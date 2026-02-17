A 4 Percent Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

Given its strong quarterly performance, solid balance sheet, improving payout ratio, and favourable long-term growth outlook, Sienna would be an excellent buy for income-seeking investors.

Monthly-paying dividend stocks are ideal for income-focused investors, especially in this relatively low-interest environment. With equity markets fluctuating amid changing market conditions, the payouts from these companies act as a cushion, providing steady cash flow even during volatile periods.

Against this backdrop, let’s evaluate Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA), which pays a monthly dividend yielding over 4%, by examining its recent quarterly performance, growth prospects, and valuation.

Sienna’s third-quarter performance

Sienna Senior Living offers a comprehensive range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. The company operates 44 retirement residences, 46 long-term care communities, and 12 managed residences.

In November, the company reported solid third-quarter results, marked by broad-based improvements across key operating metrics. Revenue rose 16.4% year over year to $261.7 million, driven by occupancy gains, rental rate increases, higher contributions from care and ancillary services, increased funding for direct care, growth in private accommodation revenue, and incremental contributions from acquisitions completed over the past four quarters. Notably, average same-property occupancy rose 230 basis points to 94.1%.

Adjusted same-property net operating income (NOI) climbed 9.7% to $46.5 million, reflecting strong topline momentum, though higher labour and utility costs partially offset these gains. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) increased 36.1% to $27.7 million, while the AFFO payout ratio improved to 78.7% from 91.3% in the prior-year quarter, enhancing the sustainability of future dividend payments.

However, the debt-to-adjusted gross book value ratio rose 190 basis points to 44.2%, primarily due to the issuance of senior unsecured debentures and new mortgages related to acquisitions during the year. Additionally, the weighted average cost of capital edged up 20 basis points to 3.9% at the end of the third quarter.

Despite higher leverage and funding costs, the company ended the quarter with solid liquidity of $464 million, leaving it well-positioned to support its ongoing growth initiatives. With this operational momentum in place, let’s now examine its growth prospects.

Sienna’s growth prospects

Building on its positive momentum, Sienna reported that its same-property occupancy rate improved to 94.7% in October, with management expecting it to reach 95% by the end of 2025. Supported by rising occupancy and rental rate growth, the company is targeting a 220-basis-point margin expansion in 2025. Management has also emphasized continued investments in marketing and sales initiatives, operational efficiencies, and asset optimization to strengthen performance further. Backed by these efforts, the company expects same-property NOI to increase by 13–14% in 2025.

On the demographic front, Statistics Canada projects that Canada’s population aged 85 and older will double between 2021 and 2036, creating a powerful long-term demand tailwind. At the same time, the limited new supply of retirement residences could expand Sienna’s addressable market. To capitalize on these favourable dynamics, the company is growing both organically and through strategic acquisitions. Last year alone, it completed $218 million in development projects and acquired $594.7 million in assets, bringing its total investment to $812.7 million. Supported by favourable demographics and disciplined expansion, these initiatives position Sienna for sustained long-term financial growth.

Investors’ takeaway

Along with its consistent monthly dividends, Sienna has delivered meaningful capital appreciation to its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, the stock has surged 47.3% while continuing to pay a monthly dividend of $0.078 per share, yielding 4.1% on a forward basis.

Following the recent rally, the company’s next-12-month price-to-sales multiple has risen to around 2, reflecting improved investor sentiment. However, considering its strong quarterly performance, solid balance sheet, improving payout ratio, and favourable long-term growth outlook, I believe Sienna remains an attractive investment at current levels.