Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 40

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 40

The striking detail is the big amount of unused TFSA contribution room for Canadians at age 40–44. Let’s start by aiming to maximize your TFSA, followed by investing selectively.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Canadians aged 40–44 hold an average TFSA balance of $20,670 but have $62,618 in unused contribution room, highlighting significant untapped tax-free compounding potential.
  • With markets unlikely to sustain 20% returns, consistent monthly contributions and disciplined investing — potentially in quality dividend growers — are key to maximizing long-term wealth at 40.

If you’re 40 and wondering whether your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is on track, the numbers may surprise you.

According to Statistics Canada data released in 2025 (based on the 2023 contribution year), Canadians aged 40 to 44 held an average TFSA balance of $20,670. Even more striking? The same group had an average unused contribution room of $62,618.

That’s not just spare room. That’s untapped tax-free compounding power.

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book

Source: Getty Images

The $20,670 question: Is that enough?

On the surface, $20,670 may not look alarming. But context changes everything.

If that average balance were invested entirely in the Canadian stock market — say through the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF as a proxy — it would have grown more than 33% at the time of writing, pushing the value to roughly $27,615.

That’s meaningful growth in a short period.

The Canadian market has delivered a compound annual return north of 20% over the past two years — well above its 10-year average of about 14.5%. But here’s the uncomfortable truth: markets don’t compound at 20% forever. Betting on continued outperformance is risky.

Which raises the real question:

If markets cool, will your contribution habits carry the load?

Why many 40-year-olds are behind

The average unused room of $62,618 tells a clear story. Many Canadians aren’t maximizing one of the most powerful wealth-building tools available.

The TFSA limit for this year is $7,000. That works out to about $583 per month — manageable if you automate contributions.

But falling behind gets expensive quickly.

If you contributed only half your limit over the past five years, catching up in one year would require roughly $1,937 per month. That’s a serious stretch for many households, especially with inflation squeezing cash flow.

The lesson? Consistency beats catch-up.

At 40, time is still on your side — but not as generously as it was at 30. The next 20 to 25 years are prime compounding years. Missing them is costly.

Investing beyond contributions

Maxing out your TFSA is step one. Step two is putting that capital to work intelligently.

One candidate for long-term investors is Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR), the global operator behind major quick-service restaurant chains like Burger King and Tim Hortons.

In its latest 2025 results, the company reported:

  • System-wide sales up 5.3% to US$46.8 billion
  • Comparable sales growth of 2.4%
  • Restaurant count rising 2.9% to 33,041 locations
  • Revenue up 12% to US$9.4 billion
  • Adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) climbing 10.5% to US$3.69

International operations were particularly strong, with comparable sales up 6.1% in the fourth quarter.

At roughly $94 per share, the stock trades about 8% below the analyst consensus target (suggesting a fairly valued stock) and offers a dividend yield around 3.7%. For long-term TFSA investors seeking global growth plus income, it’s a reasonable candidate — especially on market pullbacks. Of course, diversification matters. A TFSA shouldn’t hinge on one stock. But combining steady contributions with quality businesses can materially accelerate long-term tax-free growth.

Investor takeaway

The average Canadian TFSA at age 40 sits at $20,670 — but the more revealing number is the $62,618 in unused room. That gap represents missed compounding potential.

Markets may not always deliver 20% returns, but disciplined monthly contributions and thoughtful investing can still build substantial wealth. At 40, you still have time — just not time to waste.

The real comparison isn’t against the national average. It’s against where you could be in 20 years if you start maximizing today.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

Use a TFSA to Earn $475 a Month With No Tax

| Robin Brown

Want to earn as much as $475 per month of tax-free income. Here's a few TFSA investment strategies to help…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect February TFSA With a 7.5% Monthly Payout

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A steady monthly payout is the hook, but the real question with Slate Grocery REIT is whether cash flow can…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

This 4.1 Percent Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its contracted and rate-regulated business model, stable cash flow generation, and visible long-term growth prospects, TC Energy would be…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 50

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

At 50, the TFSA “average” is a useful gut check, but catching up usually comes from consistency more than clever…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

The X% Monthly Income ETF That Canadians Should Know About

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This ETF promises big monthly TFSA income by mixing dividends, covered-call premiums, and a bit of leverage.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 20% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS can look attractive on a dip because the dividend gets bigger relative to the price, but the real test…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $15,000

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks are well-positioned to reward shareholders through steady dividend payments in the long term.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 55

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Latest data shows that the average TFSA balance of Canadians at age 55 is barely $34,000 versus the $109,000 potential…

Read more »