Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » How Much Canadians Typically Have in a TFSA by Age 55

How Much Canadians Typically Have in a TFSA by Age 55

Consider CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and other great stocks for your TFSA fund.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Use a benchmark to gauge TFSA progress: the average TFSA balance for Canadians age 55–59 is about $33,200, with a ~$27,000–$30,000 range as a practical “around-average” target.
  • Don’t just contribute—invest for tax-free growth by shifting from cash/GICs into long-term, high-quality dividend growers (e.g., wide-moat names like CN Rail) to help catch up or pull ahead.

Typically, it’s best not to compare ourselves to others when it comes to financial milestones. That said, it is quite important to have a benchmark or a high watermark so that you can shoot for a realistic goal. Whether that goal entails being at the average compared to most other Canadians, in a higher percentile, or not falling behind by all too much.

Even if you are behind the average, though, you can treat it as motivation to make moves to make up for lost time. At the end of the day, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) savings growth is more of a multi-decade marathon than a sprint to the finish line. You’d be surprised how a change of behaviour can make over just five years or so.

Either way, the typical TFSA balance at age 55 seems to be in a fairly broad range. In my humble opinion, it makes more sense to look at the median, given that the top percent of earners tend to skew the figure higher. Either way, fellow Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath highlighted that the average balance for the TFSA of a Canadian between the ages of 55 and 59 is $33,200. For someone on the lower end, the figure is likely thousands less.

woman looks at iPhone

Source: Getty Images

Don’t shoot for average with your TFSA. Go for the gold medal!

While I don’t have the concrete “single figure” that you’re looking for, I would pin the $27,000 zone as a good ballpark to shoot for if you’re in your 50s and are looking to shoot for average. If you’re closer to 35 or 44 and you’re well above the mark, you should give yourself a nice pat on the back. However, if you’re in the $10,000 to $20,000 range, do not fret.

Why? It simply means moving a few levers can help you hit your TFSA goals sooner. Whether that means tightening the belt to maximize savings or prioritizing your TFSA over other accounts, there are ways to hit the targets far sooner than you’d think.

Either way, once you’ve got a $27,000-30,000 TFSA (or much higher if you’ve got the ambition), the key, in my opinion, is to invest the proceeds in high-quality stocks that can actually grow your TFSA tax-free! Indeed, so many Canadians may have the TFSA funds in Guaranteed Investment Certificates or savings accounts. That will limit your growth and hold your TFSA back from really flourishing. So, the big takeaway, I think, is to set your TFSA up for growth after you’ve contributed. That means owning stocks for the long term.

Think dividend-growth icons that have margins of safety

If you’re 55, you might be more than a decade away from retiring. As such, you may wish to invest with the next decade in mind. Solid stocks like CN Rail (TSX:CNR) might be at a decade-long discount. And while the stock is out of favour today, I do think the next decade isn’t going to be as rough a ride as the past 10 years. Either way, the rise of tech could actually make CN Rail and other rails more efficient as they scale with fewer bottlenecks.

All considered, I find a wide-moat firm like CN to be a perfect fit for a TFSA, especially if you’re in the last stretch of your career. Some 55-year-olds might want more or less growth, but personally, I think Steady Eddie dividend growers are your best friend. Do contribute to your TFSA and do think about solid investments to put the proceeds in! And the next thing you know, you’ll be well ahead of the crowd of TFSA savers for your age.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $15,000

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks are well-positioned to reward shareholders through steady dividend payments in the long term.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 55

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Latest data shows that the average TFSA balance of Canadians at age 55 is barely $34,000 versus the $109,000 potential…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Investing

This Aggressive Savings Strategy Can Help Make Up for Lost Time

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Aggressive dollar-cost averaging into an S&P 500 index ETF in a TFSA could help investors make up for lost time.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, February 19

| Jitendra Parashar

Strong earnings, firm commodities, and supportive Fed minutes lifted the TSX to a new record, with today’s focus expected to…

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 50% to Buy Now and Hold for Years

| Andrew Walker

This stock might now be oversold.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Tech Stocks

What I’d Buy Instead of Chasing the “Magnificent 7”

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If the Magnificent 7 is getting too crowded and expensive, one Canadian compounder offers a quieter way to play long-term…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Serious AI-driven tailwinds, surging earnings, and a track record that leaves peers in the dust, look no further than Celestica…

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

For Monthly Income, a 5.9% Dividend Stock to Consider

| Brian Paradza, CFA

This REIT pays you every single month, and with 97.8% occupancy and a 5.9% yield, it might be Canada's most…

Read more »