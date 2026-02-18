Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution

Your $7,000 TFSA contribution in 2026 must be built for resilience, income, and long-term capital appreciation.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit for 2026 is $7,000, remaining unchanged for the third consecutive year. While some investors rush to use their new room on January 1st, others prefer to assess the investment landscape first.

Much of the caution at the start of this year stems from rising geopolitical tensions and continuing trade uncertainties. Given these conditions, where should you invest your TFSA contribution to better navigate potential volatility?

A balanced strategy of income-generating dividend payers and growth-oriented assets can help cushion market swings and capture long-term capital appreciation. More importantly, you effectively hedge against market headwinds. Three specific options on the TSX best fit the income-plus-growth approach.

Income

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is a logical choice for TFSA investors looking for defensive stability. This $12.5 billion diversified global energy infrastructure company is the TSX’s first dividend king. On January 13, 2026, this top-tier utility stock announced a 1% dividend hike, extending its dividend growth streak to 54 years.

Management said the highly contracted and regulated earnings base is the foundation for continued dividend growth. The payouts grow in line with sustainable earnings growth, which is driven by CU’s regulated and long-term contracted investments.

If you invest today, the share price is $45.91, while the dividend yield is 4%. Dividend longevity and sustainability are hallmarks of a dependable passive income provider. CU is a resilient anchor in your TFSA.

Growth

Many of the 30 top Canadian stocks last year (the “TSX30 winners”) have lost steam in 2026 as uncertainties take their toll. However, seventh-ranked 5N Plus (TSX:VNP) stands out, outperforming all the high-ranking stocks above it with a year-to-date gain of nearly 56.4% by mid-February.

At $27.72 per share, the three-year return is plus-872.6%. Had you invested $6,500 (TFSA limit in 2023) in VNP three years ago, your investment would be worth $63,221.05 today. The $2.5 billion company serves clients in various critical sectors, providing specialty semiconductors and performance materials. These products are essential for the renewable energy, space, and pharmaceutical industries.

On January 30, 2026, 5N Plus announced that it had been awarded a US$18.1 million grant by the U.S. Government to expand capabilities and increase capacity for recycling and refining germanium at its facility in St. George, Utah.

Its President and CEO, Gervais Jacques, said the award will position 5N Plus to meet the rapidly growing demand for germanium-based technological applications in the United States.

Broad-based monthly income

Adding the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX: VDY) into the mix is a smart move. This exchange-traded fund tracks the performance of the Canadian equity index. Since the 56 stock holdings consist of dividend payers in nearly all primary sectors, except real estate, VDY delivers a broad-based monthly income.

At $65.76 per share, VDY offers a 3.2% distribution yield and a monthly payout frequency. In addition to instant diversification and exposure to blue-chip stocks, you can take advantage of the power of monthly compounding to accelerate TFSA growth.

Points to consider

A TFSA portfolio in 2026 must be built for resilience, income, and significant long-term capital appreciation. The trio of CU, VNP, and VDY can endure current uncertainties and future market headwinds.