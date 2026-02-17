A Perfect February TFSA Stock With a 9.7% Monthly Payout

February 2026 could be a record-breaking month for the TSX, given the current upward trend, not to mention a fresh record closing high of 33,256.80 on the 10th. However, income-focused investors, notably Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) users, still need an additional financial cushion if the market corrects amid increased volatility.

Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) is a perfect TFSA stock this month. This high-yield financial stock can serve as an income anchor in a tax-sheltered account. At $7.08 per share, the dividend offer is a mouth-watering 9.7%. Moreover, the payout frequency is monthly rather than the typical quarterly. The passive income can form part of your monthly budget.

Low-rate environment

The Bank of Canada’s recent decision to hold the policy interest rate at 2.25% indefinitely, or at least throughout 2026, is a significant tailwind for the mortgage finance industry. Timbercreek Financial, a specialized but conservative lender in the commercial real estate space, should likewise benefit from the low-rate environment.

This $590 million mortgage investment corporation (MIC) offers shorter-duration structured financing solutions, lending exclusively against income-producing commercial real estate. Stable, lower rates stimulate loan demand, while commercial borrowers would be better able to service their debts.

Furthermore, Timbercreek’s weighted-average loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 67.9% provides a safety net in the event of borrower default. For risk-averse income-seekers, the conservative lending policy and built-in equity cushion ensures support for and the sustainability of dividends.

During a conference call in late October 2025, Timbercreek’s Chief Executive Blair Tamblyn, said that a reduced interest rate environment has set the foundation for a new real estate cycle. Meanwhile, on February 11, 2026, the Bank of Canada’s governing council said it was difficult to predict the timing and direction of the next change in the benchmark rate.

Stable asset class and capital protection

Timbercreek stock climbed steadily to the $7 level to start the year, notwithstanding the earnings miss in Q3 2025. There was also a large unexpected repayment that reduced the overall portfolio. Nonetheless, Tamblyn expects to present improved fourth-quarter and full-year results on February 26, 2026.

He also expressed confidence in Timbercreek’s continued ability to deliver stable monthly income through a conservative strategy grounded in income-producing assets. Multi-residential real estate assets comprise about 57% of the portfolio, 82% of total investments are in cash-flowing properties, and first mortgages represent 94%.

According to Scott Rowland, Chief Investment Officer of Timbercreek, the weighted interest rate (WIR) has declined in the last three quarters due to the BOC’s rate-cutting cycle. However, he expects WIR to return to the historical average of approximately 8%.

Timbercreek is aware that economic uncertainty poses challenges for the business. The focus on multi-family residential real estate, a resilient asset class, helps to deliver stable income and protect investor capital. Rowland adds that the underlying investment pipeline, with strong risk and return profiles, is the growth driver in the coming quarters.

Investment takeaways

A compelling argument for Timbercreek Financial is its defensive portfolio and its focus on essential, resilient asset class. The uninterrupted monthly dividend payments since August 2016 add confidence to invest in the income powerhouse.