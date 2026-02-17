Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » A Perfect February TFSA Stock With a 9.7% Monthly Payout

A Perfect February TFSA Stock With a 9.7% Monthly Payout

A high-yield, non-bank lender paying monthly dividends is an income powerhouse for TFSA investors in February.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) is a high‑yield monthly payer (~9.7% at ~$7.08), making it an attractive TFSA income anchor for tax‑free, predictable monthly cash flow.
  • As a $590M mortgage investment corporation focused on income‑producing, multi‑residential assets with a conservative lending profile (WALTV ≈67.9%) and uninterrupted monthly dividends since Aug 2016, it’s positioned to benefit from a low‑rate environment while prioritizing capital protection.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Timbercreek Financial] >

February 2026 could be a record-breaking month for the TSX, given the current upward trend, not to mention a fresh record closing high of 33,256.80 on the 10th. However, income-focused investors, notably Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) users, still need an additional financial cushion if the market corrects amid increased volatility.

Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) is a perfect TFSA stock this month. This high-yield financial stock can serve as an income anchor in a tax-sheltered account. At $7.08 per share, the dividend offer is a mouth-watering 9.7%. Moreover, the payout frequency is monthly rather than the typical quarterly. The passive income can form part of your monthly budget.

Low-rate environment

The Bank of Canada’s recent decision to hold the policy interest rate at 2.25% indefinitely, or at least throughout 2026, is a significant tailwind for the mortgage finance industry. Timbercreek Financial, a specialized but conservative lender in the commercial real estate space, should likewise benefit from the low-rate environment.

This $590 million mortgage investment corporation (MIC) offers shorter-duration structured financing solutions, lending exclusively against income-producing commercial real estate. Stable, lower rates stimulate loan demand, while commercial borrowers would be better able to service their debts.

Furthermore, Timbercreek’s weighted-average loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 67.9% provides a safety net in the event of borrower default. For risk-averse income-seekers, the conservative lending policy and built-in equity cushion ensures support for and the sustainability of dividends.

During a conference call in late October 2025, Timbercreek’s Chief Executive Blair Tamblyn, said that a reduced interest rate environment has set the foundation for a new real estate cycle. Meanwhile, on February 11, 2026, the Bank of Canada’s governing council said it was difficult to predict the timing and direction of the next change in the benchmark rate.

Stable asset class and capital protection

Timbercreek stock climbed steadily to the $7 level to start the year, notwithstanding the earnings miss in Q3 2025. There was also a large unexpected repayment that reduced the overall portfolio. Nonetheless, Tamblyn expects to present improved fourth-quarter and full-year results on February 26, 2026.

He also expressed confidence in Timbercreek’s continued ability to deliver stable monthly income through a conservative strategy grounded in income-producing assets. Multi-residential real estate assets comprise about 57% of the portfolio, 82% of total investments are in cash-flowing properties, and first mortgages represent 94%.

According to Scott Rowland, Chief Investment Officer of Timbercreek, the weighted interest rate (WIR) has declined in the last three quarters due to the BOC’s rate-cutting cycle. However, he expects WIR to return to the historical average of approximately 8%.

Timbercreek is aware that economic uncertainty poses challenges for the business. The focus on multi-family residential real estate, a resilient asset class, helps to deliver stable income and protect investor capital. Rowland adds that the underlying investment pipeline, with strong risk and return profiles, is the growth driver in the coming quarters.

Investment takeaways

A compelling argument for Timbercreek Financial is its defensive portfolio and its focus on essential, resilient asset class. The uninterrupted monthly dividend payments since August 2016 add confidence to invest in the income powerhouse.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Retirement

The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

These top Canadian dividend stocks offer stability, income, and long-term growth, making them ideal buy-and-hold picks for any TFSA.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 44% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

A short-seller attack knocked this non-prime lender off its highs. But the business keeps growing, the dividend keeps rising, and…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: These Canadian Companies Are Raising Payouts Again

| Andrew Walker

These companies have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Buying This ETF Like There’s No Tomorrow and Never Selling

| Andrew Button

I'm bullish on Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETF (TSX:VEE) this year.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP at Age 45

| Adam Othman

Grow your retirement funds by investing in the best Canadian retirement accounts while keeping assets like Manulife Financial in your…

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield strategy can turn a $14,000 TFSA into a cash-gushing machine.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

Invest $30,000 in 3 TSX Stocks and Create $1,262 in Dividend Income

| Robin Brown

If you have $30,000 to invest, there are many options in Canada for dividends. This low-risk stock combo would earn…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

This 5.6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian REIT offers a 5.6% yield and consistent monthly payouts, making it an appealing choice for income-focused investors.

Read more »