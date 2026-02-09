Motley Fool Premium
Buy 1,000 Shares of 1 Dividend Stock, Create $78/Month in Passive Income

Monthly dividend stocks offer something most investments don’t – predictable cash flow that hits your account like clockwork.

Aditya Raghunath
Key Points

  • Pizza Pizza Royalty pays $0.078 monthly dividend on shares trading at $16.59.
  • 1,000 shares generate $78 in passive income per month, or $936 annually.
  • Same-store sales grew 0.1% in Q3 despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Most Canadian dividend stocks offer a quarterly payout to shareholders. However, a few TSX-listed companies pay monthly dividends, too. This consistency makes budgeting easier, compounds returns faster through reinvestment, and creates a passive income stream that mimics a paycheck.

A $1,000 monthly dividend reinvested immediately starts to generate additional income the next month. Over time, that accelerated compounding creates meaningful wealth.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX: PZA) exemplifies this approach. At $16.59 per share with a $0.078 monthly dividend, 1,000 shares generate $78 in monthly passive income or $936 annually. That’s a 5.6% yield paid out in 12 installments instead of 4, giving investors maximum flexibility to reinvest or spend as needed.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Pizza Pizza Royalty$16.591,000$0.078$78Monthly

How the royalty model works

Pizza Pizza Royalty operates differently from traditional restaurant stocks. The company doesn’t own or operate pizza locations. Instead, it collects monthly royalty payments from Pizza Pizza Limited based on system sales from restaurants in the royalty pool.

CFO Christine D’Sylva explained the structure during the Q3 earnings call: “In exchange for the use of the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 trademarks in its restaurant operations, Pizza Pizza Limited pays the partnership a monthly royalty as a percentage of Royalty Pool sales.”

That percentage-based model creates a direct link between restaurant performance and dividend payments. As system sales grow, royalty income increases, supporting dividend stability and potential hikes.

The royalty pool currently includes 794 restaurants – 694 Pizza Pizza locations and 100 Pizza 73 restaurants. That base expanded by 20 restaurants on January 1, 2025, providing immediate top-line growth.

Q3 results show resilience

Pizza Pizza’s Q3 performance demonstrated the business model’s durability during economic headwinds. Same-store sales increased 0.1% for the quarter, with Pizza Pizza locations posting 0.3% growth while Pizza 73 declined 1.1%.

COO Philip Goudreau acknowledged the challenges: “We saw an overall decrease in transactions as we faced heightened competition and we saw the impact of reduced consumer spending, mainly earlier in the quarter in July.”

Poor July conditions affected outdoor events, while tourism to Alberta destinations such as Banff declined due to fewer U.S. visitors. A Canada Post strike forced the company to skip July flyer distribution, further pressuring sales.

Despite headwinds, royalty pool system sales rose 2% to $158.8 million, up from $155.8 million year over year. The combination of new restaurants added to the pool, while modest same-store sales growth drove royalty income up 1.9% to $10.2 million.

Innovation keeps customers coming back

Pizza Pizza isn’t sitting idle while waiting for economic conditions to improve.

  • The company introduced chicken tenders at Pizza Pizza and new wing flavours at Pizza 73, capitalizing on growing consumer interest in fried chicken items.
  • These additions provide stackable individual options while leveraging the company’s “well-known and loved assortment of dips,” according to Goudreau.
  • Pizza Pizza rolled out visual delivery tracking, similar to third-party platforms, to improve the customer experience while keeping orders in-house and driving more profitable organic channel growth.
  • One of the quarter’s bright spots came from organic delivery growth – the second consecutive quarter showing improvement in that channel.

Third-party delivery platforms charge hefty commissions that pressure franchisee economics. By improving its proprietary ordering experience and integrating third-party features such as delivery tracking, Pizza Pizza keeps more orders flowing through higher-margin channels.

The shift toward pickup continues to accelerate. At Pizza 73, pickup mix jumped from 10% historically to nearly 25% as customers look for ways to save money.

Financial health supports dividends

The dividend’s sustainability depends on cash flow coverage.

Pizza Pizza declared shareholder dividends of $5.7 million for Q3, or $0.2325 per share monthly, unchanged from the prior year. The payout ratio hit 111% for the quarter, but the company targets approximately 100% on an annualized basis.

Pizza Pizza ended Q3 with 811 total locations, including nontraditional units. While growth slowed versus historical levels, management expects to accelerate traditional network expansion by 2% to 3% for the full year. International expansion in Mexico remains in its early stages, with four locations in Guadalajara.

The 5.6% monthly yield provides flexibility to reinvest or supplement living expenses. The royalty model insulates investors from operational headaches while maintaining exposure to top-line growth.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

