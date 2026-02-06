A 5.8% Dividend Stock That Pays Monthly Cash

Dividend payout frequency is sometimes a determining factor for income-focused investors. The vast majority of Canadian dividend-payers, including blue-chip stocks, follow the traditional quarterly schedule or a lump sum every three months.

Fortunately, a select few use a monthly model, enabling dividend reinvestment 12 instead of 4 times a year for faster capital compounding. Moreover, the cash inflows can be incorporated into the monthly household budget to cover recurring expenses.

If monthly cash flow is your priority, CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) stands out. In addition to the monthly payout frequency, the dividend yield is a lucrative 5.8%. Given the recent unit price of $16.77, 1,245 shares ($20,878.65) will generate a monthly cash flow stream of $100.22. Also, the 58% payout ratio is relatively low for a Canadian REIT, suggesting greater safety and room for dividend growth.

Unique business structure

The $3.9 billion REIT is an income standout for its unique business structure. Canadian Tire Corporation, its majority stakeholder and anchor tenant, is the safety component. The REIT’s long-standing link with the iconic retail conglomerate is a competitive, if not distinct, advantage.

You rarely see this level of stability in Canada’s commercial real estate sector. Since the tenant is effectively the landlord, properties are well-maintained, and lease renewals are essentially guaranteed. Most leases have built-in annual rent escalations of 1.5%. The tenant-as-landlord setup provides predictable growth.

Unlike with other REITs, the strategic alignment reduces tenant risk. Canadian Tire’s ownership stake is approximately 68%. That is also why CT REIT has delivered durable monthly distributions, including 13 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Property profile

As of September 30, 2025, CT REIT has 378 retail properties in its portfolio, located primarily in select retail and transit-oriented areas. The 7.3-year weighted average lease term (WALT) is among the longest in the sector. Retail properties account for 84.9% of the national property portfolio, followed by industrial (14.5%) and mixed-use (0.6%) properties.

CT REIT actively participates in the development of Canadian Tire stores and Canadian Tire-anchored developments. There are currently 14 property intensifications and a development pipeline with visible growth opportunities. The REIT can acquire Canadian Tire properties and lease them back on a long-term basis.

The occupancy rate at the end of Q3 2025 was 99.4%. Other high-quality tenants include Loblaw and Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes of Restaurant Brands International.

Financial performance

CT REIT will report its Q4 and full-year 2025 results on February 17, 2026. Meanwhile, the first three quarters showed improved performance: property revenue, net operating income (NOI), and net income increased 4.2%, 4.5%, and 9% year-over-year to $451.3 million, $357.5 million, and $325.8 million. Canadian Tire contributed 90.9% of the annualized base minimum rent.

Its President and CEO, Kevin Salsberg, said CT REIT provides investors with an attractive combination of growth and stability, emphasizing the REIT will continue to leverage its privileged relationship with the tenant-owner.

Income machine

CT REIT has a fortress tenant in Canadian Tire and is a passive-income machine that blends safety with a monthly payout. This unique retail partnership can transform your investment capital into a durable, growing source of income.