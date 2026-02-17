This 5.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This Canadian stock offers an attractive yield of over 5.5%, and has a proven track record of steady payouts year after year.

Investing in dividend stocks can help build a steady stream of passive income. Among dividend payers, a select group offers high yields and distributes cash every single month. For income-focused investors, these Canadian stocks can resemble a regular paycheque, delivering predictable cash flow to fund living expenses or reinvest for compounding growth.

That said, yield alone should never be the primary investment objective. Dividends are not contractual obligations and are never guaranteed. The payouts are capital allocation decisions made by management. An unusually high yield may reflect underlying operational challenges, deteriorating fundamentals, or an unsustainable payout ratio. In some cases, a yield spike is simply the result of a falling share price, which could be a warning sign.

For this reason, investors should focus on reliable dividend payers backed by solid fundamentals and a proven history of consistent dividend distribution. Further, their ability to steadily grow their earnings and cash flow in all market conditions enables them to sustain their payouts.

With that in mind, here is a TSX stock that pays a monthly dividend. It also offers an attractive yield of over 5.5% and has a proven track record of steady payouts. Its uninterrupted dividend payments make it my top pick for generating passive income every month.

A reliable monthly dividend stock

Among the top dividend stocks that pay cash every month, Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a compelling option to consider now. The oil and gas company has a strong history of returning capital to shareholders and offers a sustainable yield, making it a reliable choice for income-focused investors.

Whitecap currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share. At a recent share price of $13.16, that translates into a yield of more than 5.5%. Further, WCP’s payout appears sustainable. Between January 2013 and December 2025, the company distributed approximately $3 billion in dividends, reflecting its cash-generating ability and management’s long-term commitment to shareholder returns across multiple commodity cycles.

WCP’s operational performance has been strong, and support is payouts. In the third quarter, Whitecap delivered average production of 374,623 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), surpassing management’s guidance. The outperformance reflects efficient execution, accelerated production additions, and sustained gains in operating efficiency.

The company has also moved quickly to extract value from its acquisition of Veren, completed in May 2025. Within a short timeframe, Whitecap captured meaningful operational synergies. Third-quarter operating costs improved by 8% compared to the prior quarter, benefiting from streamlined workflows, optimized production practices, and improved infrastructure utilization. Capital efficiencies have followed, supported by procurement savings and rig line optimization.

Overall, strong production growth, cost discipline, and early synergy realization position Whitecap to generate robust funds flow, supporting its monthly dividend payouts.

Whitecap to maintain dividend payments

Whitecap targets a base dividend payout ratio of 20% to 25%, leaving ample funds for everyday operations, reinvestment in the business, and withstanding swings in oil and gas prices. Management has also indicated plans to grow the base dividend by about 1% to 3% per year, signalling confidence in the company’s underlying cash-generating ability.

Its diversified asset base and ongoing efficiency initiatives augur well for growth. Moreover, the company’s disciplined approach to capital allocation, relatively low debt levels, and significant inventory of high-quality drilling locations provide a solid foundation for sustainable production and fund flow, which will drive its future payouts.