Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » This Dividend Stock Is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

This Dividend Stock Is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

This stock is known for its resilient dividend payouts and is set to beat the TSX again and again with its capital gains.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • There are a few stocks that have been paying a steady dividend and also beating the TSX with their capital gains year after year.
  • The energy producer has delivered strong capital appreciation, up over 35% in the past year, outperforming the S&P/TSX Composite Index. Moreover, it has grown at a CAGR of about 33% in the last five years.
  • Backed by high-quality assets, efficient operations, strategic acquisitions, and a solid balance sheet, this TSX stock is positioned to sustain dividend growth and generate attractive long-term total returns.

Dividend stocks are known for rewarding investors with regular cash payments. Regular cash distributions provide a predictable stream of returns that can support near-term financial needs, while reinvesting those dividends can significantly enhance long-term wealth through compounding.

Moreover, there are a few stocks that have been paying steady dividends and also beating the TSX with their capital gains year after year. These Canadian stocks have strong fundamentals, resilient earnings, solid balance sheets, and significant growth prospects that allow them to sustain and grow their dividend payouts and generate attractive long-term share price gains.

Against this background, investors could consider Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock. The oil and gas producer is known for its resilient dividend payouts and is set to beat the TSX again and again.

CNQ’s dividend history and capital gains

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the most reliable dividend payers. Unlike many of its peers, which either trimmed or suspended their payouts during commodity downturns and macro challenges, the energy giant has consistently maintained and increased its dividend.

Its strong dividend payments are supported by its long-life, low-decline energy assets and a diverse production mix across multiple crude oil types, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). This provides the flexibility to allocate capital to higher-return opportunities and helps generate strong cash flow across all market conditions.

Canadian Natural Resources currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.588 per share, yielding approximately 4.2%. Moreover, Canadian Natural has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years.  Over that period, the dividend has a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%, reflecting both disciplined capital allocation and expanding cash flow. In the current fiscal year, CNQ has returned roughly $4.9 billion to shareholders in dividends and $1.3 billion in share repurchases.

Beyond income, investors have also benefited from substantial capital appreciation. Over the past year, Canadian Natural’s shares have advanced more than 35%, outperforming the S&P/TSX Composite Index, which gained 29% during the same period. The longer-term performance is even more compelling. Over the last five years, Canadian Natural stock has grown at a CAGR of about 33%, resulting in total capital gains of about 317%.

Canadian Natural to deliver solid total return

CNQ is well-positioned to continue growing dividends at a solid pace and delivering a solid total return. Its high-quality assets position it well to generate solid cash flow, supporting its payouts and share price. While the majority of its operations are anchored in Canada, Canadian Natural also benefits from international exposure.

The company’s focus on driving operating efficiency will help maintain profitability and support its dividend payments. Moreover, its strategic acquisitions augur well for future growth. CNQ is also likely to benefit from a vast undeveloped land inventory that offers repeatable drilling opportunities, positioning the company to continue creating value for its shareholders.

The Canadian energy company will also benefit from its portfolio of low-risk, conventional projects that are quick to execute and require minimal capital. These projects can generate solid returns when market conditions are favourable. Further, CNQ’s solid balance sheet provides ample support to capitalize on growth opportunities.

Overall, it has a solid earnings base to sustain dividend growth in the coming years and is set to beat the TSX.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Off 43% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Buy and hold this Canadian dividend stock forever to generate substantial long-term wealth growth through your self-directed investment portfolio.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Stock Down Big: Here’s Why I’m Watching it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland’s dividend reset hurt, but improving cash flow could make this beaten-up renewable a surprise comeback story.

Read more »

sleeping man relaxes with clay mask and cucumbers on eyes
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two monthly-paying dividend stocks with high yields could boost your passive income.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Top TSX Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Growth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can buy top Canadian stocks now and anchor their portfolios on them for capital protection and long-term wealth creation.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Better Insurance Stock: Manulife vs. Sun Life?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian insurance stocks such as Manulife and Sun Life continue to grow at a steady pace while offering shareholders a…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

The Top 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Tell Anyone to Buy

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

I'm recommending stocks like Enbridge, which has a reliable dividend, a defensive business, and a strong outlook.

Read more »

Man in fedora smiles into camera
Dividend Stocks

A 4 Percent Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its strong quarterly performance, solid balance sheet, improving payout ratio, and favourable long-term growth outlook, Sienna would be an…

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

Is The U.S.-Canada Tariff War a Blessing in Disguise?

| Andrew Button

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) has not been harmed by the U.S.-Canada tariff war.

Read more »