Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A Canadian Bank ETF I’d Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever

A Canadian Bank ETF I’d Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever

This Canadian bank ETF employs light leverage to boost returns and yield, at the cost of higher fees and risk.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • HCAL equal-weights the Big Six banks, enforcing a disciplined buy-low, sell-high rebalance.
  • The 1.25x leverage boosts both income, resulting in a higher 4.27% annualized dividend yield paid on a monthly basis.
  • HCAL's use of light leverage also increases volatility and fees, making it best for higher risk tolerance investors.

Canada’s stock market is heavily dominated by financials, and among them, the Big Six banks. For decades, they’ve been core holdings for Canadian investors thanks to steady earnings, an oligopolistic market structure, and a long, largely uninterrupted history of dividend growth. On top of that, their payouts qualify as eligible dividends, which receive favourable tax treatment in non-registered accounts.

You could go out and buy all six banks individually. Plenty of investors do. But if you’d rather outsource the weighting, rebalancing, and administration, there’s no shortage of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that package them together.

There’s a lot of variety in this space, but the one I keep coming back to is the Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (TSX:HCAL). Here’s why I think this Canadian bank ETF stands above the rest.

Equal weight and systematic discipline

HCAL tracks an equal-weight index of the Big Six Canadian banks. That means each bank receives roughly the same allocation at rebalance, instead of letting the largest banks dominate the portfolio.

In a market-cap-weighted ETF, the biggest banks automatically get the biggest weights. If one becomes overvalued relative to the others, it continues to grow in size within the fund. Equal weighting forces a disciplined rebalance. When a bank outperforms and becomes overweight, the ETF trims it. When another underperforms, it adds to it.

In effect, that creates a systematic buy-low, sell-high mechanism built into the structure. You don’t have to guess which bank will lead next. You own them all in equal proportion and let the process work over time. For long-term investors who believe in the strength of Canada’s banking system but don’t want to pick favourites, that structure is appealing.

1.25x leverage and enhanced income

What separates HCAL from plain-vanilla bank ETFs is its use of leverage. The fund targets approximately 1.25 times exposure. For every $100 in investor capital, it borrows roughly $25 and invests a total of $125 in bank stocks.

That amplifies both gains and losses. In strong markets, returns are boosted. In downturns, drawdowns are deeper. This is not free money. It is a calculated increase in risk.

However, the leverage also enhances dividend income. Because the fund owns more shares than your invested capital alone would allow, total distributions are higher. At current levels, HCAL offers a yield of roughly 4.3%, paid monthly.

For investors focused on compounding income, especially inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) where reinvested dividends can grow tax-free, that monthly payout can be attractive.

You are essentially making a leveraged bet on the long-term resilience of Canada’s banking oligopoly. If you believe the Big Six will continue to generate profits, grow dividends, and navigate economic cycles, HCAL provides a scaled-up version of that exposure.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Retirement

The Dividend Stock I’d Buy for RRSP Season

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RRSP season is a good time to look for tax-sheltered income, but LIF’s dividend can swing with the iron ore…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Stocks for Beginners

How to Turn the 2026 TFSA Contribution Into $150,000 (or More)

| Robin Brown

Want to turn $7,000 into $150,000 or more? Look for these types of stocks, put them in your TFSA, and…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Dividend Stocks

Revealed: Here’s the Only Canadian Stock I’d Refuse to Sell

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock is a stellar dividend grower to stash away for years.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Energy Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Stock: A 6.5% Yield With Constant Paycheques

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

I love this TSX oil & gas royalty as a high-yield passive income stock.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Want 2 Decades of Passive Income? Start With These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian companies offer a powerful mix of regulated stability and global growth for long-term passive income investors.

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Stocks for Beginners

What’s in Store for MDA Space Stock in 2026?

| Jitendra Parashar

With soaring revenue, expanding margins, and billions in contracted work, MDA Space is entering 2026 with solid momentum.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Investing

A Growth Stock to Buy for a Smoother Ride Higher in 2026

| Joey Frenette

Loblaw (TSX:L) stock stands out as a growth stock for lower volatility and higher momentum.

Read more »

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system
Tech Stocks

Too Much U.S. Tech? 1 TSX Stock I’d Add Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Too much U.S. mega-cap tech can backfire fast, so Kinaxis offers Canadian software growth with a different risk profile.

Read more »