Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A 10% Yield Monthly Income ETF Every Canadian Should Review

A 10% Yield Monthly Income ETF Every Canadian Should Review

Like Canadian bank dividends? This ETF uses covered calls to enhance yield, but at the cost of capped upside.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
ETFs can contain investments such as stocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • A 10% yield requires financial engineering, typically through covered calls, which come with capped upside and higher fees.
  • BKCC equal-weights Canada’s big six banks and adds a covered call overlay to boost monthly income.
  • If income is your priority, it can work — but for total return, a lower-cost, non-covered call bank ETF may be more efficient.

Yield targets depend entirely on what you’re investing in. As of February 2026, the baseline is the Bank of Canada’s policy rate of 2.25%. That’s the closest thing to a “risk-free” yield you’ll find, reflected in high-interest savings accounts.

Move into dividend stocks, particularly Canadian banks, and yields rise into the 3% to 4% range. Step further into real estate investment trusts or royalty trusts and you can push higher still.

But once you start talking about 10% yields, you’re entering the realm of financial engineering. That usually means leverage, covered calls, or a combination of both.

These tools can boost income, but they come with trade-offs: higher fees, capped upside, and more complex risk. Still, if you understand those trade-offs, a 10% yield is possible.

One example is the Global X Equal Weight Canadian Bank Covered Call ETF (TSX:BKCC), which currently offers a 10.2% annualized yield with monthly payouts. Here’s how it works and what you need to know.

BKCC: The portfolio

BKCC starts with a simple foundation: Canada’s big six banks. It tracks a equal weight Canadian bank index, meaning each bank receives the same allocation at each rebalance.

That matters. Canada’s banking sector is concentrated. If you weight by market capitalization, the largest banks dominate the portfolio. Equal weighting reduces that concentration risk.

When one bank rallies and another lags, the periodic rebalance trims winners and adds to laggards. In theory, that enforces a systematic “buy low, sell high” discipline within a narrow sector.

On its own, though, a basket of Canadian banks won’t produce a 10% yield from dividends alone. That’s where the second layer comes in.

BKCC: The covered calls

To boost income, BKCC sells covered call options on its underlying bank holdings. In plain English, it sells part of the future price appreciation in exchange for immediate option premiums.

The amount of income generated depends on several factors: how close the option strike price is to current bank share prices, how long until the options expire, and the level of volatility in the banking sector. Higher volatility generally means richer option premiums.

The trade-off is straightforward. If bank stocks surge beyond the option strike price, BKCC’s upside is capped. It won’t fully participate in strong rallies. Over time, that can reduce total return compared to a plain bank ETF.

This is why total return matters. If you plan to reinvest every distribution, a traditional non-covered call bank ETF may be more efficient. But if you need consistent monthly income and are comfortable sacrificing some upside, BKCC can deliver that 10% target.

It’s also worth noting the cost. BKCC charges a 0.50% management expense ratio, plus roughly a 0.21% trading expense ratio. That’s significantly higher than a plain-vanilla bank ETF, and those fees directly reduce long-term returns.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Investing

The Absolute Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their impressive track record, solid underlying business, and healthy growth prospects, these two Canadian stocks are ideal for your…

Read more »

chatting concept
Tech Stocks

A Top-Performing U.S. Stock That Canadian Investors Really Should Own

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking to diversify their portfolio with a U.S. stock should consider this tech titan with huge upside.

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Stocks for Beginners

The Best “Sleep-Well” Stock on the TSX Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fairfax can be a “sleep-well” stock because it earns money from insurance underwriting and then compounds with its investment portfolio.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Top TSX Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $2,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $2,000 capital pool can buy shares of top Canadian stocks and build a diversified portfolio with volatility protection.

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Dividend Stocks Canadians Can Buy for 2026

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and another attractive dividend stock worth buying this year.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Investing

3 Stocks for Canada’s Infrastructure Spending Boom

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada’s infrastructure boom is creating opportunities for investors, including these stocks positioned to benefit from long-term infrastructure spending.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

This 5.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian stock offers an attractive yield of over 5.5%, and has a proven track record of steady payouts year…

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Hold Through Anything

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tariff headlines can come and go, but a power producer with long contracts can keep paying you through the noise.

Read more »