Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Billionaires Are Selling Amazon Stock and Betting on This TSX Stock

Billionaires Are Selling Amazon Stock and Betting on This TSX Stock

Rapidly becoming an investor favourite, Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) might be the next best pick to consider for your self-directed investment portfolio.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Don’t blindly copy billionaires — follow the philosophy behind their picks and consider high‑quality, diversified Canadian names like Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN), which offers exposure to infrastructure, renewables, and asset-management subsidiaries and is notable for conservative debt structuring.
  • Treat Brookfield as a core/pillar for downside protection and long‑term growth, but don’t go all‑in—allocate a meaningful portion to BN while maintaining a diversified portfolio.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Brookfield Corp.] >

Simply following the money when investing in the market isn’t always the smartest idea. Many individual investors align with investments that seasoned billionaires make, thinking that they might become as successful as they are. However, you should know that even the most experienced billionaire investors make massive mistakes.

Personally, I would consider following the philosophy behind the picks that the big sharks might make when betting on the market. Though I would not try to align my investment portfolio with theirs unless the due diligence I do also matches up.

Following the smart money is where the game is at, and that does not necessarily mean going in blindly and investing whatever you can in companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

I am not a fan of following individual trader advice or trying to nibble at the leftover returns from success stories like Amazon stock, well after the best time to invest has passed. If I want to bet on the market, I would pick something safe but with plenty of potential, like Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN). Mind you, it does not have as big a name as the likes of Amazon, but it isn’t a stock to shrug aside as a Canadian investor.

man looks surprised at investment growth

Source: Getty Images

Drop Amazon and pick up Brookfield?

Brookfield is one of the most successful Canadian companies of all time. It might not be the biggest one in terms of market capitalization, but the $146.1 billion market-cap stock is right up there. The company controls a portfolio of partially owned subsidiaries and a network of funds that come together to become what might be considered the largest Canadian private entity.

A quick look at its portfolio will show you that Brookfield has a lot going for it. It has several subsidiaries like Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and more, that are at the epicentre of several major global developments across different industries. Through these, Brookfield has a hand in several global industries.

The most valuable aspect that Brookfield offers is how the company manages its debt. Rather, how well it manages the debt. It spreads out the debt across several funds and companies so that Brookfield has around $11 billion in corporate debt despite owning several hundred billion in assets. Attributing debt to its subsidiaries immunizes the company to weakness in specific business segments and improves overall strength and long-term growth potential.

Foolish takeaway

With all the positives going for it, it might seem tempting to have all of your money invested in Brookfield Corp. stock. As much as I like the growth prospects that Brookfield stock offers, there are plenty of growth opportunities available on the TSX. I would consider this high-quality stock a good pillar or foundation for a well-diversified portfolio. I can count on it to provide a significant degree of protection from the capital risk that comes with higher-growth investments. I would never invest everything I can into one stock, but I would consider allocating a good portion of my capital to buying shares of Brookfield Corp. stock and making room for its subsidiaries.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Use a TFSA to Make $800 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

To get $800 per month, tax-free, the key variable is the sustainable yield you can realistically earn.

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

Use a TFSA to Earn $475 a Month With No Tax

| Robin Brown

Want to earn as much as $475 per month of tax-free income. Here's a few TFSA investment strategies to help…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect February TFSA With a 7.5% Monthly Payout

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A steady monthly payout is the hook, but the real question with Slate Grocery REIT is whether cash flow can…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

This 4.1 Percent Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its contracted and rate-regulated business model, stable cash flow generation, and visible long-term growth prospects, TC Energy would be…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 50

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

At 50, the TFSA “average” is a useful gut check, but catching up usually comes from consistency more than clever…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 40

| Kay Ng

The striking detail is the big amount of unused TFSA contribution room for Canadians at age 40–44. Let's start by…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

The X% Monthly Income ETF That Canadians Should Know About

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This ETF promises big monthly TFSA income by mixing dividends, covered-call premiums, and a bit of leverage.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 20% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS can look attractive on a dip because the dividend gets bigger relative to the price, but the real test…

Read more »