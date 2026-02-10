The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Investing in equities with a long-term mindset is an effective way to build wealth. While markets can be volatile in the short run, stocks have consistently outperformed most other asset classes over longer periods, making them an attractive investment for growing capital. Importantly, you don’t need a large sum of money to get started. Even a modest $1,000 investment can be enough to begin building a solid portfolio of high-quality Canadian stocks.

So, if you plan to invest $1,000, here are the best stocks to buy right now. These Canadian companies have strong fundamentals and can deliver solid long-term returns.

Best Stock #1: MDA Space

Investors looking for the best stocks to invest in could consider MDA Space (TSX:MDA). It plays a key role in enabling next-generation space exploration and infrastructure, with solutions for space-based communications and Earth and space observation.

MDA Space’s shares have already delivered a strong performance this year, rebounding roughly 35% from recent lows. Further, as the global space economy continues to expand rapidly, MDA Space is well-positioned to benefit from strong demand.

Notably, governments and commercial players are accelerating spending across key areas, including satellite communications, defence-related systems, and Earth observation. This reflects the growing importance of space in global connectivity, national security, and data-driven decision-making.

MDA Space – as the leading provider of satellite systems, space robotics, and geointelligence solutions – is well-positioned to benefit from these long-term trends. In addition, this space technology company’s strong order backlog and solid balance sheet provide a strong base for future growth.

Best Stock #2: 5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) is one of the best TSX stocks to add to your portfolio. The company provides specialty semiconductors and performance materials. It is witnessing strong end-market demand and is benefiting from favourable industry trends. Thanks to the solid demand, 5N Plus stock is up over 55% year-to-date. Moreover, it has increased by over 267% in 12 months. Despite this rally, 5N Plus’s growth story appears far from over.

The company’s consistently solid financial performances, momentum in its specialty semiconductor business, inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index, and expanded manufacturing capacity for space solar cells have pushed its share price higher. Looking ahead, 5N Plus is well-positioned to deliver strong growth, driven by its exposure to high-growth markets such as renewable energy, space and satellite technology, and pharmaceuticals.

Its specialty semiconductors business will continue to deliver strong growth led by strength in terrestrial renewable energy projects. At the same time, a strong project pipeline in the space power sector should support its growth. Further, the ramp-up of solar cell production augurs well for growth. 5N Plus will also benefit from its global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities.

In addition, the rising solar investment, accelerating AI-driven energy needs, and a shift toward diversified supply chains outside China further strengthen its outlook, making 5N Plus an attractive long-term investment.

The bottom line

Investing $1,000 in high-quality Canadian stocks like MDA Space and 5N Plus can help you build a solid long-term growth portfolio. Both these companies are likely to benefit from strong demand tailwinds, solid fundamentals, and expanding end markets, positioning them well for sustained value creation.