GW operating capacity, 1.1 GW contracted projects, and a land bank of 1.3 GW for future expansion — much of it linked to rising demand for data storage and AI-related infrastructure.

Valuation

The market has responded positively with the stock ticking up after BIP reported solid 2025 results and raised its cash distribution. The units trade around $50, offering a discount of roughly 13% to the consensus analyst near-term price target. While it carries more volatility than a traditional regulated utility, that volatility can work in investors’ favour over time.

Investor takeaway

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners combines a 5% yield, 17 years of consistent distribution growth, inflation-protected cash flows, and exposure to powerful digital megatrends. 

For investors seeking immediate income with long-term growth potential, it earns its place as a top pick — especially when bought on market pullbacks for long-term investing.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their consistent dividend payouts, attractive yields, and visible growth prospects, these three dividend stocks are well-suited for retirees.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

If You Love Deals, This Dividend Payer Could Be Just the Ticket

| Joey Frenette

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) is a mid-cap dividend stock that's also a cash cow and dividend-growth icon in the making.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe Monthly Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Every Market

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian monthly dividend stocks have reliable income and durable business models, which can help investors stay grounded, even…

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Average $1,265 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These top Canadian dividend stocks are in a solid position to sustain dividend payments through different market cycles.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Screaming Dividend Stock Buys Could Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash Machine

| Jitendra Parashar

Building a TFSA cash machine does not require risky bets, and these two dividend stocks reflect how stable income and…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Trump Tariff Revival: 2 Bets to Help Your TFSA Ride Out the Storm

| Jitendra Parashar

As tariff risks resurface and markets react, here are two safe Canadian stocks that could help protect your long-term TFSA…

Read more »

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Dividend Stocks

This 5.2% Dividend Stock Is a Must-Buy as Trump Threatens Tariffs Again

| Jitendra Parashar

With trade tensions back in focus, this 5.2% dividend stock offers income backed by real assets and long-term contracts.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Canada’s Smart Money Is Piling Into This TSX Leader

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield attracts “smart money” because it compounds through fees, real assets, and patient capital across market cycles.

Read more »