Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The Railway and Telecom Stocks Everyone’s Writing Off — Too Soon?

The Railway and Telecom Stocks Everyone’s Writing Off — Too Soon?

The market is full of opportunities, including these railway and telecom stocks that investors have forgotten about.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • High interest rates and inflation have created volatility but also present rare opportunities for long-term investors, especially in niche segments like railway and telecom stocks.
  • Canadian National Railway (CN) is a solid investment choice with high barriers to entry, strong pricing power, and a stable dividend yield, despite recent investor shift towards high-growth sectors.
  • BCE offers potential for long-term investors due to its improved financial footing and sustainable dividend yield, following difficult cost-cutting measures and a dividend reduction.

The prolonged impact of high interest rates and inflation impacts all companies in different ways. Not only does it lead to volatility, but it also offers a rare opportunity for long-term investors. This is especially true for some niche segments of the market, such as railway and telecom stocks.

That opportunity allows prospective investors to purchase otherwise stellar investments at highly discounted prices.

For investors willing to look past short-term volatility, these railway and telecom stocks offer long-term value that the market is currently overlooking.

Here’s a look at the railway and telecom stocks that offer that opportunity right now.

Canadian National Railway: The undervalued railway stock

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is the railway stock for investors to consider right now. CN is one of the largest railways on the continent, connecting warehouses, factories, and ports on three coastlines to major metro markets. This makes the railway one of the most defensive options on the market, and for good reason.

CN hauls nearly $250 billion worth of goods across its network each year. Those goods can be anything from automotive parts, chemicals and crude oil to precious metals, raw materials, and wheat. CN’s loads are highly diversified and extremely necessary to the overall continental economy.

That defensive moat is solid. To even consider a competitor emerging to counter CN’s massive network would take decades of construction and tens of billions of dollars.

Despite that appeal, investors have shifted away from the railway stock to higher-growth sectors.

This sets prospective investors up well to capitalize on what CN can offer. Apart from those high barriers to entry, CN offers strong pricing power and long-term contract stability.

Additionally, the railway stock offers a compelling quarterly dividend that offers strong dividend growth supported by disciplined capital allocation and cash flow. As of the time of writing, CN offers a yield of 2.50%. The company has also amassed three decades of consecutive annual increases to that dividend. Over the trailing 12 months, the stock had traded flat, hence the current opportunity.

Sometimes a boring investment is what long-term investors need.

BCE: The telecom stock investors have written off

The other area for investors to look closely at right now is telecom stocks. BCE (TSX:BCE) has faced a different form of negativity. Following a series of cost-cutting measures that culminated in BCE slashing its dividend, investors have fled the stock in recent years.

Those cost-cutting measures were in response to higher interest rates that put pressure on the telecom’s balance sheet. Those cost-cutting efforts included divesting non-core assets and focusing on its core operations.

Unfortunately, as the stock price plummeted, BCE’s yield soared, hitting 12% at one point. That led to the painful, yet necessary, dividend cut. As of the time of writing, the dividend offers a more sustainable 5% yield.

This lower payout ratio lets BCE manage its debt more effectively while continuing to invest in its network. In short, BCE is no longer priced for perfection, and long-term investors may be overlooking the company’s improved financial footing and potential.

Why these railway and telecom stocks still matter

Both CN and BCE operate in sectors that form the backbone of the Canadian economy. Railways and telecoms are essential infrastructure, and both companies generate recurring cash flow from services that people and businesses rely on every day.

More importantly, both stocks stand to benefit as interest rates continue to ease. Together, they offer a blend of stability, income, and long-term compounding that many investors underestimate.

Short-term sentiment may be negative, but the long-term case for both companies remains intact. CN and BCE are being written off for reasons that do not reflect their long-term value. For long-term investors, dismissing these stocks now may be premature.

In my opinion, a small position in one or both of these stocks would be a great addition to any larger, well-diversified portfolio.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Stock Could Pay You While You Wait

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tariff-driven volatility can make dips feel brutal, and a monthly payer like Slate Grocery REIT can keep cash flowing while…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

2 Bruised Dividend Titans Worth Buying on the Cheap

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) and CP Rail (TSX:CP) stand out as great value bets with nice dividends.

Read more »

Soundhound AI is a leader in voice recognition software
Dividend Stocks

What’s Happening With BCE’s Dividend?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 50% from all-time highs, BCE stock offers you a dividend yield of 5% despite a massive dividend cut in…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

Are You Actually Invested – or Just Gambling?

| Kay Ng

Invest with an investment thesis, diversification, and long-term horizon. Gambling is based on short-term bets and luck with the odds…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Hold Through 2026 and Beyond

| Robin Brown

Worried about how AI could disrupt your investment portfolio? Hold these three high quality blue-chip stocks for growth and income.

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy and Never Sell in an RRSP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RRSP season rewards boring consistency, and pairing a bank with a renewable cash-flow payer can spread your risk while you…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investing in these top Canadian stocks can provide growth and income-earning potential for any portfolio.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Exactly How $15,000 in a TFSA Could Grow Into $45,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $15,000 TFSA could triple in value through systematic utilization and a longer investment timeframe.

Read more »