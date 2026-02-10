Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

These Canadian companies have strong fundamentals and are witnessing strong demand tailwinds and expanding end markets.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
AI image of a face with chips

Scource: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Investing $1,000 in best Canadian stocks can help build long-term wealth, even amid short-term market volatility.
  • MDA Space and 5N Plus stand out for their strong fundamentals and exposure to fast-growing sectors like space technology, renewable energy, and advanced semiconductors.
  • Both companies are benefiting from powerful demand tailwinds, positioning them for sustained long-term growth.

Investing in equities with a long-term mindset is an effective way to build wealth. While markets can be volatile in the short run, stocks have consistently outperformed most other asset classes over longer periods, making them an attractive investment for growing capital. Importantly, you don’t need a large sum of money to get started. Even a modest $1,000 investment can be enough to begin building a solid portfolio of high-quality Canadian stocks.

So, if you plan to invest $1,000, here are the best stocks to buy right now. These Canadian companies have strong fundamentals and can deliver solid long-term returns.

Best Stock #1: MDA Space

Investors looking for the best stocks to invest in could consider MDA Space (TSX:MDA). It plays a key role in enabling next-generation space exploration and infrastructure, with solutions for space-based communications and Earth and space observation.

MDA Space’s shares have already delivered a strong performance this year, rebounding roughly 35% from recent lows. Further, as the global space economy continues to expand rapidly, MDA Space is well-positioned to benefit from strong demand.

Notably, governments and commercial players are accelerating spending across key areas, including satellite communications, defence-related systems, and Earth observation. This reflects the growing importance of space in global connectivity, national security, and data-driven decision-making.

MDA Space – as the leading provider of satellite systems, space robotics, and geointelligence solutions – is well-positioned to benefit from these long-term trends. In addition, this space technology company’s strong order backlog and solid balance sheet provide a strong base for future growth.

Best Stock #2: 5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) is one of the best TSX stocks to add to your portfolio. The company provides specialty semiconductors and performance materials. It is witnessing strong end-market demand and is benefiting from favourable industry trends. Thanks to the solid demand, 5N Plus stock is up over 55% year-to-date. Moreover, it has increased by over 267% in 12 months. Despite this rally, 5N Plus’s growth story appears far from over.

The company’s consistently solid financial performances, momentum in its specialty semiconductor business, inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index, and expanded manufacturing capacity for space solar cells have pushed its share price higher. Looking ahead, 5N Plus is well-positioned to deliver strong growth, driven by its exposure to high-growth markets such as renewable energy, space and satellite technology, and pharmaceuticals.

Its specialty semiconductors business will continue to deliver strong growth led by strength in terrestrial renewable energy projects. At the same time, a strong project pipeline in the space power sector should support its growth. Further, the ramp-up of solar cell production augurs well for growth. 5N Plus will also benefit from its global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities.

In addition, the rising solar investment, accelerating AI-driven energy needs, and a shift toward diversified supply chains outside China further strengthen its outlook, making 5N Plus an attractive long-term investment.

The bottom line

Investing $1,000 in high-quality Canadian stocks like MDA Space and 5N Plus can help you build a solid long-term growth portfolio. Both these companies are likely to benefit from strong demand tailwinds, solid fundamentals, and expanding end markets, positioning them well for sustained value creation.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MDA Space. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

man in business suit pulls a piece out of wobbly wooden tower
Dividend Stocks

Tariff Talk Is Back: 2 Stocks I’d Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tariff headlines are flaring again, and these two Canadian stocks offer very different ways to protect a portfolio if trade…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Retirement

How I’d Invest $20,000 of TFSA Cash in 2026

| Brian Paradza, CFA

With TFSA limits hitting $109k in 2026, most Canadians are underutilizing their best tax-free wealth building tool. Here’s how to…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Investors: This TSX Stock Has a 5.7 Percent Dividend Yield With Monthly Payouts

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering its financial performance, healthy balance sheet, and compelling growth outlook, this monthly-paying stock would be an excellent buy for…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Dividend Stock I’d Buy Before the Next Rate Call

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the next Bank of Canada decision on March 18, Brookfield Infrastructure offers a dividend-growth story that doesn’t need rate…

Read more »

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stock I’d Buy if Tariffs Heat Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tariff threats are rising again, and one Canadian essential-business giant could be the portfolio “shield” if cross-border costs jump.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

| Aditya Raghunath

Strategic stock picks can turn your $7,000 TFSA contribution limit into much more powerful wealth creation.

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Coronavirus

Air Canada: Why I Sold My Shares

| Andrew Button

Air Canada (TSX:AC) is incurring a lot of capital expenditure.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Energy Stocks

How to Generate $500/Month Tax-Free Using a TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Generating $500 tax-free monthly income using the TFSA is doable, but investors must take into account time, yield, and risk…

Read more »