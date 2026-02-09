2 Unstoppable TSX Stocks to Buy in 2026 and Hold Forever

Motley Fool Premium
Add these two TSX stocks if you want to invest in Canadian companies with solid long-term growth prospects that can deliver substantial long-term returns.

Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Key Points

  • The S&P/TSX rallied 47% from Apr 6, 2025 to Jan 28, 2026 before a 3.56% pullback through Feb 6, 2026, leaving the market strong but recently volatile.
  • That dip has trimmed prices on quality names—goeasy (TSX:GSY) is ~40.7% off its 52‑week high despite resilient subprime lending economics, and Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is ~39.8% lower yet retains dominant multichannel e‑commerce growth potential.
The Canadian stock market had a terrific run in 2025, particularly after the dip in the first week of April 2025 until just a couple of weeks ago at the time of writing. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 47% between April 6, 2025 and January 28, 2026, before slumping by 3.6% between January 28, 2026 and February 6, 2026.

The performance of the Canadian benchmark index shows impressive overall returns in the last year, even as investors dealt with tariff-induced uncertainties. Despite the recent pullback in share prices, the broader market seems strong. The supportive environment has helped many high-quality Canadian growth stocks post meaningful gains.

The most recent downturn has seen shares of stocks across the board decline. Today, I will discuss two unstoppable TSX stocks that have just hit more attractive prices. Let’s see whether the stocks might be worth adding to your self-directed portfolio at current levels.

goeasy

goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY) is a $2.1 billion market-cap financial services company that offers alternative lending solutions to subprime borrowers across Canada. The company has a business model that allows it to remain profitable, even when consumer sentiment about the economic situation sours.

People need borrowing solutions, especially when traditional lenders will not loan them the money they need. This means companies like goeasy have the means to generate revenue through interest income. The last year tested the patience of investors, particularly after a September 2025 short-seller questioned credit metrics and alleged hidden losses.

As of this writing, goeasy stock is down by 40.7% from its 52-week high. The ongoing slump might lead to even lower share prices in the coming weeks, but I think the stock is too attractively priced to ignore for your portfolio today.

Shopify

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) has long been a compelling buy for growth-seeking investors, especially after its success story in the initial years of trading on the stock market. The stock has appreciated significantly over the last decade, but has come under substantial pressure of late. As of this writing, shares of the $198.3 billion market-cap tech stock are down by 39.8% from 52-week highs.

The weakness in share prices looks overdone, especially because Shopify has strong fundamentals. The retail industry continues shifting to multichannel selling platforms. More and more businesses will need seamless online selling solutions, and there are none better than Shopify’s to meet that growing demand. Merchants of all sizes are shifting to the Shopify platform, and the downturn in recent weeks might make way for substantial long-term gains.

I think that Shopify stock can be an excellent investment for value-seeking investors with a long investment horizon.

Foolish takeaway

When short-term concerns weigh on broader investor sentiment, it opens up plenty of opportunities for savvier investors. If you can identify companies with proven business models, solid fundamentals, and the capacity to deliver substantial long-term growth, they can be excellent investments to consider. To this end, goeasy stock and Shopify stock can be good holdings for your self-directed investment portfolio.

