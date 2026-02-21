Motley Fool Premium
This TSX Dividend Stock Could Surprise in 2026

Brookfield’s fee engine is quietly accelerating, and that 15% dividend hike could be the clue that 2026 surprises are coming.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points
  • Brookfield earns recurring fees managing alternative assets, so cash flow can stay steady in choppy markets.
  • Results showed strong growth in fee-related earnings and fee-bearing capital, supported by record fundraising.
  • The upside depends on fundraising and deal activity staying healthy, while a risk-off freeze could hurt sentiment and exits.

If you think a TSX dividend stock could surprise in 2026, there are three things that the market tends to underprice in a messy tape. That includes cash that shows up even when sentiment doesn’t, a clear catalyst that can unlock growth, and a dividend that can rise without heroic assumptions. The best surprises usually come from businesses that keep compounding quietly, then get noticed again when results force everyone to update their expectations.

stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

BAM

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is an alternative-asset manager, which means it runs big pools of capital across areas like infrastructure, real estate, private equity, and credit, and it earns fees for managing that money. Investors keep hunting for durable cash flows, and institutions still need alternatives when public markets feel choppy. The business can look boring on the surface, but the engine stays powerful when fundraising stays strong and fee-bearing capital keeps growing.

Over the last year, Brookfield kept leaning into the themes that sit at the centre of today’s investing conversation, especially the buildout behind artificial intelligence (AI). It has talked about large-scale AI infrastructure opportunities, and it has backed that talk with moves in real assets, including an agreement to buy Peakstone Realty Trust to strengthen its industrial real estate platform.

The other big news item was simple, but meaningful for investors, as it just put leadership on a clear path. Brookfield appointed Connor Teskey as CEO and paired that announcement with record 2025 results, which signal continuity instead of a strategy shake-up. In a market that punishes uncertainty, boring continuity can be a catalyst all by itself.

Into earnings

In the fourth quarter, Brookfield reported fee-related earnings of $867 million, up 28% year over year, and distributable earnings of $767 million, up 18%. For the full year 2025, it reported $3 billion in fee-related earnings, or $1.84 per share, and it pushed fee-bearing capital up 12% to $603 billion. That is the kind of steady growth that can look suddenly obvious when investors rotate back toward quality compounders.

Brookfield also made the dividend message loud and clear. It announced a 15% dividend increase, which tells you management feels good about cash generation and the runway for fee growth. When an asset manager raises the dividend in a cautious market, it usually wants investors to focus on the stability of recurring fees, not the lumpiness of performance fees. Right now, that dividend could bring in ample income even with $7,000.

For 2026, the bull case rests on two levers: fundraising and deployment. Brookfield highlighted record fundraising of $112 billion in 2025, including $35 billion in the fourth quarter, which feeds future fee-bearing capital as it gets put to work. The risk is that private-market sentiment can cool quickly if deal activity slows, exit markets freeze, or asset valuations get marked down, which can pressure growth and make performance fees less reliable. That said, the base fee stream and the scale advantage help it stay resilient when smaller rivals start to wobble.

Bottom line

So, why could this dividend stock surprise in 2026? If AI-linked infrastructure and private-credit demand keep capital flowing in, and if fee-bearing capital keeps climbing the way 2025 suggested it can. It might not surprise if markets swing hard risk-off, exits dry up, or private valuations come under pressure, because that can hit sentiment fast even when the fee engine stays intact. If you want a dividend name that can still grow while everyone else argues about headlines, Brookfield is the kind of “quiet compounder” that can end up looking like the obvious winner after the fact.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

