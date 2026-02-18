Motley Fool Premium
If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be it

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) stands out as a great stock to own if you were to just hold one name in a TFSA.

Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The “right” number of TFSA holdings varies, but most investors should avoid underdiversifying—using an index ETF plus a handful of best ideas can reduce single-stock risk without “di-worsification.”
  • Berkshire Hathaway offers built-in diversification and TFSA-friendly tax efficiency (no dividend/withholding tax), with Greg Abel expected to keep operations largely business as usual post-Buffett.

Concentrating on your very best investment ideas might seem like a good thing, especially if you know the ins and outs of the business you’re looking at. That said, skipping the “diversification” step comes with more than its share of risks, especially if you were wrong about a company, its growth trajectory, or your valuation isn’t quite in the right spot. Undoubtedly, perhaps one variable in your discounted cash flow (DCA) model was off, leading to a margin of safety that wasn’t as wide as you originally thought.

In any case, the right number of stocks in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio is going to differ for everybody. For some, the sweet spot is 20 names. For others, less than 10 will do. And for those who aren’t afraid to put in the extra homework, more than 40 holdings could still make sense.

Personally, I think an index exchange-traded fund could help you cover many of the bases you may be missing. And, beyond that, I think it’s good to have a handful of names that you believe in. While “di-worsification” can become a problem for a bloated portfolio, I think there’s less harm in overdiversification than underdiversification, at least for most retail investors who would rather have a backup plan than allocate too much in such a few firms.

Berkshire Hathaway: A single stock that provides ample diversification

If I could only buy and hold one stock, though, it’d have to be Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B). After Warren Buffett, the Oracle of Omaha, retired at the start of the year, the new CEO is Greg Abel, who just so happens to be from Alberta. While the man isn’t as legendary as Buffett, he is a hand-picked industry veteran who can get the job done well. With Berkshire, you’re already getting quite a bit of diversification, with insurance, railroads, retail, energy, and many other businesses that make for an interesting lower-tech alternative to the S&P 500 or TSX Index.

What’s most convenient about Berkshire is that it doesn’t pay a dividend, which makes it a great pick for a TFSA or a non-registered account (especially if you tend to reinvest dividends anyway). Indeed, it’s better to let Berkshire reinvest what it would have otherwise paid to shareholders.

Perhaps the best thing about owning shares of Berkshire as a Canadian is that the lack of a dividend means no 15% dividend withholding tax, which can especially hit hard in a TFSA if you’re holding a higher-yielding U.S. name.

Bottom line

In any case, it’s a jittery time for Berkshire Hathaway shareholders (shares are down around 8%), especially as Abel (did I mention he’s Canadian?) readies to write his first annual letter as the conglomerate’s top boss (it’s due at the end of the month).

While time will tell how Berkshire runs under its new top boss, I think that it’s mostly going to be business as usual. What’s most exciting is what kind of acquisitions and investments the firm will make first now that it’s Abel, rather than Buffett, who must give the final approval.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

