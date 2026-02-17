Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » This 5.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This 5.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This Canadian stock offers an attractive yield of over 5.5%, and has a proven track record of steady payouts year after year.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
monthly calendar with clock

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadians seeking passive income can consider monthly dividend payers offering high and sustainable yields.
  • Whitecap Resources offers a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, currently yielding over 5.5%.
  • With a targeted payout ratio of 20%–25%, low debt, and plans for modest annual dividend growth, Whitecap appears well-positioned to maintain and gradually increase its monthly payouts.

Investing in dividend stocks can help build a steady stream of passive income. Among dividend payers, a select group offers high yields and distributes cash every single month. For income-focused investors, these Canadian stocks can resemble a regular paycheque, delivering predictable cash flow to fund living expenses or reinvest for compounding growth.

That said, yield alone should never be the primary investment objective. Dividends are not contractual obligations and are never guaranteed. The payouts are capital allocation decisions made by management. An unusually high yield may reflect underlying operational challenges, deteriorating fundamentals, or an unsustainable payout ratio. In some cases, a yield spike is simply the result of a falling share price, which could be a warning sign.

For this reason, investors should focus on reliable dividend payers backed by solid fundamentals and a proven history of consistent dividend distribution. Further, their ability to steadily grow their earnings and cash flow in all market conditions enables them to sustain their payouts.

With that in mind, here is a TSX stock that pays a monthly dividend. It also offers an attractive yield of over 5.5% and has a proven track record of steady payouts. Its uninterrupted dividend payments make it my top pick for generating passive income every month.

A reliable monthly dividend stock

Among the top dividend stocks that pay cash every month, Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a compelling option to consider now. The oil and gas company has a strong history of returning capital to shareholders and offers a sustainable yield, making it a reliable choice for income-focused investors.

Whitecap currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share. At a recent share price of $13.16, that translates into a yield of more than 5.5%. Further, WCP’s payout appears sustainable. Between January 2013 and December 2025, the company distributed approximately $3 billion in dividends, reflecting its cash-generating ability and management’s long-term commitment to shareholder returns across multiple commodity cycles.

WCP’s operational performance has been strong, and support is payouts. In the third quarter, Whitecap delivered average production of 374,623 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), surpassing management’s guidance.  The outperformance reflects efficient execution, accelerated production additions, and sustained gains in operating efficiency.

The company has also moved quickly to extract value from its acquisition of Veren, completed in May 2025. Within a short timeframe, Whitecap captured meaningful operational synergies. Third-quarter operating costs improved by 8% compared to the prior quarter, benefiting from streamlined workflows, optimized production practices, and improved infrastructure utilization. Capital efficiencies have followed, supported by procurement savings and rig line optimization.

Overall, strong production growth, cost discipline, and early synergy realization position Whitecap to generate robust funds flow, supporting its monthly dividend payouts.

Whitecap to maintain dividend payments

Whitecap targets a base dividend payout ratio of 20% to 25%, leaving ample funds for everyday operations, reinvestment in the business, and withstanding swings in oil and gas prices. Management has also indicated plans to grow the base dividend by about 1% to 3% per year, signalling confidence in the company’s underlying cash-generating ability.

Its diversified asset base and ongoing efficiency initiatives augur well for growth. Moreover, the company’s disciplined approach to capital allocation, relatively low debt levels, and significant inventory of high-quality drilling locations provide a solid foundation for sustainable production and fund flow, which will drive its future payouts.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Exactly How $15,000 in a TFSA Could Grow Into $45,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $15,000 TFSA could triple in value through systematic utilization and a longer investment timeframe.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Top TSX Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $2,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $2,000 capital pool can buy shares of top Canadian stocks and build a diversified portfolio with volatility protection.

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Dividend Stocks Canadians Can Buy for 2026

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and another attractive dividend stock worth buying this year.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Retirement

The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

These top Canadian dividend stocks offer stability, income, and long-term growth, making them ideal buy-and-hold picks for any TFSA.

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect February TFSA Stock With a 9.7% Monthly Payout

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield, non-bank lender paying monthly dividends is an income powerhouse for TFSA investors in February.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 44% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

A short-seller attack knocked this non-prime lender off its highs. But the business keeps growing, the dividend keeps rising, and…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: These Canadian Companies Are Raising Payouts Again

| Andrew Walker

These companies have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Buying This ETF Like There’s No Tomorrow and Never Selling

| Andrew Button

I'm bullish on Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETF (TSX:VEE) this year.

Read more »