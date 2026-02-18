Motley Fool Premium
Use a TFSA to Make $500 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

Generate substantial passive income without incurring taxes by making the most of your TFSA contribution room with investments like this top TSX fund.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Key Points

  • Use a TFSA to generate tax‑free passive income by holding income‑focused ETFs or closed‑end funds that pay regular distributions.
  • For example, Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX:EIT.UN) pays about $0.10/month per unit (~7.26% yield); at $16.96/unit you’d need roughly 5,000 units ($84,800) to earn ~$500/month — but the fund uses leverage, which raises both income potential and risk, so diversify.
The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has been around long enough for financially savvy Canadians to realize that it is one of the best Canadian retirement accounts and far more than a tax-free savings account, as its name might suggest. Sure, the name is literally a tax-free savings account, but I think it’s better described as a powerful investment vehicle for the Canadian stock market investor.

Any returns from investments held in a TFSA do not incur taxes. Provided you follow the rules and use only eligible investments without exceeding your annual contribution room, your TFSA can turn into a powerful tool for long-term wealth growth. You can use it in various ways, from creating a self-directed pension for your golden years to a passive income stream.

Everything you earn in a TFSA is yours, without worrying about capital gains or dividend tax. Today, I will discuss how you can use the TFSA to hypothetically generate $500 per month in tax-free income without lifting a finger by using an Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF).

Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX:EIT.UN) is a closed-end income-focused fund trading on the TSX that offers investors returns in cash as one of its primary goals. The $2.69 billion market-cap fund operates like a stock. It pays investors monthly distributions based on the number of units (or shares) they own. EIT.UN does this by holding a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying stocks split between dividend-paying companies in Canada and the US. The advantage of the fund is the income it can offer.

Unlike typical ETFs, Canoe EIT Income Fund is a higher-risk investment to consider. The fund uses leverage to offer potentially greater returns than the investments made by its shareholders. The fund’s management is allowed to borrow up to 20% of the portfolio’s value, meaning that it can operate with as much as 1.2 times the actual capital invested into the fund.

The leverage can be an excellent way to maximize the impact of positive returns. It will technically deliver greater returns than what its underlying holdings would typically offer. However, the leverage can also amplify the losses during market downturns. Higher-yielding returns always come with the caveat of potentially greater-than-usual losses.

With an ETF, however, the diversification tends to offset the losses from one asset held in the portfolio through better performance by others.

Tax-free monthly income

As of this writing, EIT.UN trades for $16.96 per unit and pays investors $0.10 per unit each month, translating to a 7.3% annualized dividend yield. Suppose you want to generate $500 in tax-free passive income each month. In that case, the table below illustrates how much you might need to invest in the fund to generate this amount each month.

TickerRecent PriceMonthly Dividend Per UnitNumber of UnitsTotal Monthly DividendInvestment Required
EIT.UN$16.96$0.105000$500$84,800

Foolish takeaway

The example above is only to show how a high-yielding income-generating asset can return up to $500 per month in dividend income. I would highly discourage allocating too much capital to one or two assets. With an ETF, you get one-ticket exposure to a group of stocks, diversifying your income. However, I would advise creating a well-balanced portfolio with lower-risk investments to even out the odds.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

