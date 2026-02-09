Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A Safer Dividend Stock to Buy With $20,000 Right Now

A Safer Dividend Stock to Buy With $20,000 Right Now

Regardless of whether the economy is booming or slowing, this TSX stock consistently pays and increases it dividend.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Investors seeking safer dividend stocks could focus on the utility sector.
  • Utility stocks are considered defensive investments, generate predictable earnings, and reward shareholders with higher dividend payments.
  • This TSX stock has increased its dividend for over five decades, and is well-positioned to grow dividends by 4%–6% annually over the long term.

Investors looking to invest $20,000 in a safe dividend stock could consider investing in the utility sector. While no stock is completely risk-free, utility companies are viewed as defensive because they provide essential services. Regardless of whether the economy is booming or slowing, demand for electricity, natural gas, and water tends to remain stable, giving utility companies the resilience to generate steady returns.

Another important factor to highlight is that utility stocks benefit from their regulated business model. This operating structure enables these companies to generate predictable, growing earnings, helping reduce volatility in their cash flows. This financial stability has historically supported consistent dividend payments, making Canadian utility companies a reliable source of income for long-term investors.

The sector’s outlook also remains encouraging. Growing energy demand from electrification trends, population growth, and ongoing infrastructure investment is expected to support future growth. Overall, these factors position utility companies to continue delivering dependable dividends along with the potential for long-term capital appreciation.

With that context, here is a relatively safer Canadian dividend stock to buy right now.

A top dividend stock to consider now

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one of the most reliable stocks in Canada’s utility sector for investors seeking worry-free income for decades. Fortis focuses on power transmission and distribution and generates stable revenues. Moreover, its rate-regulated operating structure and predictable cash flows relatively shield it from economic downturns, supporting steady dividend payments and growth.

Thanks to its defensive business model and growing cash flow, Fortis has increased its dividend for over five decades. In November 2025, Fortis raised its dividend by 4.1%, extending its streak to 52 consecutive years of dividend growth. Moreover, it offers a well-covered yield of about 3.5%.

Beyond income, Fortis has also delivered solid capital gains. Over the past year, its shares have risen about 23%, driven by strong operating results, improving market sentiment, and rising electricity demand. With its resilient business model and steadily expanding cash flow, Fortis appears well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders through 2026 and beyond.

Fortis to raise dividend by 4% to 6%

Fortis is well-positioned to extend its long track record of dividend increases, supported by a defensive business model, low-risk earnings, and a a $28.8 billion capital investment plan scheduled over the next five years.

Fortis’s capital plan focuses on regulated utility projects. By concentrating capital spending on regulated assets and avoiding execution risks associated with large, complex development projects, the company is expanding its low-risk earnings base.

As these investments are deployed, Fortis’s consolidated rate base is projected to grow significantly, from roughly $42 billion in 2025 to about $58 billion by 2030. The rising rate base will drive its earnings and enable the company to deliver annual dividend growth in the 4% to 6% range.

Fortis will also benefit from the rising electricity demand from energy-intensive industries, including manufacturing and data centres. Meanwhile, the company’s ongoing divestment of non-core assets is strengthening the balance sheet.

In summary, Fortis stock offers stability, steady dividend income, and growth, making it a relatively safer stock to buy right now.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Bank of Canada Hold: 1 TSX Stock I’d Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With rates on hold at 2.25%, Stantec stands out as a steady TSX compounder built on essential infrastructure spending.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Now in Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian ETFs are low-maintenance and ideal long-term holdings in a TFSA for passive income generation.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Starting with $1,000? Fortis, CNR, and BMO are three low‑risk, high‑quality Canadian stocks offering stability, dividends, and long‑term growth potential.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Retirement

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Long‑Term Gains

| Demetris Afxentiou

Use your new $7,000 TFSA contribution wisely. Here are two high-quality Canadian dividend stocks that offer long-term growth, stability, and…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How I’d Invest $25,000 With Rates on Pause

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the Bank of Canada holding at 2.25%, this simple $25,000 plan leans on income and diversification instead of hoping…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Rates Aren’t Falling: Here’s What I’d Do With My TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With rates stuck at 2.25%, this TFSA idea focuses on a “boring on purpose” stock that can keep earning without…

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

Turnaround Stocks to Buy Now Before Everyone Else Sees Their True Potential

| Kay Ng

If things work out well for these two turnaround ideas, they could deliver substantial upside over the next few years.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants I’d Buy With Rates on Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the Bank of Canada holding at 2.25%, two Canadian dividend giants look well-positioned to pay you while you wait.

Read more »