Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Is The U.S.-Canada Tariff War a Blessing in Disguise?

Is The U.S.-Canada Tariff War a Blessing in Disguise?

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) has not been harmed by the U.S.-Canada tariff war.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The U.S.-Canada tariff war has been bad for the Canadian economy, with unemployment up and GDP growth down.
  • Despite this fact, the Canadian stock markets rallied last year.
  • Oil infrastructure and storage companies could thrive despite--even because of--the tariff war.

Canada and the United States have been embroiled in a tariff war for the better part of a year. Starting when Donald Trump took office as U.S. President in January 2025, the U.S. imposed a series of tariffs on Canada, each more punishing than the last. Canada for its part responded by raising tariffs on the U.S. and negotiating trade deals with China.

Most Canadians see the U.S.-Canada tariff war as a major negative. Opinions of the United States plummeted after Trump raised tariffs on Canada, and individual Canadians boycotted American goods, a move that served as an unofficial counter-measure in the trade war. The economy has performed worse than normal since the “war” began.

At the same time, there is a silver lining to the U.S.-Canada tariff war. Although the war’s immediate economic impact has been negative, it forced Canada to reconsider its trade relationships and lower tariffs on countries like China. Thanks to the lowering of tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), 49,000 of these vehicles are slated to enter Canada, so far all of them from BYD. In this article I explore this and other silver linings in the Canada/U.S. trade war.

Lower auto tariffs

Probably the biggest positive to come out of the U.S.-Canada trade war has been the lowering of tariffs on Chinese EVs to a mere 6.1%. These vehicles, known for their high quality and low prices, were previously tariffed at a whopping 100%. Now they’re tariffed at a mere 6.1%, which makes them not that much more expensive than they are in China. Already, BYD has registered to import EVs to Canada, and 49,000 of its vehicles are slated to hit the Canadian market this year. Low-priced, environmentally friendly vehicles await.

New supply chains

Another positive of the U.S.-Canada tariff war is new supply chains. When Donald Trump tariffed Canadian energy at 10%, policymakers immediately recognized that the country needed to find new buyers. That was shortly followed by an increase in oil shipments to China through the Trans Mountain pipeline, along with plans to build out new pipelines serving the Asian markets. Funnily enough, U.S. companies such as Kinder Morgan have been among the leading players in these projects.

Banks largely unaffected

Purely from an investing point of view, Canadian banks have also done relatively well amid the U.S.-Canada tariff war. In this case, the tariff war has not affected prosperity in any direct or measurable way, but it has not prevented it. This speaks to the resilience of Canadian financial institutions.

Take Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), for example. As Canada’s largest bank, it performed extremely well in 2025, despite U.S. tariffs on Canada increasing many times over the course of the year. In its most recent quarter, RY’s revenue increased 15%, earnings per share (EPS) increased 25%, and common equity 7.9%. Its net income margin was 32.7% and return on equity (ROE) was 16%. Both of these profitability measures increase on a year-over-year basis; for example, ROE increased 14% compared to the year-ago period. So, Royal Bank of Canada clearly thrived amid the U.S.-Canada tariff war. That speaks to a resilient company that should be able to survive the worst the economy has to throw at in the year ahead.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kinder Morgan. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man in fedora smiles into camera
Dividend Stocks

A 4 Percent Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its strong quarterly performance, solid balance sheet, improving payout ratio, and favourable long-term growth outlook, Sienna would be an…

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

The Railway and Telecom Stocks Everyone’s Writing Off — Too Soon?

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of opportunities, including these railway and telecom stocks that investors have forgotten about.

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Stock Could Pay You While You Wait

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tariff-driven volatility can make dips feel brutal, and a monthly payer like Slate Grocery REIT can keep cash flowing while…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

2 Bruised Dividend Titans Worth Buying on the Cheap

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) and CP Rail (TSX:CP) stand out as great value bets with nice dividends.

Read more »

Soundhound AI is a leader in voice recognition software
Dividend Stocks

What’s Happening With BCE’s Dividend?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 50% from all-time highs, BCE stock offers you a dividend yield of 5% despite a massive dividend cut in…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

Are You Actually Invested – or Just Gambling?

| Kay Ng

Invest with an investment thesis, diversification, and long-term horizon. Gambling is based on short-term bets and luck with the odds…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Hold Through 2026 and Beyond

| Robin Brown

Worried about how AI could disrupt your investment portfolio? Hold these three high quality blue-chip stocks for growth and income.

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy and Never Sell in an RRSP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RRSP season rewards boring consistency, and pairing a bank with a renewable cash-flow payer can spread your risk while you…

Read more »