Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » TFSA Investors: Here’s the One Time Using a Taxable Account Is a Better Choice

TFSA Investors: Here’s the One Time Using a Taxable Account Is a Better Choice

If you hold bonds alongside non-dividend stocks like Shopify (TSX:SHOP), you might prioritize bonds for TFSA inclusion.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The TFSA is a valuable tax shelter, but there are some situations where you shouldn't hold stocks in it.
  • One such situation is when you have a bond allocation large enough to eat up all of your TFSA room.
  • Interest income gets taxed more steeply than dividend income in Canada.

The tax-free savings account (TFSA) is one of the most popular investment vehicles in Canada. Offering a complete tax shelter on both dividends and capital gains, it lets investors take home more of their returns than taxable accounts do.

Nevertheless, there are situations in which you might be better off holding your stocks in a taxable account than in a TFSA. These situations are not common, but they can and do occur. In this article, I explore the one time when holding stocks in a taxable account is better than holding them in a TFSA.

When you have a large bond allocation

If you have a large bond allocation in your portfolio, you might be better off putting as much of the bond portfolio in your TFSA as possible, before you put stocks in it.

The reason is that bonds have a very severe tax treatment in Canada, which means that they benefit from being held in a TFSA more than stocks do – especially if you are a low-income earner.

Bonds are taxed at your marginal tax rate. If you pay 30% on an extra dollar of employment income, then you pay a 30% tax on bond income – no ifs ands or buts.

Not so with stocks. Inside taxable accounts, stocks are eligible for the dividend tax credit and capital gains exclusion. The dividend tax credit is a 15% credit on the “grossed up” value of dividends. Capital gains exclusion is the non-taxation of a portion of a capital gain. These special tax treatments mean that stock income gets taxed less than bond income of the same amount, when both are received in taxable accounts.

If you have a bond allocation large enough to eat up all your TFSA room, you should hold the bonds in the TFSA instead of stocks. You could put the stocks in an RRSP, but if they are non-dividend stocks that you plan on holding long term, holding them in a taxable account is fine. Remember that RRSP taxes can be steep if you withdraw funds while still working.

If you are a low income earner, you might even prefer to keep your dividend stocks out of your TFSA, in favour of bonds. The reason is that, when your income is low, the dividend tax credit can often reduce your taxes to zero. This is possible if your tax rate on employment income is 15% or just slightly higher than 15% (the gross up means that the “15% tax credit” is actually a little greater than 15%).

An example of a stock you could hold in a TFSA

If you hold a lot of shares in a non-dividend stock like Shopify (TSX:SHOP), you might not need the TFSA’s tax shelter all that much. First, as long as you hold a stock like SHOP, you pay no capital gains tax. Second, since SHOP does not pay a dividend, you don’t need to worry about dividend taxes for now. Third and finally, even if SHOP does initiate a dividend, you’ll likely pay no taxes on the dividends if you are a low-income earner.

This isn’t to say you should actively prefer to hold Shopify stock in a taxable account. The stock could initiate a dividend; you might want to sell it someday; and you probably will earn a decently high income at some point in your life, if you aren’t already. But if you want to keep, say, 40% of your portfolio in bonds, you should put those in your TFSA before you put Shopify in it. Bonds usually benefit from tax sheltering more than stocks do.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

semiconductor chip etching
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Tech Gem Is Off 48%: Time to Buy and Hold for Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Descartes is a beaten-down TSX tech stock that offers significant upside potential to shareholders in February 2026.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

Rogers Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rogers looks like a classic “boring winner” but price wars, debt, and heavy network spending can still bite.

Read more »

Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone
Tech Stocks

3 Popular Stocks That Could Wipe Out a $100,000 Nest Egg

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Popular “story stocks” can turn dangerous fast when expectations are high and results slip, so these three deserve extra caution.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Tech Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Oversold TSX Stock Poised for a Comeback

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Oversold can be a setup for a rebound, if the business keeps executing while the market panics.

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Nvidia? My Best AI Stocks to Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI’s next winners may not be the loudest names. Look for steady, cash-generating software businesses that quietly compound.

Read more »

AI concept person in profile
Tech Stocks

The AI Boom Everyone’s Talking About—and How Canadians Can Profit

| Joey Frenette

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) took a hit on Tuesday as investors feared what AI could do to software.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Tech Stocks

Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Robin Brown

Markets are getting unruly and there are plenty of opportunities for contrarian investors. Here are two Canadian stocks that look…

Read more »

Bitcoin
Tech Stocks

Here’s Why I Wouldn’t Touch This Meme Stock With a 10‑Foot Pole

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bitfarms can trade like a meme stock because the Bitcoin price and headlines drive it more than steady business fundamentals.

Read more »