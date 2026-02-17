The TSX Stock I’d Trust for the Next 10 Years

If you’re going to trust one stock for the next 10 years, pick the one you won’t feel tempted to trade on a random Tuesday. A decade-long hold wins when the business keeps compounding through boring months, ugly headlines, and the occasional stomach-dropping sell-off. The goal is not perfection. It’s durability. You want recurring revenue, a culture that protects capital, and a model that improves as it scales. Find that mix and time does the heavy lifting.

Consider TOI

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) offers that kind of quiet compounding from an unexpected place. The TSX stock acquires, manages, and builds vertical market software businesses, mainly in Europe. It owns niche software that runs essential tasks for specific industries, like billing, compliance, scheduling, and other back-office work. Customers stick around because switching systems costs money and creates risk. That stickiness can translate into steady cash flow, which it aims to reinvest into more acquisitions and internal improvements.

Over the last year, Topicus stuck to its playbook. Lots of small, sensible deals and very little drama. In its third-quarter 2025 update, the TSX stock said it completed acquisitions for aggregate cash consideration of €11.4 million, with deferred payments valued at €7.8 million for total consideration of €19.2 million. It’s not trying to swing for one giant bet, but trying to stack many good, boring decisions until the math becomes irresistible.

The louder storyline has been Asseco Poland. Topicus built a position through its subsidiary and, in October 2025, it completed an agreement to acquire 14.8% of Asseco’s treasury shares after receiving required approvals. That move shows Topicus can deploy capital beyond tiny tuck-ins. It also adds complexity, and complexity can spook investors who just want a clean, repeatable compounding machine. Still, the TSX stock hints at a longer runway in a larger European software ecosystem.

Into earnings

Now for the earnings. In the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, revenue increased 24% to €387.9 million, and it reported 3% organic growth. Cash flows from operations rose 53% to €48.4 million. Free cash flow available to shareholders more than doubled to €22.3 million. Those cash metrics matter for a serial acquirer, as cash funds the next deal without relying on the market’s mood.

The headline profit line showed a net loss of €120.9 million, or €0.94 per diluted share, compared with net income of €38 million a year earlier. Management tied that loss mainly to a €221.7 million expense linked to how it recorded its Q1 2025 Asseco investment under the equity method, which it said offsets gains recorded earlier in 2025. The TSX stock also recorded €60.7 million of income from mark-to-market adjustments on derivatives tied to its binding agreement to acquire more of Asseco. So while the cash engine improved, accounting around Asseco made the earnings line look ugly.

Looking to 2026, the path stays simple. The TSX stock needs to keep buying the right businesses at the right price, then keep reinvesting cash into more deals. Vertical market software can hold up well in slowdowns because customers still need systems that keep the lights on. The main risk is distraction or overreach around bigger investments, because investors buy this name for repeatability. If management stays disciplined, compounding can keep working even without a booming economy.

Bottom line

Valuation is the trade-off for that trust. Recent market data puts it around a $7.2 billion market cap, and it trades at a very high 171.8 times earnings, which reflects both a premium for quality and distorted earnings from one-off items. That means you should not buy it expecting a quick pop. You buy it because you believe the acquisition culture can keep turning steady cash into long-term growth. So, the TSX stock could be a buy for patient investors who can ignore quarterly noise, and it could be a bad buy for anyone who needs fast results or hates drawdowns.