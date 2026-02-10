Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $10,000 in 2026

A $10,000 investment can buy four Canadian stocks and build a diversified foundation for resilience in 2026.

The investment landscape in 2026 has changed dramatically compared to 2025. However, sector diversification can help protect capital and deliver reliable income streams against global trade uncertainties and rising geopolitical tensions.

If you have $10,000 to invest, you can buy four top Canadian stocks and allocate $2,500 each to build a diversified foundation.

Basic materials

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX) is among the basic materials stocks that did the heavy lifting for the TSX in 2025. At $61.75 per share, ABX’s one-year trailing price return is plus-156.2%. The top-tier gold stock pays a 2.3% dividend, after a 40% dividend hike.

In the full-year 2025, net earnings and free cash flow (FCF) jumped 133% and 194% year-over-year, respectively, to $5 billion and $3.9 billion. Its President and CEO, Mark Hill, said, “The outstanding finish to 2025 showcases the strength of Barrick’s operations and the commitment of its people.”

The $103.4 billion mining firm plans to spin off its North American gold assets to form “NewCo,” a potential new gold initial public offering.

Energy

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) remains steady amid oil’s heightened volatility. At $73.46 per share, the oil bellwether is up 20.6% year-to-date and pays a current lucrative 3.3% dividend. Market analysts recommend a buy rating following another record-breaking year.

In Q4 2025, both upstream production (909,000 barrels per day) and refining throughput (504,200 barrels per day) reached quarterly records. Also, during the quarter, the $87.4 billion integrated energy company reported an 80% increase in net earnings to $1.5 billion compared to Q4 2024.

Its President and CEO, Rich Kruger, said, “As we look ahead to 2026, Suncor is poised to build on this momentum and deliver superior shareholder value and resilient cash flows.”

Communications services

BCE (TSX:BCE) is a good pick today for income-focused investors. The $31.9 billion communications company pushed the reset button in 2025, including a 56% mid-year dividend cut. Management said the move was necessary to stabilize the balance sheet and ensure dividend sustainability.

As of this writing, the 5G stock trades at $34.25 per share and pays a 5.1% dividend. Notably, the payout ratio is down to 34%, while the price has nearly surged 10% over the last six months. According to Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE and Bell Canada, the telco achieved all its financial targets in 2025.

In Q4 2025, expanded margins rose by 100 basis points to 41.6%, BCE’s highest fourth-quarter margin in more than 30 years. Bibic said the key priorities in 2026 are fibre growth in the U.S., driving sustainable FCF growth, and delivering long-term shareholder returns.

Consumer staples

Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI) is Canada’s leading refiner and processor of sugar and maple products. At $6.41 per share, investors feast on the generous 5.6% dividend. This small-cap stock ($821.9 million market cap) rarely experiences wild price swings.

In Q1 fiscal 2026, net earnings climbed 81% to $28.5 million versus Q1 fiscal 2026. Mike Walton, President and CEO of Rogers, said the LEAP project is progressing as expected. The major strategic expansion program aims to increase sugar capacity and enhance logistics efficiency.

Unique investment portfolio

The combination of Barrick Mining, Suncor Energy, BCE, and Rogers Sugar offers a unique balance of stability and high-growth potential. Their growth catalysts and dividend payments are shields against volatility in 2026.